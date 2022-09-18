Bronn from Game of Thrones is making a comeback but on a different show. Deadline reports that Jerome Flynn has joined the cast of 1923, Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone prequel series currently in production for Paramount+. Led by the legendary Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, the next installment of the origin story will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family. The show will explore the early 20th century which covers major American devastation, including pandemics, a drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression. Flynn will star Banner Creighton, who is described as a hard-headed Scot with a brogue and the leader of the local sheepmen. Rounding out the cast is also Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, and Julia Schlaepfer. The show is filming in Montana, and will premiere on the streaming platform in Dec. 2022.

