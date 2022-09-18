ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything Leaving Netflix in October 2022

As Netflix prepares to add many new shows and movies in October 2022, the streaming giant is also getting ready to remove some titles from its library. Several shows and movies will be leaving Netflix come October, so check out the list below to make sure you get in a screening or two of any favorites leaving Netflix for another streaming platform. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of classics will be cut from Netflix this month.
Sylvester Stallone's Latest Instagram Post Sparks Reconciliation Rumors With Estranged Wife

Sylvester Stallone's newest Instagram post may have hinted at a reconciliation with his estranged wife, Jennifer Flavin, just a month after she filed for divorce. Flavin, 54, filed for divorce from the Rocky star, 76, in Palm Beach, Florida on Aug. 19. Rumors the two were heading towards a break-up began when Stallone had his giant arm tattoo of Flavin's face replaced with Rocky Balboa's pitbull.
New Netflix Original Content Coming in October 2022

Fall is officially here, and Netflix welcomed in the new season by unveiling its full list of incoming titles for October 2022. Set to be marked with plenty of licensed content – 17 Again, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, and Labyrinth, to name a few – October will also see the streamer handing out plenty of treats in the form of new Netflix original content, with a total 91 Netflix original series, films, documentaries, and specials set to rollout next month, many of which are part of the 2022 Netflix & Chills lineup.
Adam Sandler Reveals New Lifestyle Change After Undergoing Hip Surgery

Adam Sandler's health is on the mend. Following a previously scheduled hip surgery around Labor Day, the actor was recently seen walking with a cane. Earlier this week, the actor, 56, was pictured wearing basketball shorts, a Hawaiian shirt, sneakers, and sunglasses while walking with his cane in photos shared by Entertainment Tonight. Sandler spoke with AARP in a recent interview conducted before the surgery about delaying the procedure, despite its necessity. Sandler admitted to being in pain after the interviewer noticed he was walking with a limp."I'm kind of in agony every minute, and I'll probably need a hip replacement," he told the magazine. "But don't worry. You're my age, you'll need hip surgery soon too. You'll see."
'Dancing With the Stars' Dancer Marries Netflix Exec

Congrats are in order for former Dancing With the Stars pro dancer Brittany Cherry and Netflix executive Bryan Agnew. The couple tied the knot in front of 80 guests at the La Valencia Hotel in the San Diego area, PEOPLE reports. The 28-year-old Dancing With the Stars pro and Netflix Business Affairs executive met through American Idol alum Stefano Langone while he was a band member on DWTS in 2017. At the time, Langone and Agnew were roommates. Agnew and Cherry reconnected in 2020 and he proposed to Cherry while on a drive through Malibu Canyon.
Beloved Emmy-Winning Sitcom Leaving Netflix Next Month for Hulu

Netflix has tons of great content but the streamer is losing a hugely popular, and Emmy-winning, comedy series that is moving to Hulu. Deadline reports that all six seasons of Schitt's Creek are leaving Netflix on Oct. 2, but will pop back up on Hulu the next day, Oct. 3. This makes just one more in a string of big comedies, such as The Office and Friends, being pulled from Netflix and moved to another streaming service.
HBO Turning Classic '80s Horror Movie Into a TV Show

Amid the Warner Bros. merger and dozens of HBO and HBO Max shows being halted and cancelled, the network has a new show in development. Deadline reports that David Cronenberg's Scanners is being turned into a series. The sci-fi horror film, released in 1981, was Cronenberg's breakout hit. In the film, "scanners" are psychics with unusual telepathic and telekinetic powers. It followed character Darryl Revok, played by Michael Ironside, as a renegade scanner, to wage a war against ConSec, a weapons, and security company. Stephen Lack played another scanner Cameron Vale, and is dispatched by ConSec to stop Revok.
'Game of Thrones' Alum Joins 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1923'

Bronn from Game of Thrones is making a comeback but on a different show. Deadline reports that Jerome Flynn has joined the cast of 1923, Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone prequel series currently in production for Paramount+. Led by the legendary Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, the next installment of the origin story will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family. The show will explore the early 20th century which covers major American devastation, including pandemics, a drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression. Flynn will star Banner Creighton, who is described as a hard-headed Scot with a brogue and the leader of the local sheepmen. Rounding out the cast is also Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, and Julia Schlaepfer. The show is filming in Montana, and will premiere on the streaming platform in Dec. 2022.
Fans Think 'House of the Dragon' Just Solved a Contentious 'Game of Thrones' Mystery

House of the Dragon made a reference to an infamous mystery from Game of Thrones and A Song of Ice and Fire in this weekend's episode, and the fandom is going wild. The mystery is commonly referred to online as "Lemongate," and it is contentious among fan theorists. While House of the Dragon may not have provided an answer, many fans seem confident that it at least acknowledged the existence of "Lemongate" in Season 1, Episode 5, "We Light the Way."
'Drag Race UK' star Cherry Valentine dead at 28

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Drag Race UK Season 2 star George Ward -- a mental health and vaccination nurse whose stage name was Cherry Valentine -- has died at the age of 28. "it is with the most heart-wrenching and deepest sadness to inform you that our George -- Cherry Valentine -- has tragically passed away," Ward's family said in a statement Thursday.
Who Is Harp on 'The Masked Singer' Season 7, Episode 1

The Masked Singer Season 8 is here, and Harp is already one of the frontrunners to win the whole season! The female vocalist, who is decked out in a gold outfit with a harp-shaped attachment on her back, was the first singer to take the stage during the season premiere, and she set the bar high. However, we might have already gathered enough clues to spoil her identity! Scroll through for all the clues, performances and judge guesses for Harp on The Masked Singer Season 8 (if you haven't already been watching via FuboTV or another live service).
'Yellowstone' Star Ryan Bingham Reveals Name Change After Divorce

Ryan Bingham is making a major change, personally and maybe professionally. The Yellowstone star and musician has filed to legally change his name. The request comes amid his divorce, and it appears he wants to remove all connections to his ex-wife. The Blast reports that Bingham is asking a judge to change his name from Ryan Axster Bingham, back to his birth name, George Ryan Bingham. Axster is the maiden name of his wife. In 2009, Bingham married Anna Axster. Thus, he legally changed his name from George Ryan Bingham to Ryan Axster Bingham. Amid the divorce, which began in June 2021, he has decided to go back to his roots.
Olivia Wilde Addresses Claim Harry Styles Spit on Chris Pine, Fires Back at Shia LaBeouf

Olivia Wilde is opening up about some of the drama surrounding her new film, Don't Worry Darling. During her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, Wilde talked about the film and the Shia LaBeouf casting drama associated with it, per The Hollywood Reporter. Additionally, she also touched on the rumored spit heard around the world from star Harry Styles, who also happens to be her boyfriend.
Reba McEntire Returns to TV Wednesday Night

It's been roughly a decade since Reba McEntire had a main role in a TV series, but the country music icon returns on Wednesday night in Big Sky Season 3. Renamed Big Sky: Deadly Trails, the new episodes will follow Montana cop Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick), interim sheriff Beau Arlen (Jensen Ackles), and P.I. Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) as they work a number of mysterious wilderness cases, which includes a backpacker who has gone missing. Through their search, they meet Sunny Barnes (McEntire), who is the boss of a "family backcountry outfitter business," and who also appears to be inexplicably connected to multiple missing person cases.
'The Goldbergs' Alum Jeff Garlin Reveals Bipolar Disorder Diagnosis

The Goldbergs alum Jeff Garlin has revealed that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Taking to Instagram, Garlin wrote in a post, "Bipolar is a motherf—er. Sometimes it's just too much to deal with." He added, "I'm doing the best I can. This is the first time that I've opened up about this."
'The Masked Singer': Knight Is an Iconic Actor

The Masked Singer's first reveal of Season 8 was a huge one. Knight was the first costumed character to say goodbye, and his identity was one that should thrill TV fans — especially those who consider themselves fans of geek media. It was a delightful reveal — and just one of two that will be shown on Season 8, Episode 1. Scroll through to see the courageous crooner's identity (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!
