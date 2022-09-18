Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longtime Restaurant Closing After 20 Years.Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
Two Major Phoenix Area Highways Will be Closed This WeekendMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Phoenix Real Estate Is Set To CollapseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Opinion: Kliff Kingsbury took defending his quarterback a little too farEugene AdamsGlendale, AZ
Popular Taco Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FMesa, AZ
Related
Deion Sanders Suggested As No. 1 Candidate For Prominent Job
Deion Sanders has been mentioned as a possible candidate for a number of Power 5 jobs throughout the early part of his Jackson State tenure. Sanders has even interviewed for a couple of positions, but has yet to make the leap to the FBS ranks. Yahoo's Dan Wetzel thinks the Pro Football Hall of Famer is a perfect fit for one vacancy that just opened up.
A Full On Brawl Broke Out In The Stands While Auburn Was Getting Blown Out By Penn State
I think it’s safe to say Auburn fans are getting fed up with Bryan Harsin as their head coach. First off, the team lost their last five games last year after a 6-2 start, and this year, they’re off to a tough 2-1 start after getting absolutely obliterated by Penn State at home, 41-12.
Look: Saquon Barkley Has 2-Word Reaction To Eli Manning Video
Eli Manning went undercover as "Chad Powers" at a Penn State tryout for a segment on his ESPN+ series, Eli's Places. For Saquon Barkley, the bit represented two worlds collided. The star running back's former New York Giants teammate went to his alma mater to walk on for the Nittany...
Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football
"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Why rumor about Kuminga's attitude shocked Kerr and Myers
The Warriors have been impressed with Jonathan Kuminga’s offseason work and an early report questioning his attitude left Steve Kerr and Bob Myers confused. On an episode of “First Take” on Aug. 23, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith expressed that he was concerned about Kuminga entering his second season and claimed that he was hearing rumblings about his lack of discipline off the court and was “shortchanging” the Warriors.
NBC Sports
Report: 49ers thought Jimmy G to Commanders likely pre-surgery
The 49ers’ decision to keep Jimmy Garoppolo surely has paid off, but it might not have been the perfect outcome for San Francisco, had Garoppolo landed with another team. One team who showed major interest in Garoppolo was the Washington Commanders. It was set to become a reality until the 30-year-old QB underwent surgery on his throwing shoulder back in March, ESPN reported, citing sources.
NBC Sports
Browns place former Patriots DE on injured reserve
Chase Winovich's debut season with the Cleveland Browns has hit a snag. The former New England Patriots defensive end was placed on injured reserve Tuesday and will miss at least the next four games. He reaggravated a hamstring injury that kept him sidelined for most of the preseason and limited him in the regular-season opener.
thecomeback.com
Football world reacts to high school receiver’s insane catch
One of the more beautiful things about sports is that a highlight play doesn’t always have to come from the professional leagues – anyone can make an incredible play at any given time. And thanks to cell phone cameras, when it happens, the whole world can see it.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ravens Are Reportedly Meeting With Veteran Free Agent
After giving up 42 points to the Miami Dolphins in a Week 2 loss, the Baltimore Ravens have decided to search the open market for some reinforcements on defense. According to Jordan Schultz, the Ravens are bringing in defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul for a visit. Pierre-Paul met with the Ravens...
NBC Sports
Sirianni has a critical message to his players after 2-0 start
Just like that, the Eagles are everybody’s favorite team. A commanding win over the Vikings on the heels of an opening-day victory in Detroit has the Eagles 2-0 and ranked third or fourth in the NFL by USA Today, The Athletic, Fox Sports, NFL.com and the Sporting News, and either the No. 1 or No. 2 team in the NFC (behind Tampa Bay).
NBC Sports
Warner hilariously flattens Bosa in funny exchange on field
No one is safe from Fred Warner, not even his own teammates -- as Nick Bosa surely can attest. Chasing after Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III during the 49ers' Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks, Bosa was caught in the crossfire and was pancaked by Warner.
NFL World Reacts To Bucs' Wide Receiver Signing News
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to add a receiver to their practice squad. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Bucs are adding veteran receiver, Cole Beasley. The expectation is that he's going to be added to the 53-man roster pretty quickly. Garafolo is also reporting that Brady has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Former teammate calls out Brett Favre’s involvement in alleged welfare fraud
Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre has been mired for months in a welfare-funds controversy in his home state of Mississippi. Whether the situation has received sufficient attention elsewhere is a matter for fair debate; we’ve covered it extensively here. And we will continue to do so. Here’s an interesting...
NBC Sports
Why Aiyuk says 49ers' QB storyline is non-issue in locker room
SANTA CLARA -- There has been nonstop media discussion regarding the 49ers’ Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo quarterback situation since the beginning of the NFL offseason, but Brandon Aiyuk claims those are only big storylines to those outside team headquarters. The 49ers' wide receiver spoke to NBC Sports Bay...
NBC Sports
Report: Patriots trade Herron to Raiders, swap 2024 draft picks
The New England Patriots are trading offensive tackle Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders, according to multiple reports. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported the Patriots will get the Raiders' 2024 sixth-round draft pick and Las Vegas will get New England's 2024 seventh-round pick as part of the deal. Patriots...
Look: Giants Wide Receiver Calls Out Coaching Staff
The lavish contract Kenny Golladay signed with the New York Giants in 2021 has not guaranteed him any playing time this season. Golladay was glued to the sideline in Week 2, playing only two snaps in the Giants' 19-16 win over the Carolina Panthers. He caught just two passes in Week 1 as new head coach Brian Daboll has made it clear his wide receiver rotation will be game-plan dependent.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Eagles show off balance that makes passing attack so dangerous
Eagles offensive coordinator and play caller Shane Steichen has a lot on his plate. In a way, A.J. Brown feels for him. “I think the toughest job is on the OC, Shane (Steichen),” Brown said, “because he gotta call up plays for everybody and try to get everybody involved. He has a tough job.”
NBC Sports
Young: Shanahan culpable for Lance injury is 'goofball question'
With Trey Lance set to miss the rest of the 2022 NFL season after breaking his ankle, opinions have been flying about whether 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan shoulders any blame because of the play call on which Lance got hurt on. While there are many that place blame on Shanahan...
NBC Sports
Andre working out at Warriors facility; Kerr 'hopeful' for return
The Warriors still are waiting to hear Andre Iguodala's highly-anticipated decision on whether he will return to play for Golden State in the 2022-23 NBA season. Iguodala has stated that he finally will announce his decision on the next episode of his "Point Forward" podcast. Speaking with reporters on Thursday...
NBC Sports
Kentucky’s Tionna Herron recovering from open-heart surgery
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky coach Kyra Elzy says freshman Tionna Herron is recovering from open-heart surgery to correct a structural abnormality. The 6-foot-4 post player learned of her condition after arriving at school in June and received other opinions before surgery was recommended. Senior trainer Courtney Jones said in a release that Herron underwent surgery Aug. 24 at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston and is recovering at home in DeSoto, Texas.
Comments / 0