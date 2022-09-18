Read full article on original website
WhatsApp's new multi-device mode for Android devices is rolling out to some beta users
WhatsApp has come a long way from when the web interface only worked if your phone was also connected to the internet. Multi-device support changed things for the better, allowing your computer to communicate with the messaging service’s servers and work as a linked device even if your primary phone is offline. WhatsApp is expanding this capability to other devices, starting with a new Companion mode beta feature for Android tablets.
Samsung's Galaxy Watch Charging Cradle is surprisingly affordable — for a very good reason
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is one of the best Android smartwatches money can buy today, but customers have had one gripe about it since launch — it's nearly impossible to lay the watch flat on a wireless charger. With the way the Watch's band is shaped, trying something like reverse wireless charging using the back of your phone is practically a non-starter. But like the true modern tech giant that it is, Samsung is now ready to sell a solution to a problem that’s certainly of its own creation — a new Galaxy Watch Charging Cradle.
Samsung Galaxy S22's third One UI 5 beta fixes animations and adds new app icons
In early August, Samsung kickstarted the Android 13-based One UI 5 beta program for the Galaxy S22. A few weeks later, the company rolled out the second beta and expanded the program to more countries. Now, nearly a month after that, the Korean giant has dropped the third One UI 5 beta firmware for the Galaxy S22. Typically, Samsung releases a new beta once every 2-3 weeks, but it seemingly had to delay the third beta's release to fix some issues with animations in the previous builds.
Google's Pixel 7 upgrades won't include a price hike
The next Made by Google event is just two weeks from today, but it already feels like we know nearly everything about Google's next smartphone series. The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro were officially announced at I/O in May, but the company's been trying to hold some of its cards close to its chest. Unfortunately, it looks like one of the final pieces of the puzzle we didn't know has finally leaked. If you've been wondering just how much you're going to pay for this year's Pixels, wonder no further.
The Pixel 7's Tensor G2 has a lot of surprises for a boring upgrade
Google doesn't like to make a big show of it, but it's an open secret that it's been working with Samsung to produce its custom Tensor SoC for its Pixel 6 lineup of phones. This year, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are expected to sport a Tensor G2 — there's already been plenty said about what to expect with that chip, but it looks like some new intel is going to lock things in for us. But that's not all we're learning about here.
How to block text messages on Android
Between corporate spam and unwelcome messages from who-knows-where, having a conversational kill switch in your digital tool kit is probably a good idea. Malicious texts can often hold threats to digital safety and security. As a result, many are beginning to search for ways to deal with excessive spam. The...
Asus’s latest gaming phone features a heat-dissipation ‘door’ for better cooling performance
Asus's ROG Phone lineup is known for its over-the-top specs and for providing an unmatched gaming performance in the Android world. The phones have always used Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon chipset to deliver such a high level of performance. In July this year, the Taiwanese company announced the ROG Phone 6 featuring the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, a staggering 18GB RAM, and a 165Hz AMOLED display. Two months later, Asus is announcing the ROG Phone 6D and ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, its latest gaming phones featuring MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 9000+ chipset.
The Pixel Watch may let you use Google Photos as your Wear OS watch face
Wear OS watch faces may soon be more personalized than ever as evidence of Google Photos integration has been spotted, and it's expected it may arrive alongside the upcoming Google Pixel Watch. The Google Photos code includes strings that refer to watch faces being available on your watch, and it suggests you'll be able to include more than one at a time.
The Google Pixel Buds Pro could be getting custom EQ settings soon
The Google Pixel Buds Pro are one of our favorite pairs of wireless earbuds right now, but they're not without their faults. Among them: the buds launched without user-customizable EQ settings. To date, nearly two months later, you still can't change the way they sound using the Pixel Buds app, beyond a setting that's meant to boost bass at low volumes. According to a teardown by 9to5Google, though, that could be changing soon.
OnePlus 10 Pro is getting stable Android 13, beating Samsung flagships to the punch
OnePlus showed off Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 in August this year when it unveiled the OnePlus 10T. The company did not provide any release timeline for the OS except stating that the update would first make its way to the OnePlus 10 Pro. A week after the announcement, the first OxygenOS 13 open beta was released to the public to gather feedback and bug reports. Nearly 1.5 months later, the BBK-owned company is announcing the public release of the OS for the OnePlus 10 Pro.
The 17 best music players on Android in 2022
The Play Store offers tons and tons of music apps. Since there are so many, it can be challenging to find the best Android apps to suit your needs. To help you sort through the choices, we compiled a roundup of the best music players around, whether you're looking for something that can play audiophile-quality tracks or prefer to stream. Heck, there are even a few free apps in the mix for all of you penny-pinchers out there. So if you've been on the hunt for a quality music player to suit your needs, you've come to the right place.
Google asks Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 users for a vibe check
You might be enjoying the little quality-of-life improvements that Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 brings. Or, maybe you're not. At the end of the beta process, Pixel users will be enjoying a mid-cycle update that will bring prominent fixes as well as neat features like support for the LC3 audio codec and call clarity enhancement. But to get those changes right, Google is hoping beta testers will give their feedback and it has opened up an opportunity to do just that.
Leaked OnePlus 11 Pro specs tease the return of some of the best features missing from the OnePlus 10T
We're only a week away from the OnePlus 10T finally hitting store shelves, but if you're more excited for the company's next release, it's shaping up to be an exciting one. Although the OnePlus 11 Pro isn't right around the corner — we'd expect it to be one of 2023's earliest phones — the rumor mill is already churning away. Today, we're getting an early look at exactly what this device will be powered by, and so far, it sounds deserving of its suffix.
How to check and manage screen time on an Android phone or tablet
Smartphone addiction is an issue in today's world. Knowingly or unknowingly, you find yourself picking up your phone and mindlessly scrolling through Instagram, checking emails, or catching up on Slack messages. This is why it is essential to know your screen time, the amount of time spent looking at your phone in a day.
Telegram 9.0 brings 'endless' emoji to Premium subscribers, leaves some for free users
Telegram is one of the best-known secure messaging apps out there. Despite offering its services for free to all users since its inception in 2013, the company announced a major shift in its functioning by launching a paid tier a few months ago, known as Telegram Premium. This week, the app developer announced the rollout of version 9.0 of Telegram, which includes some new features primarily targeting Premium subscribers.
Latest Google Pixel Tablet leak reveals storage options and screen size
Google gave us a first glimpse of its upcoming Pixel Tablet all the way back during Google I/O in May 2022. Other than some rendered marketing videos, the company stayed tight-lipped about details, though. Thanks to the latest leak, this is now changing, and we now know that we can expect the tablet to come with a 10.95-inch screen and up to 256GB of storage.
Vivo is already set to launch its second foldable phone
Samsung dominates the foldable market but does not necessarily have the best device on the market. Oppo, Huawei, and other Chinese companies have all released far more compelling foldable phones but they are available in only a handful of markets. Vivo jumped on the foldable bandwagon with the launch of the Vivo X Fold in China this April. Not even six months later, the BBK-owned company is gearing up to release its successor: the Vivo X Fold+.
The latest Google Play system update will let you track app installation progress across your devices
It's been nearly a year since Google started sharing all the changes bundled in monthly Google Play system updates on Android. We've seen a few of these land already this month, starting off with improvements to the Google Kids Space. Later, Google added new Wear OS features, followed by alerts for compromised passwords. Now we've got a few more to check out, as new Play Store and Play Protect-related features start coming to smartphones near you.
Weekend poll: Would you buy a small Android flagship phone?
Although we have a pretty good idea of what to expect at Google's upcoming Pixel 7 launch event, the future isn't quite as clear. Sure, the Pixel Fold will likely arrive sometime next year, alongside the usual round of iterative updates, but what about something a little more exciting? Earlier this week, we learned Google might be working on a smaller flagship Pixel, something with all the power you'd expect from a premium device but in a form factor that fits in your hand.
Google Pixel 7 may arrive later than expected on October 18
The Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch, and various other Nest hardware are expected at the upcoming Google launch on October 6. We're expecting to hear all about these gadgets, and previous leaks have suggested you'll be able to pre-order each product straight after the event. According to a new leak from two sources, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be available from October 18.
