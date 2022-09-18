ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

3,000-year-old dugout canoe recovered from Lake Mendota

Two Badgers bond over breakfast food and football. One of the state agents involved in the shooting of Quadren Wilson during his arrest earlier this year has been charged, Dane County court records confirm. Quadren Wilson’s family reacts to one agent being charged in the shooting of their son.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

2 killed, 2 hurt in crash on Highway 19 near Marshall

MARSHALL, Wis. — Two people were killed and two others were hurt in a three-vehicle crash near Marshall Wednesday night, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said the crash happened just before 8 p.m. near State Highway 19 and County Highway TT in the town of Medina. A vehicle heading west on Highway...
MARSHALL, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Janesville, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Janesville, WI
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
nbc15.com

16-year-old attacked by four other teens at Madison East High School

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 16-year-old boy was attacked Thursday afternoon by four other teenagers at Madison East High School, prompting an investigation into the incident, the Madison Police Department said. MPD was dispatched to the high school shortly before 2 p.m. after receiving a report of battery. Officials found...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Juveniles taken into custody in string of Madison gas station burglaries

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department reported Wednesday that two juveniles were identified as suspects in a string of gas station burglaries across the city that happened earlier this month. On Sept. 7, MPD said its Burglary Crimes Unit was reviewing all evidence available in an attempt to locate...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Smartphone#Janesville Police#Crimestoppers
rockfordscanner.com

Just in/Tragic news: Winnebago County Coroners office confirmed the body that was found, is of the missing woman Ashlee Gosnell.

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Pregame rituals at Gus’s Diner

One of the state agents involved in the shooting of Quadren Wilson during his arrest earlier this year has been charged, Dane County court records confirm. A canoe dating back to 1000 B.C. was recovered Thursday from Lake Mendota, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society. Quadren Wilson’s family reacts to...
DANE COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Spilled Milk! FedEx and milk truck collide in Wisconsin, 5.8k gallons splattered

RUBICON, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash between a FedEx and a milk truck is under investigation, as an estimated 5,800 gallons of milk were spilled on County Highway P. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on September 22 around 9:45 a.m., authorities responded to a crash on County Highway P in Rubicon. A 26-year-old from Franklin was driving a FedEx delivery truck and stopped at the intersection.
RUBICON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nbc15.com

Woman taken into custody for alleged attack with scissors

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman was taken into custody Tuesday evening on Madison’s west side after she allegedly attacked someone with scissors during a fight, police report. Authorities responded around 6:15 p.m. to the 7000 block of Flower Lane for reports of a stabbing, according to a Madison...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

One state agent charged in shooting of Quadren Wilson

Two Badgers bond over breakfast food and football. One of the state agents involved in the shooting of Quadren Wilson during his arrest earlier this year has been charged, Dane County court records confirm. 3,000-year-old dugout canoe recovered from Lake Mendota. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A canoe dating back...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man killed in rural Rock County crash

EDGERTON, Wis. — A 61-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash between Edgerton and Evansville Tuesday afternoon, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a news release, the crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on North Casey Road about three-quarters of a mile north of County Highway M in the town of Porter. The driver, a rural Stoughton man, was heading north on Casey Road in a black 2021 Ford Ranger when he drifted across the road and went into a ditch before hitting a tree.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Bicyclist taken to hospital after colliding with vehicle near UW-Madison campus

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A bicyclist was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after she collided with a vehicle driving near the University of Wisconsin- Madison campus. In an incident report posted Tuesday, the Madison Police Department stated its officers were called around 1:20 p.m. Monday to West Johnson Street and North Charter Street for the crash.
MADISON, WI
Rochelle News-Leader

28-year-old Rochelle woman named as victim of Sunday fire

ROCHELLE — On Wednesday morning, the Rochelle Police Department released the name of the female victim of a Sunday morning house fire in town. Devin K. Gibbons, 28, of Rochelle passed away as a result of the incident. RPD Chief Eric Higby declined to comment further on the matter...
ROCHELLE, IL
WIFR

One hospitalized after shooting at Days Inn near Rockford

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is in the hospital with serious injuries following a shooting Tuesday near Rockford. Around 11:30 p.m., police arrived at the Days Inn, 220 S. Lyford Road, after receiving reports of a shooting victim in the parking lot. Investigators say the suspect knew the...
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy