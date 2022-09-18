Read full article on original website
Police searching for missing endangered girl, possibly in Beloit
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Police in Wisconsin have issued an alert for a missing girl, 17-year-old Laniyah Hampton, of Madison, who is thought to be in the company of Paul Williams III, 36, who is known to visit the Beloit and Janesville area. According to police, Madison authorities issued an alert after receiving a report […]
nbc15.com
3,000-year-old dugout canoe recovered from Lake Mendota
UPDATE: Dead woman found near New Milford identified
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says a woman’s body was found on Rotary Road Tuesday night. Police said the body was found in a wooded area in the 3500 block of Rotary Road around 8:21 p.m., near Atwood Park and New Milford. The Winnebago County Coroner identified the body as 33-year-old […]
2 killed, 2 hurt in crash on Highway 19 near Marshall
MARSHALL, Wis. — Two people were killed and two others were hurt in a three-vehicle crash near Marshall Wednesday night, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said the crash happened just before 8 p.m. near State Highway 19 and County Highway TT in the town of Medina. A vehicle heading west on Highway...
nbc15.com
16-year-old attacked by four other teens at Madison East High School
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 16-year-old boy was attacked Thursday afternoon by four other teenagers at Madison East High School, prompting an investigation into the incident, the Madison Police Department said. MPD was dispatched to the high school shortly before 2 p.m. after receiving a report of battery. Officials found...
nbc15.com
Juveniles taken into custody in string of Madison gas station burglaries
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department reported Wednesday that two juveniles were identified as suspects in a string of gas station burglaries across the city that happened earlier this month. On Sept. 7, MPD said its Burglary Crimes Unit was reviewing all evidence available in an attempt to locate...
nbc15.com
Two dead after vehicle is rear ended, pushed into roadway in Dane Co., sheriff’s office reports
TOWN OF MEDINA, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people have died and two others were transported to a hospital following a Wednesday night crash in the Town of Medina, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. Investigation revealed that just before 8 p.m. a vehicle traveling westbound on STH 19...
4-year-old killed after being hit by car in Columbia County
PARDEEVILLE, Wis. — A four-year-old died Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle on a Columbia County roadway, according to local law enforcement. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office officials said the child had been riding on a farm wagon and had jumped off onto the roadway. The child was then hit by a passing vehicle. Emergency crews responded shortly before...
rockfordscanner.com
Just in/Tragic news: Winnebago County Coroners office confirmed the body that was found, is of the missing woman Ashlee Gosnell.
Kids, ages 12 and 13, arrested in string of Madison gas station burglaries
MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison have arrested two kids, ages 12 and 13, following a string of four gas station burglaries in the city earlier this month. During the overnight hours of Sept. 6 and into Sept. 7, four gas stations were burglarized. Police have since identified the 12-year-old and 13-year-old as suspects.
nbc15.com
Pregame rituals at Gus’s Diner
wiproud.com
Spilled Milk! FedEx and milk truck collide in Wisconsin, 5.8k gallons splattered
RUBICON, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash between a FedEx and a milk truck is under investigation, as an estimated 5,800 gallons of milk were spilled on County Highway P. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on September 22 around 9:45 a.m., authorities responded to a crash on County Highway P in Rubicon. A 26-year-old from Franklin was driving a FedEx delivery truck and stopped at the intersection.
nbc15.com
Woman taken into custody for alleged attack with scissors
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman was taken into custody Tuesday evening on Madison’s west side after she allegedly attacked someone with scissors during a fight, police report. Authorities responded around 6:15 p.m. to the 7000 block of Flower Lane for reports of a stabbing, according to a Madison...
nbc15.com
One state agent charged in shooting of Quadren Wilson
Man killed in rural Rock County crash
EDGERTON, Wis. — A 61-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash between Edgerton and Evansville Tuesday afternoon, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a news release, the crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on North Casey Road about three-quarters of a mile north of County Highway M in the town of Porter. The driver, a rural Stoughton man, was heading north on Casey Road in a black 2021 Ford Ranger when he drifted across the road and went into a ditch before hitting a tree.
nbc15.com
Bicyclist taken to hospital after colliding with vehicle near UW-Madison campus
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A bicyclist was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after she collided with a vehicle driving near the University of Wisconsin- Madison campus. In an incident report posted Tuesday, the Madison Police Department stated its officers were called around 1:20 p.m. Monday to West Johnson Street and North Charter Street for the crash.
Rochelle News-Leader
28-year-old Rochelle woman named as victim of Sunday fire
ROCHELLE — On Wednesday morning, the Rochelle Police Department released the name of the female victim of a Sunday morning house fire in town. Devin K. Gibbons, 28, of Rochelle passed away as a result of the incident. RPD Chief Eric Higby declined to comment further on the matter...
Body found floating in Lake Monona Tuesday evening, sheriff’s office says
MADISON, Wis. — A person’s body was found floating in the water on Lake Monona Tuesday evening, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release Tuesday night, the sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a call of a body in the water shortly after 5:50 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Few additional details were...
WISN
Police warn of man dressed as health care worker asking for money
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — Franklin and Greendale police are warning the public of a man dressed in medical scrubs and a stethoscope asking for money. Doorbell cameras have captured the man the last several weeks walking up to front doors in the middle of the night or early morning.
WIFR
One hospitalized after shooting at Days Inn near Rockford
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is in the hospital with serious injuries following a shooting Tuesday near Rockford. Around 11:30 p.m., police arrived at the Days Inn, 220 S. Lyford Road, after receiving reports of a shooting victim in the parking lot. Investigators say the suspect knew the...
