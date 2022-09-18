ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Brady’s temper flares as Bucs snap skid vs Saints, 20-10

By Kylee Bond
WMBB
WMBB
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ziGXp_0i0hpWpQ00

NEW ORLEANS (AP/WGNO) — Tom Brady helped incite a skirmish that led to the ejections of Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans, then threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman that helped lift Tampa Bay to a 20-10 victory over New Orleans on Sunday.

Brady, who had lost four straight regular-season meetings with the Saints, again struggled for the first three quarters of this latest, testy encounter between NFC South rivals.

Brady’s frustration was clear when he was caught on camera throwing a tablet in the bench area.

Pratt rallies Tulane to 17-10 upset win over Kansas State

And after his third-down incomplete pass early in the fourth quarter, Brady was shouting at Lattimore when running back Leonard Fournette entered the fray and shoved the Saints’ star cornerback. Lattimore responded by shoving Fournette, and Evans rushed in and flattened Lattimore — much like he did in a 2017 game between these teams .

Evans was ejected, as he was five seasons ago. But this time, so was Lattimore.

With Paulson Adebo sitting out with an ankle injury, Lattimore’s ejection left the Saints without their top two cornerbacks — and Brady took advantage.

On Tampa Bay’s next series, Brady marched the Bucs (2-0) to the New Orleans 28 and then hit Perriman in the back right corner of the end zone to make it 10-3.

The Bucs’ defense then squelched the Saints’ comeback bid by intercepting Jameis Winston three times in the final 12 minutes. Jamel Dean made the first two picks — one on a deep pass intended for rookie Chris Olave at the goal line. Later, safety Mike Edwards returned an interception near the right sideline 68 yards for a touchdown to make it 20-3.

Brady finished 18 of 34 for 190 yards and the lone TD.

Edna Karr rolls past rival Warren Easton with 67-20 win Saturday night

Winston, who had been limited in practice by a back injury, completed 25 of 40 passes for 236 yards and one late TD toss to Michael Thomas.

Tampa Bay didn’t score until Ryan Succop hit a 47-yard field goal with 3:09 left in the third quarter to tie it 3-3.

The Saints (1-1) were threatening to retake the lead on the next possession, but safety Logan Ryan punched the ball free of running back Mark Ingram’s grasp at the Buccaneers 10, and linebacker Carl Nassib recovered.

The Saints took the opening kickoff and quickly drove inside the Bucs’ 20, only to stall and settle for Wil Lutz’s 31-yard field goal.

Ed-itorial: Is college football better than ever?

That lead stood up throughout a first half in which Tampa Bay squandered two scoring chances. Brady’s fumbled snap on third and short from the New Orleans 34 ended one drive.

The Bucs also failed on a fourth-and-1 from the New Orleans 8 when Carl Granderson stuffed Fournette’s run.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

PCPD identifies victim from fatal motorcycle crash

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police have released the name of a man who was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night. He was identified as 57-year-old Nels Neumann. Officials said a black motorcycle collided with a tan minivan at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and 23rd Street. The crash is still under […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
City
New Orleans, LA
Tampa, FL
Football
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
numberfire.com

Saints' Chris Olave targeted 13 times in Week 2 loss to Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave caught 5 of 13 targets for 80 yards and a fumble in Week 2's 10-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Olave led the Saints in targets and yards in Week 2 and could have had an extremely productive day if Jameis Winston had not been off target on several deep balls. In his second NFL game, Olave commanded a 32.5% target share. After seeing just 3 targets in Week 1's win over the Falcons, Olave is trending in the right direction heading into a Week 3 clash with the Carolina Panthers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Breshad Perriman
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Chris Olave
WMBB

Bonifay police still investigating Saturday night murder

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Police are still trying to uncover the details of a Saturday night murder in Bonifay. 53-year-old Jimmy McCullough was found lying in the Eastbound lanes of U.S. 90 near the Grocery Outlet in Bonifay. Around 11:45 pm, someone turning onto the highway found his body with a gunshot wound to the […]
BONIFAY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucs#Buccaneers#Saints#College Football#American Football#Kansas State
The Spun

Bucs Veteran Reportedly Suffered Gruesome Injury

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened the season as the oldest roster in the NFL and it's coming back to haunt them already. Several of the team's older players have already suffered nagging or significant injuries. Among them is star defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, who the team signed in the offseason.
TAMPA, FL
WMBB

Walton man who molested three children sentenced to life

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man who sexually abused three children under the age of 12 will spend the rest of his life in prison, according to prosecutors. On Tuesday, a Walton County jury found Jacob Ramirez guilty of two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim under 12 and one count […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Bay contractor refutes charges

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A man once accused of fraudulently obtaining a license for construction work and then using it in Bay County has settled the criminal case against him and spoke exclusively to News 13 about the case Monday. Gordon Andrews said he was targeted by law enforcement and charged with several felonies […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

UPDATE: PCPD confirms fatal motorcycle crash

Updated 9:45 p.m. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police and the Traffic Homicide Investigation unit were on the scene of a fatal motorcycle accident that occurred Wednesday around 8 p.m. According to PCPD, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials said a black motorcycle collided with a tan minivan at the […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Tampa Bay Times

NFL warns Bucs’ Bruce Arians about sideline outburts

TAMPA — Former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians has received a “strongly written letter” from the NFL warning him about his sideline behavior. Arians, who serves as the Bucs’ senior assistant to general manager Jason Licht, argued with officials from the sideline during Sunday’s 20-10 win over the Saints.
TAMPA, FL
WMBB

Judge grants Lynn Haven defendants motion for separate trials

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The former mayor of Lynn Haven will now face two trials for her alleged criminal activities while she was in office. However, in a win for James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, and the man federal prosecutors say bribed both the mayor and another city commissioner, will not be […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Bonifay PD investigating overnight homicide

UPDATE: September 18, 2022 7:53 p.m. BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The identity of the man who died in the Saturday night shooting in Bonifay is now known. According to our media partner, the Holmes County Advertiser, the victim was 53-year-old Jimmy McCullough. In their article, the Advertiser said McCullough’s family is hoping someone will come […]
BONIFAY, FL
WMBB

Highway 231 and Star Avenue intersection to be realigned

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Commissioner approved the funding agreement to realign Star Avenue and Highway 231 with Titus Road. Officials said the intersection of Highway 231 with Star Avenue and John Pitts Road experiences heavy congestion and has a high crash rate. Bay County and Panama City will both contribute $2 million […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy