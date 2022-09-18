Read full article on original website
WTOV 9
Brooke County farm a one-stop shop for fall entertainment
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — It’s the first day of fall. That means corn mazes, hayrides, pumpkin patches, and much more, making places like Eric Freeland's Farm Halloween/Fall spectacular a one-stop shop. A tour will take place from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, featuring hand-crafted scarecrows, pumpkins, witches, an alien...
Kick off fall with Oktoberfest on the Plaza
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Are you looking for a way to officially start to celebrate the fall season? How about Oktoberfest on the Plaza? The United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley has plenty planned for this Saturday, September 24. The Plaza on Market in Downtown Wheeling will be packed with food vendors sharing traditional […]
Biggest pet adoption event coming to Ohio
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The biggest pet adoption event of the year is just a little over a week away! Jefferson County Humane Society is hosting Bark in the Park at Jim Woods Park in Steubenville. Then event will include four animal rescues with pets ready to adopt, vendors, food trucks, JCHS Low Cost Mobile […]
Barnesville Pumpkin Festival returns for 2022
BELMONT COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Just in time to ring in the autumn season, the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival is back for 2022! This fall favorite has a packed lineup of events that will be going on all weekend, including live music, amusement rides, crafts, shopping, delicious food, and of course many pumpkin-themed treats. The festival […]
WTRF
One rescue organization sees cases skyrocket since another closed its doors in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Belmont County Hoof & Paw was created mainly to rescue abused and neglected horses, cows and livestock. But since BCARL (Belmont County Animal Rescue League) stopped doing animal rescue, Hoof & Paw’s calls have gone through the roof. Belmont County Animal Rescue League closing. “We...
WTRF
Groundbreaking for Wheeling Streetscape Project is Friday morning
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s a big day in Wheeling with the groundbreaking for the $32 million dollar Streetscape Project. Governor Jim Justice is coming to town for the event. West Virginia Governor coming to Wheeling on Friday. The project will upgrade West Virginia Route 2 on both...
West Virginia will be home to tattoo convention
Breaking Skin Tattoo and Body Piercing of Bridgeport, OH is hosting the 2nd Annual Resurrection Island Tattoo Convention at Wheeling Island Casino-Hotel-Racetrack on October 14th, 15th, and 16th, showcasing artists from across the United States. The Resurrection Island Tattoo Convention will be open to the public from noon to Midnight onFriday and Saturday, as well […]
Daily Athenaeum
High Street shooting, a movie filming in Morgantown, the Pawpaw Festival is coming, and much more
High Street shooting, a movie filming in Morgantown, the Pawpaw Festival is coming, and much more. Maddie and Lauren are back for the week of September 23 to talk about everything going around WVU. This week, we had a shooting on the High Street, Maddie stumbled onto a movie filming in Morgantown, there's controversy on displaying Pride flags at schools in Monongalia County, and WVU has an evening football game after finally winning their first game. Plus, check out some fun stuff around town, including the Core Arboretum Pawpaw Festival, music concerts, Campus Read events, yoga, and much more!
WTRF
Good Shepherd Nursing Home opens Outpatient Program to the public
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Good Shepherd Nursing Home has been successful in offering its residents occupational, physical, and speech therapy, but they are now taking the next step in offering these services to the public. The doctors at Good Shepherd not only form a bond with their residents, but...
WDTV
Eastwood Elementary School celebrates West Virginia Teacher of the Year
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local teacher recently received a big honor. Amber Nichols was named West Virginia teacher of the year. She teaches kindergarten at Eastwood Elementary in Morgantown. Nichols is a West Virginia native and began teaching in 2001. The school is celebrating a spirit week dedicated to...
Wellsburg Bridge nearing end of construction
BRILLIANT, Ohio (WTRF) — The gap is about to be bridged. Soon, crossing between the Mountain and Buckeye States will no longer require going to Steubenville or Wheeling, as the Wellsburg Bridge is close to completing its nine years of planning. That’s right, nine years—because the actual work stretched long before the 2018 groundbreaking. The […]
West Virginia Governor coming to Wheeling on Friday
Gov. Jim Justice will make two stops in Wheeling Friday. Gov. Justice will be at the Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Wheeling Streetscape Project The approximately $32 million project is a partnership between the WVDOT and the City of Wheeling that will upgrade West Virginia Route 2 on both Main Street and Market Street in the […]
WDTV
Lifetime begins filming movie in Fairmont
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lifetime is about to begin filming several movies in our area, including one at a home in Fairmont. Starting this week, Lifetime Movies will be filming in Fairmont. It’s for one of five movies they will be filming in the area. One of the movies...
WTRF
WLU gives those living with brain change “Opportunities to Shine”
WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wednesday, September 21, West Liberty University’s Highlands Center will host a new support group for those living with dementia and their caregivers at 3 p.m. 2022 Mrs. West Virginia American, Jami Myers’ support group called “Opportunities To Shine” has a branch through West...
Belmont County officials provide update on double murder of Salsa Joe’s owner
UPDATE: The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help again. They believe some people have information regarding the death of Tom and Angela Strussion who have not spoken to officials yet. Officals say they can’t speak on specific persons of interest, but there were rumors of speculation of two individuals tied to […]
Daily Athenaeum
Morgantown residents plan protest over pride flag ban in local schools
In light of decision to remove pride flags from local schools, members of Morgantown Pride are planning a protest ahead of a Monongalia County Board of Education meeting next week. “Come out to support the LGBTQ+ students and faculty of Mon County Schools and demand the BOE reverse their Pride...
Marshall County now has a vehicle to rescue you anywhere
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – No matter where you are in Marshall County, in case of an emergency, first responders can now get to you. This UTV is custom-made to be able to reach people across all different types of terrain. It has a rescue skid on back that can hold a patient, and a […]
Diesel spill closes I-79 on-ramp in Marion County
amp onto Interstate 79 northbound at the 139-mile marker is closed due to a diesel fuel spill, according to the Marion County 911 center.
Wheeling man arrested for arson of Ye Olde Traders
A man from Wheeling has been arrested for arson in connection to the fire at the Ye Olde Traders. West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s executed a warrant and arrested Kenneth Loudermilk, 34-years-old on Thursday. Loudermilk has been charged with 2nd-degree arson, which is a penalty of 1-10 years. Loudermilk was arraigned in Ohio County court […]
UPDATE: Crews extinguish structure fire in Glen Dale
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – UPDATE: Marshall County EMA Director Tom Hart tells us the Monday evening fire in Glen Dale is now out. Still no word on a cause. EARLIER: Officials with the Glen Dale Police Department tells us that crews are on the scene of an active structure fire in Glen Dale at […]
