iheart.com
Dr Phillip Bowden Cognac Cars & Cigars 2022
The 7th Annual Dr Phillip Bowden Cognac Cars & Cigars Presented by Omage. Join us Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 5PM - 9PM at our new location Fourth Bluff Park in Downtown Memphis. Dr Phillip Bowden Cognac Cars and Cigars is an all inclusive cigar and cognac tasting event with a one price admission to benefit local non-profit tbd. Attendees can relax with Cognac and other Cocktails and a premium cigar from BeLeaf Cigars while admiring some of the hottest cars on the market. Take a break from everything and enjoy live music from local performers and cuisine from local restaurants. Presented by Omage.
Memphis chef offers limited '90s prices' to combat inflation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A well-known Memphis chef and maker of cooking oil are teaming up to save you some money. Chef Tam's Underground Cafe is offering a special menu with 90s prices for the first 75 guests on Thursdays thanks to a partnership with Memphis-based Wesson cooking oil. Chef...
desotocountynews.com
Water Tower Festival is Saturday
Built in 1925, the Hernando Water Tower is an iconic symbol of the DeSoto County seat and for nearly 20 years a festival has been held to celebrate the city and the water tower. The free event will be held around the Historic Courthouse Square in Hernando from 9 a.m.-3...
Little boy with special needs finds the perfect home
Click here to donate to Go Jim Go! now and learn how you can do your own family fundraiser for Le Bonheur. COLLIERVILLE, Tenn.– The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines the name Adonis as a very handsome young man, a beautiful youth in Greek mythology. A 4-year-old little boy also named Adonis is lovingly seen the same […]
momcollective.com
Memphis Mom Co | Pumpkin Patch Guide 2022
It’s pumpkin patch season! We’ve put together a list of places to get your pumpkins and celebrate all the wonders of fall. Not all are officially pumpkin patches, but they have loads of gourds and seasonal items to make any autumn-obsessed mom swoon. Big Jim’s “Punkin” Patch Oak...
localmemphis.com
Want to be a barbecue judge at Memphis in May in 2023? Here's how
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials with Memphis in May have announced the annual World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest Judges Seminar will be held on Nov. 5, 2022. According to a release, the seminar is held to instruct, train and certify barbecue judges for the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest. Successful attendees will be certified to judge starting with WCBCC 2023 and after judging for two years will be fully certified. The 2023 WCBCC in Tom Lee Park is planned for May 17-20, 2023.
Twins are ‘walking miracles’ after life-saving heart surgery
Click here to donate to Go Jim Go! now and learn how you can do your own family fundraiser for Le Bonheur. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– It’s a common problem for many couples. You want to have kids, but you struggle to get pregnant. In Germantown, when you first see the smiles and hear the laughter […]
Mid-South boy keeps faith during journey to fix his heart
Click here to donate to Go Jim Go! now and learn how you can do your own family fundraiser for Le Bonheur. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Every year in the U.S., 6,000 children are born with Down Syndrome. In the Mid-South, many thrive because of the care they received at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. In Palestine, Arkansas, […]
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Southaven, MS (with Photos & Maps)
Looking for the best restaurants in Southaven, MS? Look no further! We’ve compiled a list of the top spots to eat in town, from pizza places to burger joints and everything in between. Whether you’re looking for a place to grab a quick bite or want to enjoy a...
WREG
Food Truck Friday: Busy Bee’s catfish and shrimp
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Live At 9 is kicking off a new weekly feature called Food Truck Friday, and our first guest joined us for fried catfish and bourbon shrimp. Beonca Lewis is the owner of Busy Bee’s food truck. She learned to cook for her family as a child and has owned eight food trucks over 20 years.
styleblueprint.com
The Memphis Dinner Series You Won’t Want to Miss!
A culinary concept not to miss, the Etowah Dinner Series is preparing to host its inaugural dinner on Saturday, October 1, at The Commonwealth, a historic building in downtown Memphis. The seasonally-focused event centers around gourmet food, fine wine, and local art — a curated opportunity for Josh Conley and Memphis Chef Cole Jeanes to bring in some of their favorite chefs from around the country. Plus, each dinner will take place at a different location in Memphis, offering up a chance to explore the city in a new way.
localmemphis.com
Young actress visits Memphis church, credits faith for success
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young star visited Memphis on Sunday, giving inspiration to attendees at the New Olivet Worship Center. Seen in films such as "Hidden Figures" and having worked with stars like Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton, 12-year-old actress Selah Jones spoke about how her faith has guided her down the path of success and what it means to her life.
The revival of the famous Tennessee Castle
The story behind the Ashlar Hall, is something quite interesting. As you see this Castle like building, you start to think to yourself. What happened here. Or what's the story behind this place.
styleblueprint.com
Meet Lindsey Cross Lee of Mrs. Post Stationery + London & York
As a young girl, Lindsey Cross Lee loved all things fashion and design. As she grew up, this passion eventually led her to the prestigious Parsons School of Design in New York, the alma mater of fashion designers Donna Karan and Tom Ford. Lindsey also spent a year at the London School of Economics, taking courses in business and finance that served her well when she returned home to Memphis and opened her own boutique — which has expanded into two!
Kait 8
New library expansion opens in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library unveiled its new addition in hopes of better serving children around the area. The new 2000-square-foot space is part of their kids’ section that has a wide selection of books, a playhouse, and a new story time area. Stephanie...
societyofrock.com
Robert Plant Honors Priscilla Presley In Memphis
Robert Plant honored the wife of Elvis Presley for her efforts in preserving Elvis Presley’s house Graceland. Priscilla Presley was given this acknowledgement by Plant last September 15 during her induction ceremony at the 2022 Memphis Music Hall of Fame. Plant described Graceland as “a hallmark and a touchstone...
actionnews5.com
Local personal protection specialist gives AirTag safety tips
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local personal protection specialist is giving his take on Apple Airtags after a Memphis man was arrested on Monday for using one to stalk a woman. Ernie Hall works in personal protection for a number of local clients in the Mid-South. He saw Monday’s story about the woman who was stalked and harrassed for months.
Baby born with half a heart to celebrate 1st birthday at Memphis hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A baby born with half a heart will celebrate her first birthday at a Memphis hospital where she got a second chance at life thanks to surgery. After months of waiting, 11-month-old Ja’Mia McFarland received her new heart just two weeks shy of her first birthday. In true superstar fashion, she awoke […]
Memphis native makes movie to shed light on human trafficking
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis native is using his background in law enforcement to shed light on a human trafficking problem worldwide and he’s doing it on the silver screen. FOX13 has the story of a movie debut aimed at bringing awareness to sex trafficking. The associate producer of “Meet the Snows” is Frederick Harper. He is a retiring police sergeant from Atlanta PD. He said that he hopes the movie sheds light on how criminal enterprises use human trafficking.
actionnews5.com
Olive Branch opens new holiday light display
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Olive Branch Park will open their light display for this holiday season in November. Light Garden will have “stunning lights” holiday entertainment, and different shopping opportunities for Mid-South families. It will open from Nov. 22 until December 30 from 6 p.m. until 10...
