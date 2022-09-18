The 7th Annual Dr Phillip Bowden Cognac Cars & Cigars Presented by Omage. Join us Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 5PM - 9PM at our new location Fourth Bluff Park in Downtown Memphis. Dr Phillip Bowden Cognac Cars and Cigars is an all inclusive cigar and cognac tasting event with a one price admission to benefit local non-profit tbd. Attendees can relax with Cognac and other Cocktails and a premium cigar from BeLeaf Cigars while admiring some of the hottest cars on the market. Take a break from everything and enjoy live music from local performers and cuisine from local restaurants. Presented by Omage.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 22 HOURS AGO