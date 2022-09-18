Read full article on original website
Related
Lima News
Boys soccer: Shawnee shuts out St. Marys
SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Shawnee simply stayed calm and pounded the ball into the back of the net. St. Marys, on the other hand, got frustrated and came apart at the seams. Shawnee’s Austin Miller had a three-goal hat trick to power the Indians to a 5-0 boys soccer victory over St. Marys Thursday at Shawnee.
Lima News
Roundup: Shawnee, St. Marys tie in girls soccer
ST. MARYS — Shawnee and St. Marys tied 0-0 in girls high school soccer Tuesday night. Shawnee’s Chloe Nance had six saves and St. Marys counterpart Ella Jacobs had seven. Shawnee is now 6-0-3 overall and 3-0-2 in the Western Buckeye League and St. Marys is 8-2-1 on the season and 3-1-1 in the WBL.
Comments / 1