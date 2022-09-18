SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Shawnee simply stayed calm and pounded the ball into the back of the net. St. Marys, on the other hand, got frustrated and came apart at the seams. Shawnee’s Austin Miller had a three-goal hat trick to power the Indians to a 5-0 boys soccer victory over St. Marys Thursday at Shawnee.

SAINT MARYS, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO