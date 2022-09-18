Dame Hilary Mantel has died at the age of 70, her publisher has confirmed.The author died “suddenly yet peacefully” surrounded by her close family and friends yesterday, 22 September, 4th Estate Books said in a statement.“Hilary Mantel was one of the greatest English novelists of this century and her beloved works are considered modern classics. She will be greatly missed,” the statement said.Dame Hilary won the Man Booker Prize twice, for Wolf Hall and its sequel, Bring Up the Bodies.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Chinese scientists reveal world’s first cloned wild Arctic wolfJoe Biden appears confused as he exits UN eventMini-budget 2022: Kwasi Kwarteng axes corporation tax hike on big business profits

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 25 MINUTES AGO