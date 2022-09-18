ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Texas Tech LB Ramirez still hospitalized with leg fracture

RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez remained hospitalized Sunday, a day after suffering a gruesome left leg injury in the Red Raiders' loss at 12th-ranked North Carolina State.

Sports medicine staff from Texas Tech were with Ramirez at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, and will stay with the fourth-year junior until he is able to safely travel back to Lubbock.

Ramirez fractured his lower left leg in the first half Saturday night when he tackled Wolfpack running back Jordan Houston. The pile rolled over Ramirez’s leg, which was planted in the turf. It bent below the knee and was twisted abnormally as he laid on the grass.

Trainers covered the leg with a towel when they began treating him on the field, and ESPN chose not to show a replay of when the injury. The game was stopped for roughly 10 minutes before Ramirez was put on a motorized cart and then transported to the hospital.

In a tweet from his personal account Sunday, Ramirez thanked Texas Tech fans for their support, and ended his message with a red heart and then a black one — the school's primary colors.

“I appreciate all you guys for all the prayers, love, and support!!! I love you Red Raider Nation!!!” Ramirez tweeted.

