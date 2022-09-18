Read full article on original website
Officials: Kansas deputy used Taser on child with autism
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A state law enforcement oversight board reprimanded a Kansas sheriff’s deputy who used his Taser on a 12-year-old boy with autism while the boy was handcuffed and hogtied in the deputy’s vehicle. However, the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training chose not to revoke the law enforcement certification for […]
Wanted Kan. suspect survived police chase crash in stolen SUV
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted Kansas suspect on multiple requested charges after a chase in a stolen SUV. Shortly before midnight Wednesday, a deputy observed a white 2005 Infiniti QX56 in the 3300 block of SE 6th Street in Shawnee County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. The driver later identified as Julie A. Wise, 27, of Topeka, drove away northbound on SE Rice Road at a high rate of speed.
LJWORLD
Trial date set for Albert Wilson’s wrongful conviction lawsuit; state has denied wrongdoing
A trial has been scheduled for next summer in a wrongful conviction lawsuit that a man accused of rape filed against the State of Kansas. The man, Albert Wilson, 26, of Wichita, was convicted of rape in Douglas County District Court in January 2019. On appeal, his conviction was vacated, and he was granted a new trial in March of 2021. Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez declined to retry the case and dismissed it on Dec. 22, 2021, as reported by the Journal-World.
hppr.org
Kansas inmates say medical care is so bad ‘they will let someone die in here before they try to help’
Inmate Terry Bowen barely copes with the pain from a variety of medical problems. Now he's on the verge of losing access to Tylenol — his over-the-counter pain reliever — at the Lansing Correctional Facility. So when the aches of his arthritis flare up, he'll just have to...
abc17news.com
New Mexico man, cousin arrested in Kansas in a homicide case
TOME, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a New Mexico man and his cousin have been arrested in Kansas in connection with the shooting death of a woman. Valencia County Sheriff’s officials say 37-year-old Karla Aguilera of Tome was reported missing Sept. 6 by family members. A body was found Wednesday in Torrance County and an autopsy confirmed it was Aguilera. According to a criminal complaint, Aguilera was shot four times and her case is being investigated as a homicide. An arrest warrant was issued for 50-year-old Rosalio Aguilera-Gamboa and he was arrested Saturday in Garden City, Kansas along with his cousin Maria Guadalupe Nevarez Aguilera. Authorities say Aguilera-Gamboa is facing multiple charges including an open count of murder but it’s unclear what charges Nevarez Aguilera is facing.
2 Kansas men arrested following manhunt in Alabama
JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Kansas men were arrested after an extensive manhunt in Jasper Sunday night that lasted more than eight hours. According to Jasper Police Department, officers responded to a suspicious person call at businesses in the area of Hwy. 79 and Walston Bridge Road. They then located the men, one was visibly […]
Missing New Mexico woman found dead, suspect arrested in Kansas
The woman was originally reported missing on September 6.
WIBW
AG’s Office recovers $12 million for Kansas consumers in 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says his Consumer Protection Division recovered more than $12 million for taxpayers in 2021. In its yearly report filed on Monday, Sept. 19, with Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and the State Legislature, AG Schmidt said his office reported more than $12 million in savings and recoveries to Kansas consumers and the public treasury during the calendar year.
WIBW
Report ranks Kansas among worst states for fishing
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report from Lawn Love has ranked Kansas among the worst states for fishing but also among the states with the most fishing supply stores. Lawn Love, the lawn experts, says that in order to mark National Hunting and Fishing Day on Saturday, Sept. 24, its analysts took a look at the best states to fish in in its new report 2022′s Best and Worst States for Fishing.
'La Fiesta' seized by State of Kansas for non-payment of taxes
La Fiesta restaurant in Manhattan was seized by the State of Kansas on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 for non-payment of taxes. Officials at the restaurant stated they do not know how long the restaurant will be closed or if it will be reopened.
KWCH.com
Deadly crashes reported Saturday in SW, NE Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people were killed, including one pedestrian, in separate crashes Saturday in southwest and northeast Kansas. The pedestrian was killed while walking on I-435 in the No. 4 lane in Johnson County. A vehicle was merging onto the interstate from state line road. Another vehicle avoided the pedestrian, but the vehicle involved in the collision was unable to stop. The pedestrian, a 27-year-old woman from Kansas City, Kan., was pronounced dead at the scene.
Video shows woman throwing 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan, police say
Navy Pier surveillance video appears to show a woman throwing her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan, a police source told WGN.
Kansas joins 23 other states in condemning tracking of firearms purchases by credit card companies
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three major credit card companies were sent a letter by the Kansas Attorney General’s Office warning them against tracking firearm purchases. Kansas joined 23 other state attorneys general in sending letters to the CEOs of American Express, Mastercard and Visa that monitoring and tracking firearms purchases creates a “list of gun buyers,” […]
In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas
Watching Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden from afar, I can’t shake the suspicion that he’s actually a 19-year-old anarchist from Lawrence — coated in old-age makeup and destroying a law enforcement agency from within. How else could I possibly explain Hayden’s descent into right-wing fever dreams and seeming endorsement of “slippery” actions? Kansas Reflector senior […] The post In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
kcur.org
Kansas nursing homes are closing because they can’t find enough workers
WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas finds itself in a budding nursing home crisis. A lack of workers and money troubles forced dozens of nursing homes and assisted living centers to close their doors during the pandemic, and more look doomed to follow. Homes that remain open stand more than twice...
Fire burns in 2 Kansas counties on Sunday
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A wildfire burned in two Kansas counties on Sunday. The Kansas Forest Service reported that fire staff was on the scene of a fire that started off Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County around 12:30 p.m. The fire burned into Lincoln County. There were up to 100 firefighters from Ellsworth, Russell, […]
Kansas man dies after rear-ending semitrailer
GRANT COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Kansas died after rear-ending a semitrailer on Saturday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 1982 Peterbilt Semi and a 2005 Kenworth Semi were both headed westbound on U.S. Highway 160 at mile marker 54, or 14 miles east of Ulysses. The KHP says the Peterbilt […]
Feds seize record amount of methamphetamine-laced fake Adderall pills in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The seizure of more than 660,000 counterfeit Adderall pills containing methamphetamine has led to charges against one man, federal authorities in Rhode Island announced Monday. Dylan Rodas, 27, has agreed to plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in connection with the seizure earlier...
WIBW
New executive director named to Kansas Developmental Disabilities Council
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Developmental Disabilities Council has named a new executive director who brings a wealth of knowledge with her. The Kansas Council on Developmental Disabilities says it has chosen a new executive director, Sara Hart Weir, to take the helm as Steve Gieber retires. The national nonprofit executive, disability policy expert and proud Kansan took over on Monday, Sept. 19.
AOL Corp
This is what happened when a couple from Tri-Cities, WA drove a Tesla to Kansas
This last June we drove 3,900 miles round trip from West Richland to Wichita, Kan., for a family reunion. The cost to “fuel” our car for the trip was $7.60. By comparison, a 2022 Subaru Outback (EPA rated at 25 mpg city to 33 mpg highway) would have cost a minimum of $620 at $5.25/gal to make the same trip. As you might guess, we drove a battery electric vehicle.
