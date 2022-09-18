ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Fan arrested for hitting Browns owner Jimmy Haslam with bottle

A fan was arrested and booked on three misdemeanor charges for allegedly striking Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam with a plastic bottle at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday. A video captured by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero showed Haslam leaving the sidelines and heading for the exit tunnel after Garrett Wilson's game-tying touchdown late in Cleveland's 31-30 loss to the New York Jets.
CLEVELAND, OH
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears add wide receiver for Fields

Last week the quarterback play in the NFL and college left a lot to be desired. Yes, there were some exceptional performances, but overall, the position looks more flawed and less developed than early season reports projected. This week's mock exchanges one quarterbacking prospect for a new passer, but still...
Garrett Wilson
Tom Brady
What did Justin Fields say about Bears fans?

Justin Fields vented his frustrations after the Bears' 27-10 loss to the Packers on Sunday night. Unfortunately, his comments were taken to heart by Bears fans. “Yeah, it hurts more in the locker room than the Bears fans," Fields said on Sunday after the game. "At the end of the day, they aren’t putting in any work. I see the guys in the locker room every day. I see how much work they put in. Coming out of a disappointing loss like this, it hurts.”
CHICAGO, IL
These MLB teams have clinched a 2022 playoff berth

The 2022 MLB playoffs are almost here, and teams are slowly punching their tickets to the postseason. Four clubs have successfully secured a spot in the 12-team bracket thus far, meaning there are still eight playoff berths up for grabs. So, with just two weeks remaining in the regular season,...
Where do the Bears land in Week 3 power rankings?

Before last week, national pundits corrected their mistake of ranking the Chicago Bears as one of the bottom three teams in the NFL after a hard-fought win over the San Francisco 49ers. Now, they've readjusted their correction. After the Bears' Week 2, 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers, here's...
CHICAGO, IL
David Montgomery due for big fantasy football week

David Montgomery is teed up for a productive fantasy football week. Last week, the fourth-year running back posted 122 rushing yards and two catches for 14 yards. In a standard PPR league, that stat line equates to 17 points. He achieved this line against the Packers, who are perceived to have one of the best defensive fronts in the NFL.
HOUSTON, TX
Justin Fields passing stats at the bottom of the NFL

Try not to look. It's about to get ugly. Bears quarterback Justin Fields posted horrific passing stats through the first two weeks of football. Through two weeks, here are Fields' notable passing stats paired with his NFL rank in each of them:. 28 passing attempts (33rd) 15 passing completions (31st)
CHICAGO, IL
Tracking White Sox division standing, playoff odds

The Chicago White Sox are in a playoff race with the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central. The two teams will play each other in a pivotal three-game series this week. This is the White Sox' last opportunity to push Cleveland down in the standings. After dropping their series opener...
CHICAGO, IL
Fans from Lambeau Field seeing 'double charges'

If you went to the Bears-Packers game on Sunday night at Lambeau Field, you may need to "discount double check" your bank account. Some fans who attended Sunday night's game at Lambeau Field between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears are experiencing "double charges" to their cards if they purchased items at the stadium. Some are seeing multiple charges.
CHICAGO, IL
Who are the highest-paid coaches in the NBA?

Having stars on the floor is a great way to achieve success in the NBA, but boasting an elite coach is just as essential. There are only about a handful of said coaches roaming the baselines in the league, but those tacticians earn a sizable salary for their duties. Here’s...
NBA
