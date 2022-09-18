Justin Fields vented his frustrations after the Bears' 27-10 loss to the Packers on Sunday night. Unfortunately, his comments were taken to heart by Bears fans. “Yeah, it hurts more in the locker room than the Bears fans," Fields said on Sunday after the game. "At the end of the day, they aren’t putting in any work. I see the guys in the locker room every day. I see how much work they put in. Coming out of a disappointing loss like this, it hurts.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO