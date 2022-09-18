Read full article on original website
Fan arrested for hitting Browns owner Jimmy Haslam with bottle
A fan was arrested and booked on three misdemeanor charges for allegedly striking Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam with a plastic bottle at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday. A video captured by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero showed Haslam leaving the sidelines and heading for the exit tunnel after Garrett Wilson's game-tying touchdown late in Cleveland's 31-30 loss to the New York Jets.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears add wide receiver for Fields
Last week the quarterback play in the NFL and college left a lot to be desired. Yes, there were some exceptional performances, but overall, the position looks more flawed and less developed than early season reports projected. This week's mock exchanges one quarterbacking prospect for a new passer, but still...
NFL Wins Multiyear Deal With Apple Music, Which Will Sponsor Super Bowl Halftime Show
The National Football League bagged a multiyear deal with Apple Inc's AAPL Apple Music to sponsor the Super Bowl Halftime Show, beginning with the American football championship game in February 2023. The multiyear partnership combines the Super Bowl Halftime Show, the most-watched musical performance of the year, with Apple Music,...
White Sox playoff outlook bleak after loss to Guardians
Asked to describe his team’s overall effort in Wednesday’s game against the Guardians, acting White Sox manager Miguel Cairo had a simple response. “We didn't play good,” Cairo said postgame. “They played better than us. Simple as that.”. Cairo reiterated that point a couple of times...
Guardians pitcher wants to 'close this thing out'
The Cleveland Guardians are in the midst of a dominant stretch of baseball. They've won 12 of their last 15 games, with four of those wins coming against a divisional opponent in the Minnesota Twins. The Guardians are as confident as ever heading into the final stretch of the regular season.
What did Justin Fields say about Bears fans?
Justin Fields vented his frustrations after the Bears' 27-10 loss to the Packers on Sunday night. Unfortunately, his comments were taken to heart by Bears fans. “Yeah, it hurts more in the locker room than the Bears fans," Fields said on Sunday after the game. "At the end of the day, they aren’t putting in any work. I see the guys in the locker room every day. I see how much work they put in. Coming out of a disappointing loss like this, it hurts.”
Players That Bear Watching: Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
The Chicago Bears offense needs help. Help at the offensive line. Help at the skill positions. In short Justin Fields needs weapons and protection. So in this series, I take a look at players the Bears should be looking at in the 2023 NFL Draft. Name: Jaxon Smith-Njigba. School (Year):...
These MLB teams have clinched a 2022 playoff berth
The 2022 MLB playoffs are almost here, and teams are slowly punching their tickets to the postseason. Four clubs have successfully secured a spot in the 12-team bracket thus far, meaning there are still eight playoff berths up for grabs. So, with just two weeks remaining in the regular season,...
Burrow deletes social media from phone amid Bengals' 0-2 start
It's clear that the Cincinnati Bengals' season hasn't started like many people expected it to. But quarterback Joe Burrow isn't seeing any of the criticism, as he said that he's removed multiple social media apps from his phone. "What's great is I don't have Twitter or Instagram right now, so...
Where do the Bears land in Week 3 power rankings?
Before last week, national pundits corrected their mistake of ranking the Chicago Bears as one of the bottom three teams in the NFL after a hard-fought win over the San Francisco 49ers. Now, they've readjusted their correction. After the Bears' Week 2, 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers, here's...
David Montgomery due for big fantasy football week
David Montgomery is teed up for a productive fantasy football week. Last week, the fourth-year running back posted 122 rushing yards and two catches for 14 yards. In a standard PPR league, that stat line equates to 17 points. He achieved this line against the Packers, who are perceived to have one of the best defensive fronts in the NFL.
Former Bears TE Miller offers Kmet unique advice to reach potential
It was clear the Bears had big plans for Cole Kmet in the season. The third-year tight end would be their second most reliable pass-catcher, highlighted in offensive coordinator Luke Getsy's scheme. All the offseason work with quarterback Justin Fields pointed to the Notre Dame product finally having a breakout...
Justin Fields passing stats at the bottom of the NFL
Try not to look. It's about to get ugly. Bears quarterback Justin Fields posted horrific passing stats through the first two weeks of football. Through two weeks, here are Fields' notable passing stats paired with his NFL rank in each of them:. 28 passing attempts (33rd) 15 passing completions (31st)
Tracking White Sox division standing, playoff odds
The Chicago White Sox are in a playoff race with the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central. The two teams will play each other in a pivotal three-game series this week. This is the White Sox' last opportunity to push Cleveland down in the standings. After dropping their series opener...
Fans from Lambeau Field seeing 'double charges'
If you went to the Bears-Packers game on Sunday night at Lambeau Field, you may need to "discount double check" your bank account. Some fans who attended Sunday night's game at Lambeau Field between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears are experiencing "double charges" to their cards if they purchased items at the stadium. Some are seeing multiple charges.
Eli Manning tries out for Penn State under ‘Chad Powers’ name
Eli Manning is going back to school … kind of. The two-time Super Bowl champion went undercover as walk-on “Chad Powers” for the Penn State football program. His tryout was shown on an episode of ESPN’s “Eli Places,” and it featured plenty of hilarious moments.
Bulls camp questions: How can Williams be maximized?
Throughout this week, NBC Sports Chicago will look at four of the biggest questions facing the Chicago Bulls as they begin training camp. First was the issue of Lonzo Ball’s health. Next up: How will the Bulls maximize Patrick Williams?. Patrick Williams turned 21 years old in August. He...
Who are the highest-paid coaches in the NBA?
Having stars on the floor is a great way to achieve success in the NBA, but boasting an elite coach is just as essential. There are only about a handful of said coaches roaming the baselines in the league, but those tacticians earn a sizable salary for their duties. Here’s...
Ball to undergo knee surgery, be evaluated in 4-6 weeks
Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in Los Angeles on Sept. 28 and be re-evaluated in four to six weeks, the team announced Wednesday afternoon. The Bulls termed the operation a "debridement" — or the removal of damaged tissue or foreign objects...
Opener of pivotal Sox-Guardians series delayed by rain
After all the hype and anticipation around this week's Guardians and White Sox series at Guaranteed Rate Field, Mother Nature had other plans. The Sox announced Tuesday's game, originally scheduled for a 7:10 p.m. first pitch, would begin in a delay after heavy rain and wind rolled through the South Side.
