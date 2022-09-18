Read full article on original website

Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls on U.N. to send Putin a message
Referencing Russian President Vladimir Putin's "reckless nuclear threats," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on the United Nations to send Russia a message on Thursday.
Republicans Want Biden To Reverse The $10,000 Student Debt Cancellation, But We Are Fighting Back
Republican governors are framing student debt cancellation as a class issue, pushing the false narrative that relief punishes the poor and rewards the rich. The post Republicans Want Biden To Reverse The $10,000 Student Debt Cancellation, But We Are Fighting Back appeared first on NewsOne.
