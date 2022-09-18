Read full article on original website
Related
NECN
End of the Line: MBTA Begins Disposing of Old Orange Line Cars
Old MBTA Orange Line train cars that have been sitting for months at a rail yard in Medford, Massachusetts, are finally being removed. Two flatbed trucks started carrying old cars out of Wellington Yard around 9 a.m. Thursday on their way to being disposed of. The 118 cars being scrapped are more than 40 years old -- with some in pretty bad shape.
WMUR.com
14 escape from burning building in Nashua
NASHUA, N.H. — A fire in Nashua Monday left 14 people without a home, but no injuries were reported. Six adults and eight children had to rush away from the flames just after 7:30 a.m. Monday. Kevin De Aquino lives in the home next door and was getting ready...
NECN
Boston Climate Protesters Block Traffic in Seaport District, 15 Arrested
An organization pushing for a ban of new fossil fuel infrastructure in Massachusetts attempted to disrupt traffic in Boston during Wednesday morning's rush hour by blocking part of a bridge in the Seaport District and marching through other parts of the city. The group, which calls itself "Extinction Rebellion", originally...
Raging blaze tears through duplex in Everett
EVERETT, Mass. — At least five people were displaced after a raging blaze tore through a home in Everett early Monday morning. Crews responding to a report of a fire on Woodlawn Street around 4 a.m. found flames shooting from the roof of a duplex. Video from the scene...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NECN
Man Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in Multiple Car Crash on Everett Turnpike in NH
Four people went to the hospital following a crash that involved five vehicles on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack, New Hampshire, according to emergency officials. Merrimack Fire Rescue responded to the crash at around 9 a.m. Tuesday, the agency said. First responders arrived on scene to find a Hyundai Sonata in the median, impaled by a guardrail, with the driver trapped inside. Crews worked for 15 minutes to get the driver out, and transport the person to Elliot Hospital in Manchester.
ems1.com
Police: Mass. man urinates near station door, gives EMT his car keys
MERRIMAC, Mass. — A Rowley man caught on camera while relieving himself near the front door of the Merrimac Fire Department only moments before handing his car keys to a first responder lost his driver's license for 45 days following his appearance Monday in Newburyport District Court. Mark Landry,...
Body found at Woonsocket home identified as former mayor
Former Woonsocket Mayor Susan Menard has been identified as the woman found dead inside the Marian Lane home.
Missing Boater Found Dead In Lake Lashway In North Brookfield: Report
A boater who went missing over the weekend was found dead in the waters of Lake Lashway in the North Brookfield area of central Massachusetts, NBC Boston reports. The man was found dead after North Brookfield Police sparked a search for the missing boater just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, CBS Boston reports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two people killed in Attleboro crash after car struck a tree
ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Two people were killed in a crash early Sunday morning in Attleboro, according to Massachusetts State Police. Emergency crews responded to the area of 1296 West Street just before 4:30 a.m. for a report of a serious car crash. A preliminary investigation determined that a 2006...
WCVB
2 teenagers killed in crash on Route 123 in Attleboro
ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Two Massachusetts teenagers are dead after they were involved in a car crash in Attleboro Sunday morning. Attleboro police said the single-vehicle crash happened at about 4:30 a.m. on South Avenue, which is also known as Route 123, near the intersection of West Street. The scene is not far from the Attleboro Water Department's treatment plant.
NECN
Ex-Brockton Police Chief Appears in Court to Face Charge of Negligent Driving
Brockton’s former top cop faced a judge in Worcester District Court on Wednesday, arraigned on a negligent driving charge stemming from a three-vehicle wreck he caused in his department vehicle. Emanuel Gomes entered a not guilty plea and was released on his own recognizance. According to the Massachusetts State...
NECN
Shoebert the Seal's Week on the Lam in Mass. Pond Appears to Be Coming to an End
Authorities on Thursday appeared to be closing in on the seal that's been swimming happily in a Massachusetts pond for about a week. Wildlife workers with big nets were stationed around Shoe Pond in Beverly, where the grey seal, nicknamed Shoebert, was first spotted last week. An official in a rowboat was seen on the water near the seal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NECN
Mansfield Woman Appears in Court in Police Officer Boyfriend's Death
A woman accused of hitting a her boyfriend, a Boston police officer, with her car and leaving him to die in the snow in Canton, Massachusetts, this January appeared in court Thursday to present a new theory to clear her name. Karen Read's attorneys argued there was a large-scale coverup...
NECN
Cambridge Mulls Elimination of New Parking Requirements for Developers
Finding parking can be a major problem in the densely-populated communities of Greater Boston, such as Cambridge. Now, a controversial proposal could mean fewer parking spaces in Cambridge, but more housing in the city. The proposal is to eliminate so-called minimum parking requirements for new housing in the city. That...
liveboston617.org
Overnight Shooting in Milton Leaves One Victim Hospitalized
On Saturday, September 17, 2022, at approximately 23:35 hours, Fallon EMTs, Milton Police officers, and Milton Fire responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting on Blue Hill Avenue. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered that there were two separate locations with different pieces of evidence. Ballistic casings were...
NECN
NBC10 Boston Responds Helps West Roxbury Woman After Banking Scam
You probably get fake texts and emails every day — scammers mimic real companies to trick you into divulging your personal information. A Boston woman mistakenly fell for one of these scams in July when she got a text message she thought came from her bank. "It said it...
1 hurt in Warwick motorcycle crash
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital after a crash Sunday night in Warwick. The crash happened at the intersection of West Shore Road and Main Avenue, which was closed for several hours. Police set up a detour to divert traffic through the nearby neighborhood. Police said the rider was […]
NECN
Missing Boater Found Dead During Water Search in North Brookfield
A missing boater was found dead Sunday afternoon in North Brookfield, Massachusetts, following a large water search by state and local agencies. The North Brookfield Fire Department confirmed the man, who went missing Saturday while boating on Lake Lashaway, was found by sonar around 12:20 p.m. Sunday. His body was later recovered by divers.
Several Lawrence, Southbridge Men Busted In Ring That Mailed 20 Pounds of Cocaine: DEA
The DEA said they busted a ring of 21 men who trafficked nearly 20 pounds of cocaine into eastern and central Massachusetts through the mail. Federal authorities identified the following men earlier this month and charged them with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute various weights of fentanyl and cocaine and distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine, the DEA said. Those men were:
liveboston617.org
Suspect in Custody Following BPD Response to Non-Fatal Shooting in the area of Huntington Avenue in Boston
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
Comments / 0