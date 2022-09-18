ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

Related
NECN

End of the Line: MBTA Begins Disposing of Old Orange Line Cars

Old MBTA Orange Line train cars that have been sitting for months at a rail yard in Medford, Massachusetts, are finally being removed. Two flatbed trucks started carrying old cars out of Wellington Yard around 9 a.m. Thursday on their way to being disposed of. The 118 cars being scrapped are more than 40 years old -- with some in pretty bad shape.
MEDFORD, MA
WMUR.com

14 escape from burning building in Nashua

NASHUA, N.H. — A fire in Nashua Monday left 14 people without a home, but no injuries were reported. Six adults and eight children had to rush away from the flames just after 7:30 a.m. Monday. Kevin De Aquino lives in the home next door and was getting ready...
NASHUA, NH
NECN

Boston Climate Protesters Block Traffic in Seaport District, 15 Arrested

An organization pushing for a ban of new fossil fuel infrastructure in Massachusetts attempted to disrupt traffic in Boston during Wednesday morning's rush hour by blocking part of a bridge in the Seaport District and marching through other parts of the city. The group, which calls itself "Extinction Rebellion", originally...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Raging blaze tears through duplex in Everett

EVERETT, Mass. — At least five people were displaced after a raging blaze tore through a home in Everett early Monday morning. Crews responding to a report of a fire on Woodlawn Street around 4 a.m. found flames shooting from the roof of a duplex. Video from the scene...
EVERETT, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dorchester, MA
Boston, MA
Accidents
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
NECN

Man Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in Multiple Car Crash on Everett Turnpike in NH

Four people went to the hospital following a crash that involved five vehicles on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack, New Hampshire, according to emergency officials. Merrimack Fire Rescue responded to the crash at around 9 a.m. Tuesday, the agency said. First responders arrived on scene to find a Hyundai Sonata in the median, impaled by a guardrail, with the driver trapped inside. Crews worked for 15 minutes to get the driver out, and transport the person to Elliot Hospital in Manchester.
MERRIMACK, NH
ems1.com

Police: Mass. man urinates near station door, gives EMT his car keys

MERRIMAC, Mass. — A Rowley man caught on camera while relieving himself near the front door of the Merrimac Fire Department only moments before handing his car keys to a first responder lost his driver's license for 45 days following his appearance Monday in Newburyport District Court. Mark Landry,...
MERRIMAC, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Porches#Accident#Worker Injured#Boston Ems#Boston Fire Dept#2022 Pictures
WCVB

2 teenagers killed in crash on Route 123 in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Two Massachusetts teenagers are dead after they were involved in a car crash in Attleboro Sunday morning. Attleboro police said the single-vehicle crash happened at about 4:30 a.m. on South Avenue, which is also known as Route 123, near the intersection of West Street. The scene is not far from the Attleboro Water Department's treatment plant.
ATTLEBORO, MA
NECN

Shoebert the Seal's Week on the Lam in Mass. Pond Appears to Be Coming to an End

Authorities on Thursday appeared to be closing in on the seal that's been swimming happily in a Massachusetts pond for about a week. Wildlife workers with big nets were stationed around Shoe Pond in Beverly, where the grey seal, nicknamed Shoebert, was first spotted last week. An official in a rowboat was seen on the water near the seal.
BEVERLY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NECN

Cambridge Mulls Elimination of New Parking Requirements for Developers

Finding parking can be a major problem in the densely-populated communities of Greater Boston, such as Cambridge. Now, a controversial proposal could mean fewer parking spaces in Cambridge, but more housing in the city. The proposal is to eliminate so-called minimum parking requirements for new housing in the city. That...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
liveboston617.org

Overnight Shooting in Milton Leaves One Victim Hospitalized

On Saturday, September 17, 2022, at approximately 23:35 hours, Fallon EMTs, Milton Police officers, and Milton Fire responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting on Blue Hill Avenue. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered that there were two separate locations with different pieces of evidence. Ballistic casings were...
MILTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

1 hurt in Warwick motorcycle crash

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital after a crash Sunday night in Warwick. The crash happened at the intersection of West Shore Road and Main Avenue, which was closed for several hours. Police set up a detour to divert traffic through the nearby neighborhood. Police said the rider was […]
WARWICK, RI
NECN

Missing Boater Found Dead During Water Search in North Brookfield

A missing boater was found dead Sunday afternoon in North Brookfield, Massachusetts, following a large water search by state and local agencies. The North Brookfield Fire Department confirmed the man, who went missing Saturday while boating on Lake Lashaway, was found by sonar around 12:20 p.m. Sunday. His body was later recovered by divers.
NORTH BROOKFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

Several Lawrence, Southbridge Men Busted In Ring That Mailed 20 Pounds of Cocaine: DEA

The DEA said they busted a ring of 21 men who trafficked nearly 20 pounds of cocaine into eastern and central Massachusetts through the mail. Federal authorities identified the following men earlier this month and charged them with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute various weights of fentanyl and cocaine and distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine, the DEA said. Those men were:
SOUTHBRIDGE, MA
liveboston617.org

Suspect in Custody Following BPD Response to Non-Fatal Shooting in the area of Huntington Avenue in Boston

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy