Boston, MA

Overnight Shooting in Roxbury Sparks Police Response

Police officers responded overnight to a shooting in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston. The shooting happened on Weaver Way around midnight. An NBC10 Boston crew on scene saw an area there taped off and officers investigating. There's no word yet on any injuries or arrests.
BOSTON, MA
Man Stabbed in Charlestown, Police Arrest Suspected Attacker

A man was stabbed and seriously wounded Wednesday night in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood, police said. Hours later, another man surrendered to officers in Dorchester after detectives identified him as the suspect, Boston police said. Hakeem Jackson, a 25-year-old from Boston, faces a charge of aggravated assault with intent to murder,...
BOSTON, MA
Man Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in Multiple Car Crash on Everett Turnpike in NH

Four people went to the hospital following a crash that involved five vehicles on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack, New Hampshire, according to emergency officials. Merrimack Fire Rescue responded to the crash at around 9 a.m. Tuesday, the agency said. First responders arrived on scene to find a Hyundai Sonata in the median, impaled by a guardrail, with the driver trapped inside. Crews worked for 15 minutes to get the driver out, and transport the person to Elliot Hospital in Manchester.
MERRIMACK, NH
Nonessential Water Use Ban Imposed in Lynn

The residents of Lynn, Massachusetts, have been banned from using nonessential water after the reservoir that serves the city's drinking water supply dropped below 51% of its maximum capacity, the city said. The mandatory ban is apparently indefinite -- the City of Lynn said residents will be advised when the...
LYNN, MA
Two Mass. Towns Under Boil Water Advisories Due to E. Coli

Two Massachusetts towns have issued boil water advisories to residents after E. coli was found during routine water testing. North Attleboro and Plainville, which share a water system and treatment facility, each issued the order. The bacteria was found in samples collected Wednesday. Officials warn that any water used for...
PLAINVILLE, MA
2 Decomposed Bodies Found in Home of Former Rhode Island Mayor

Two decomposed bodies were found Monday in the home of a former Rhode Island mayor, according to police. A neighbor reportedly called police around 4 p.m. Monday saying that he hadn't seen the couple who lives in the home on Marian Lane in Woonsocket for about a week and he noticed a strong odor coming from the building, according to NBC News.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Mansfield Woman Appears in Court in Police Officer Boyfriend's Death

A woman accused of hitting a her boyfriend, a Boston police officer, with her car and leaving him to die in the snow in Canton, Massachusetts, this January appeared in court Thursday to present a new theory to clear her name. Karen Read's attorneys argued there was a large-scale coverup...
MANSFIELD, MA
Cambridge Mulls Elimination of New Parking Requirements for Developers

Finding parking can be a major problem in the densely-populated communities of Greater Boston, such as Cambridge. Now, a controversial proposal could mean fewer parking spaces in Cambridge, but more housing in the city. The proposal is to eliminate so-called minimum parking requirements for new housing in the city. That...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston Keeping Some Street Changes From Orange Line Shutdown

Some of the traffic changes put in place by the City of Boston during the Orange Line shutdown to accommodate shuttles and additional traffic will remain in place permanently, city officials announced Tuesday. That includes permanent changes to Copley Square: a bus lane on Boylston Street from Ring Road to...
BOSTON, MA
FIRST ALERT: Downpours and Thunder, Isolated Severe Storms Possible

Our NBC10 Boston weather team has issued a First Alert due to isolated severe storms that are possible Thursday. There were several severe thunderstorm warnings that have since expired for parts of southern New Hampshire, southwestern Maine, western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut. Summer comes to a cool close as a...
BOSTON, MA
4 of the Best Restaurants Nationwide Are in New England, New York Times Says

In The New York Times' annual ranking of 50 best restaurants in the country, two Massachusetts spots are featured as among the greatest nationwide. Neptune Oyster in Boston and Dear Annie in Cambridge have both secured a ranking in this year's list, alongside two other restaurants in New England. "Dishes...
BOSTON, MA
