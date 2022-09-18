Robbery at a convenience store on Garden of the Gods Road

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a robbery occurred Saturday morning on Garden of the Gods road.

According to CSPD, the robbery occurred around 6 a.m. on Sept. 17 at a convenience store in the 400 block of Garden of the Gods Road.

CSPD said the suspect produced a weapon and took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving the area. Officers searched the area but the suspect was not found.

Contact CSPD if you have any information.

