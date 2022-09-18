Read full article on original website
jerryratcliffe.com
Elliott made smart, effective changes that helped Virginia’s offense get back on track
After not scoring a touchdown in a loss at Illinois a week ago, Tony Elliott quickly recognized something had to change. Brennan Armstrong had perhaps his worst week as a Virginia quarterback. He failed to throw a touchdown pass, being chased from the pocket and harassed by Illinois’ pass rush all game long. The offensive line was struggling.
Hampton Public Library site leads to adult toy store
Heather Young was looking for some sun exposure when she took her library card outside to renew some books online. What she got was too hot for the Hampton mom to handle.
N.C. woman takes first trip to the beach ahead of 108th birthday
107-year-old Cassie Smith grew up in North Carolina and has never taken a trip to the ocean.
multihousingnews.com
Bonaventure Acquires Virginia Luxury Communities
The luxury communities are located near the center of growing Hampton Roads market. Bonaventure has completed its purchase of Pinnacle and Magnolia Chase Apartments, two luxury multifamily communities located in Hampton and Virginia Beach, Va., respectively. Bonaventure acquired ownership of the properties in two separate UPREIT transactions, which were negotiated for an undisclosed amount.
townandtourist.com
25 BEST Restaurants in Virginia Beach (Fresh And Flavorful Food!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Virginia Beach is a city on the eastern coast of Virginia, located about 20 miles south of Norfolk and approximately 100 miles southeast of Washington, D.C. If you’re...
traveltasteandtour.com
Experience Festivals, Feasts and Fall Foliage in Chesapeake, VA.
Fall is a beautiful time to visit Coastal Virginia for a getaway you’ll always remember. Chesapeake, VA is home to endless outdoor activities, heavenly food, and dazzling wildlife. Situated 20 minutes from Virginia Beach, 90 minutes from Richmond and just three hours from Washington, D.C., Chesapeake’s central location offers the perfect starting point for your fall getaway.
northernvirginiamag.com
Home to the World’s Largest Naval Base, Norfolk Combines History with Culture for a One-of-a-Kind Vacation
It’s not just the bright brushes of pigment on the street murals in the NEON District, or the glowing statues in the Glass Light Hotel & Gallery that leave visitors in awe. What is most electrifying is seeing the sunset over Norfolk Harbor, where layers of magenta, violet, and gold paint the horizon.
Family and friends remember Ryan Tew, missing kayaker recovered Friday
"[He] loved his family ... just the definition of a good friend,"
Firing range, new apartments coming to Fort Monroe
HAMPTON, Va. — Sitting on the outskirts of the City of Hampton with rich and long-standing history, the Fort Monroe site has been doing just that...sitting. Historic buildings that used to house enlisted soldiers have been empty for years while other older buildings are boarded up and slowly decaying.
Father of ODU student killed speaks out
Right now police are searching for a Norfolk man found guilty of several charges in the death of ODU student Christopher Cummings.
Pharrell to hold Virginia block party in name of social action
Singer Pharrell Williams will be hosting a block party in Virginia to rally for social action this November.
13newsnow.com
Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center opens in Hampton
NORFOLK, Va. — The Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center opened with a ribbon-cutting Saturday Morning. Festivities commemorating the opening of the center lasted from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and opening day activities included tours, food and entertainment. The 231 Lincoln Street center features a gym, locker rooms, a...
Virginia Zoo welcomes baby giraffe after a surprise birth
On Friday, visitors to the Virginia Zoo got to experience something unexpected -- the birth of a new giraffe calf.
WDBJ7.com
Alert issued for “critically missing” Virginia man
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a “critically missing adult alert” on behalf of the Newport News Police Department. according to police. He has a scar over one eye and another on his chin. He was last reported seen August 13, 2022 at 5:30 a.m. in the 7500 block of River Road in Newport News.
3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good pizza then keep one reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because they serve absolutely delicious pizza. Once you have a taste of their food, there is no going back. You'll want to keep enjoying their pizza. But don't take my word for it and go visit them yourself.
Body recovered from water in Sandbridge area of Virginia Beach, identified as missing kayaker
According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, an off-duty officer saw what they believed to be a body in the water off the beach on the 3100 block of Sandfiddler Road on Friday, Sept. 16.
Virginia Beach businesses prep for NAS Oceana Air Show
We caught up with some businesses who are excited not only about the show but about the economic impact this show will bring.
First day of NAS Oceana Air Show draws large crowd after two year hiatus
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The annual NAS Oceana Air Show returned to Hampton Roads this weekend. Touting the theme, 'Back to the Beach,' large crowds traveled to Virginia Beach to see the U.S. Navy Leap Frogs, the F-16 Fighting Falcon Demo and, of course, the Blue Angels. The Navy...
Video: Watch As Armed Suspects In Virginia Storm Elderly Residents' Home, Force Them Into Closet
Virginia police are currently searching for two men suspected of breaking into an elderly couple’s home last week and forcing the couple into a closet at gunpoint, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling incident initially took place on Wednesday, September 14, when two armed suspects stormed into the victims’ Portsmouth, Virginia home.According to the Portsmouth Police Department, the two men – believed to be 25-year-old Mitchell Boney Jr. and 22-year-old Tyree Demont Boney Jr. – broke into the home around 1:50 PM in the afternoon and held the residents at gunpoint before ordering them into a linen closet.The suspects then reportedly stole...
Rare animal program breeds special connection between Colonial Williamsburg and Queen Elizabeth II
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — As the world lays Queen Elizabeth II to rest, her legacy lives on in many ways. That includes right here in Hampton Roads, where a unique program carries out a cause dear to the late Queen’s heart. Tucked away on a farm in Colonial Williamsburg,...
