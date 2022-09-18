ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Bonaventure Acquires Virginia Luxury Communities

The luxury communities are located near the center of growing Hampton Roads market. Bonaventure has completed its purchase of Pinnacle and Magnolia Chase Apartments, two luxury multifamily communities located in Hampton and Virginia Beach, Va., respectively. Bonaventure acquired ownership of the properties in two separate UPREIT transactions, which were negotiated for an undisclosed amount.
25 BEST Restaurants in Virginia Beach (Fresh And Flavorful Food!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Virginia Beach is a city on the eastern coast of Virginia, located about 20 miles south of Norfolk and approximately 100 miles southeast of Washington, D.C. If you’re...
Experience Festivals, Feasts and Fall Foliage in Chesapeake, VA.

Fall is a beautiful time to visit Coastal Virginia for a getaway you’ll always remember. Chesapeake, VA is home to endless outdoor activities, heavenly food, and dazzling wildlife. Situated 20 minutes from Virginia Beach, 90 minutes from Richmond and just three hours from Washington, D.C., Chesapeake’s central location offers the perfect starting point for your fall getaway.
Firing range, new apartments coming to Fort Monroe

HAMPTON, Va. — Sitting on the outskirts of the City of Hampton with rich and long-standing history, the Fort Monroe site has been doing just that...sitting. Historic buildings that used to house enlisted soldiers have been empty for years while other older buildings are boarded up and slowly decaying.
Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center opens in Hampton

NORFOLK, Va. — The Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center opened with a ribbon-cutting Saturday Morning. Festivities commemorating the opening of the center lasted from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and opening day activities included tours, food and entertainment. The 231 Lincoln Street center features a gym, locker rooms, a...
Alert issued for “critically missing” Virginia man

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a “critically missing adult alert” on behalf of the Newport News Police Department. according to police. He has a scar over one eye and another on his chin. He was last reported seen August 13, 2022 at 5:30 a.m. in the 7500 block of River Road in Newport News.
3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good pizza then keep one reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because they serve absolutely delicious pizza. Once you have a taste of their food, there is no going back. You'll want to keep enjoying their pizza. But don't take my word for it and go visit them yourself.
Video: Watch As Armed Suspects In Virginia Storm Elderly Residents' Home, Force Them Into Closet

Virginia police are currently searching for two men suspected of breaking into an elderly couple’s home last week and forcing the couple into a closet at gunpoint, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling incident initially took place on Wednesday, September 14, when two armed suspects stormed into the victims’ Portsmouth, Virginia home.According to the Portsmouth Police Department, the two men – believed to be 25-year-old Mitchell Boney Jr. and 22-year-old Tyree Demont Boney Jr. – broke into the home around 1:50 PM in the afternoon and held the residents at gunpoint before ordering them into a linen closet.The suspects then reportedly stole...
