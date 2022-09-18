ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take a look at ‘These Interesting Times’ at BPL

By Sharon Wren
 4 days ago

Things were chaotic in the Quad Cities in 2020, with COVID-19, protests, a derecho and so much more.

The Bettendorf Public Library and Midwest Writing Center are looking back at those 12 fateful months on Monday, September 26 at 7 p.m. with a panel event of three local authors included in the anthology “These Interesting Times: Surviving 2020 in the Quad Cities.”

The live event will be at the Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive in Bettendorf. Registration is not required for attending in person. The event is also open to virtual/remote attendance. Registration for virtual attendance is required to receive the login information. To register for remote participation, click here or call the Library at 563-344-4179.

The “These Interesting Times” panel includes Joe Chambers, Monica Flink and Jonathan Turner. Each writer will read from their contributions to the Midwest Writing Center Press collection, “These Interesting Times: Surviving 2020 in the Quad Cities.” The anthology features essays, poems, stories and artwork that create a record of the contributors’ experiences of and reflections on a turbulent time in the area.

For more information on the anthology, click here . Learn more about all the events at the Bettendorf Public Library by clicking here or by calling 563-344-4175.

