Tempe, AZ

thecomeback.com

James Franklin reveals why Penn State refuses to play SEC teams

The Penn State Nittany Lions notched a major road victory against the Auburn Tigers this weekend, blasting the Tigers 41-12 in Jordan-Hare Stadium. It was an impressive win, but based on recent comments from Penn State head coach James Franklin, don’t expect the Nittany Lions to play many more non-conference games against SEC opponents in the future.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

Urban Meyer Names The 1 Coach He'd Love To Hire

Urban Meyer's name often gets brought up when discussing a high-profile coaching vacancy in college football. He suggested another candidate schools should consider instead. During the latest episode of On3’s Urban’s Take with Tim May, Meyer said he's "really happy" working with FOX and getting to spend time with his family. The three-time national champion identified Kansas coach Lance Leipold as someone he's "always respected."
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nebraska Reportedly Has 3 Favorites For Next Head Coach

Nebraska became the first high-profile college football job to open up when the Huskers fired Scott Frost earlier this month. There have been several coaches speculated for the position, and college football insider Bruce Feldman is now saying three men are standing out. "Ten days into Nebraska's coaching search, sources...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Texas vs. Texas Tech: Steve Sarkisian updates Quinn Ewers' injury status, previews Red Raiders

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian sounded pleased with the progress of Quinn Ewers, his injured starting quarterback, this week — and he expects the Longhorns to have a full deck offensively when they take on Texas Tech this weekend in their Big 12 opener. Texas rebounded from its 20-19 loss to Alabama with a 41-20 win over UTSA, and Sarkisian says the slate is now wiped clean at the start of conference play.
LUBBOCK, TX
Local
Arizona Basketball
Local
Florida State
State
Florida State
Tempe, AZ
College Sports
Tempe, AZ
Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Arizona College Sports
City
Tempe, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Basketball
247Sports

Florida QB Anthony Richardson's recent struggles examined by ex-Gators coach Dan Mullen

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson took the world by storm when he led the Gators to an upset of then-No. 7 Utah Week 1, but he has struggled since. Richardson has just 28 rushing yards the past two weeks after going for 106 and three scores on the ground in Florida’s opening game. After completing 70.8% of his passes against Utah, he completed 40.8% against Kentucky and 55.6% against USF. He has thrown zero touchdowns and four interceptions on the year. Ex-Florida coach Dan Mullen, who coached Richardson from 2020-21, shared some thoughts on Richardson’s down performances the last two weeks.
GAINESVILLE, FL
thecomeback.com

Quarterback destroys defender after throwing interception

Stereotypically, quarterbacks are not the biggest, the strongest, or the most aggressive players on a football team, which is why there are so many rules to protect them on the field. But Georgia Southern Eagles quarterback Kyle Vantrease proved that stereotype incorrect during his team’s game against the UAB Blazers this weekend.
FOOTBALL
Person
Herm Edwards
Person
Todd Monken
Person
Jayden Daniels
Person
Dan Mullen
The Spun

Division 1 School Announces It's Changing Its Name

On Wednesday, Houston Baptist University announced it would be changing its name effective immediately. The university, who's football team participates in the Division I FCS, will now go by Houston Christian University. The school was originally called Houston Baptist College before changing to Houston Baptist University in 1974. HCU will...
HOUSTON, TX
247Sports

Milt Wagner: Louisville preparing to surprise

Louisville great Milt Wagner, the director of player development and alumni relations for men’s basketball program, was at Slugger Field on Wednesday evening to join women’s basketball associate head coach Shay Robinson in throwing out the game’s first pitch. The school’s basketball programs will be back at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 15 Oregon vs. Washington State

The No. 15 Oregon Ducks (2-1) begin conference play against Washington State on Saturday as they travel to Pullman for their first true road game. Oregon did travel to Atlanta to take on No. 1 Georgia, but because the game was not in Athens, it is listed as a neutral site game.
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Top College Football Wide Receiver Is Considering Transfer

USC wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. might resume his college football career elsewhere. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Bryant will strongly consider transferring. If so, he'll be highly sought after. It was announced on Tuesday that Bryant is expected to redshirt this season. The junior wideout has just...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Michigan RB commit continues climb up 247Sports Composite rankings

After a very, very strong start to his senior season, Michigan 2023 four-star running back commitment Cole Cabana continued his climb up the 247Sports Composite rankings, moving up 34 spots to 161st overall in the country regardless of position. The Dexter (MI) native is now the sixth-ranked running back in the cycle.
DEXTER, MI
ClutchPoints

3 best replacements for Herm Edwards after Arizona State firing

Arizona State is a college football program in real long-term trouble. A giant wave of outgoing transfers followed news of an NCAA investigation into serious recruiting violations by assistant coaches on head coach Herm Edwards’ staff. Three games into the 2022 season, Edwards is gone following a 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan.
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

Nebraska football: Interim HC Mickey Joseph reveals Huskers have high expectations for rest of 2022 season

The Nebraska Cornhuskers lost 49-14 in Week 3 vs. Oklahoma in what was interim head coach Mickey Joseph’s first game with the team. Nebraska (1-3) has an open date this week before it hosts Indiana Oct. 1. Joseph was clear, in terms of what he would like to accomplish, as the Huskers are set to play eight Big Ten games to close the season starting next weekend.
LINCOLN, NE
ClutchPoints

Lawrence Taylor drops truth bomb on comparisons to Cowboys LB Micah Parsons

Lawrence Taylor is arguably the best football player of all time — not just among those who played defense but of everyone who ever set foot on the football field. That is how huge of a legend LT is, which is also why it’s still surprising to hear his name get mentioned in the same sentence with young linebackers. Take for example the comparisons Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is getting with Taylor.
NFL
247Sports

247Sports

