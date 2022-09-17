Darrin Chiaverini is about to jog a mile in Russell Wilson’s cleats. And the coming-back-home part is already crimping his toes. “I told my wife, ‘I’ve never been in the opposing locker room (at Folsom Field),’” the former CU Buffs wideout/assistant coach/offensive coordinator/sometimes pariah told me by phone from Southern California earlier this week. “’I’ve never been on the (opposing) sidelines.’ So that’ll be … interesting.

