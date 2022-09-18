1 person hospitalized after rollover crash on Northbound I-75 near Northwoods Blvd

VANDALIA — One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover accident on Northbound Interstate 75 in Vandalia late Sunday afternoon, according to the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Crews were dispatched to the area of NB I-75 near Northwoods Boulevard at around 4:51 p.m. on reports of a rollover crash involving a single vehicle.

One person was transported to Grandview Hospital with unknown injuries, dispatchers told News Center 7.

The accident remains under investigation.

