ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Strider dominant, Contreras homers, Braves sweep Phillies

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wNQ55_0i0hAEij00

ATLANTA (AP) — Rookie Spencer Strider took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning and struck out 10, William Contreras hit a tiebreaking homer and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.

Strider (11-5) didn’t allow a hit until Alec Bohm homered to tie the score 1-1. Rookie center fielder Michael Harris II looked as if he might catch the ball as he leapt, but it went just out of the reach of his glove and over the wall. Bohm’s 12th homer traveled 412 feet.

Contreras drove a changeup by Connor Brogdon (2-1) for a 410-foot shot into the left-field seats to make it 2-1 in the sixth.

Robbie Grossman, who drove in the Braves’ first run with a double in the third, hit his seventh homer to give the Braves a 3-1 lead against Sam Coonrod in the seventh. Austin Riley followed with a run-scoring single, and Marcell Ozuna added an RBI double in the eighth.

Atlanta improved to 68-28 since June 1, best in the majors over that span. The defending World Series champion Braves began the day one game behind the New York Mets in the NL East.

Philadelphia started Sunday leading San Diego by one-half game for the second NL wild card. The Phillies were 59-34 since June 1, tied for the fourth-best winning percentage over that same span, but they have lost four straight after winning five in a row.

Strider gave up one run and one hit with three walks in six innings in his sixth double-digit strikeout performance. Three relievers finished a four-hitter.

Strider struck out Nick Maton to begin the fifth, reaching 200 strikeouts for the season and becoming the first Braves rookie with 200 in the modern era. Despite not making his first start until May 30, Strider began the day ranked fourth in the NL with 192 strikeouts in 128 innings.

He is 4-0 with a 1.27 ERA in three career starts and one relief appearance against Philadelphia. The Phillies went 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position after beginning the game with the majors’ best average in such situations at .276.

J.T. Realmuto homered off Jesse Chavez in the ninth to make it 5-2.

The Braves have won eight straight home games, outscoring opponents 39-11 over that span, and have won 11 of their last 14 games against Philadelphia in Atlanta, outscoring the Phillies 75-44 during this stretch.

Phillies starter Bailey Falter allowed one run and four hits in 4 2/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: When RHP Zack Wheeler (forearm tendinitis) comes off the IL for his start Wednesday, he will be on a pitch count and will be replaced early in the game by RHP Noah Syndergaard. Interim manager Rob Thomson plans to use Syndergaard in this role for two starts behind Wheeler. Falter will remain in the rotation. ... 1B Rhys Hoskins (right hand) returned to the lineup after getting hit by a pitch on Wednesday. He went 0 for 4.

Braves: 2B Ozzie Albies will wear a cast for three weeks after fracturing his right pinky finger Friday. He will not require surgery and hopes to return for the postseason. Albies was placed on the 10-day IL and INF Rylan Bannon was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett.

SLUMPING

Atlanta 1B Matt Olson went 0 for 4 and is hitting .062 with one homer and four RBIs since Aug. 28. His average has dropped 22 points to .234 over his last 18 games.

LONG TIME AGO

Kid Nichols struck out 222 in 1890 and Bill Stemmyer fanned 239 in 1886 to hold the Braves’ franchise record for strikeouts for rookies in a single season. The last rookie pitcher to strike out 200 or more in a single season was Yu Darvish in 2012.

Phillies: After an off day Monday, Philadelphia will send RHP Kyle Gibson to the mound opposite RHP Ross Stripling (8-4, 2.94) as the team opens a two-game home series against Toronto.

Braves: RHP Kyle Wright (18-5, 3.18 ERA) will face RHP Cory Abbott (0-2, 4.37) as Atlanta opens a three-game home series against Washington.

__

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Legendary MLB Shortstop Died On Monday Night

A legendary Los Angeles Dodgers player died at the age of 89 on Monday night. Maury Wills, one of the best infielders in Dodgers history, passed away, according to the franchise. "The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened by the passing of Dodger legend Maury Wills. Our thoughts are with Wills’...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Washington, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
State
Washington State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Homer, GA
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Washington, PA
City
Atlanta, GA
The Associated Press

Aaron Judge hits 60th homer, within 1 of Maris' AL record

NEW YORK (AP) â€” Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run Tuesday night, matching Babe Ruth and moving within one of Roger Marisâ€™ American League season record. The New York Yankees slugger drove a 3-1 sinker from Pittsburghâ€™s Wil Crowe 430 feet to the left field seats leading off the ninth inning. Judgeâ€™s third home run in two games and ninth in September thrilled a screaming crowd at Yankee Stadium. He answered pleas for a curtain call despite New Yorkâ€™s 8-5 deficit. He equaled Ruthâ€™s total for the 1927 Yankees and has 15 games remaining to match and surpass Marisâ€™ total for New York in 1961. Judge leads the major leagues with 128 RBIs and is among the AL batting leaders with a .316 average as he tries for the first Triple Crown since Detroitâ€™s Miguel Cabrera in 2012.
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Zack Britton returns to Yankees after Tommy John surgery

NEW YORK (AP) — Zack Britton prepared to walk out to the bullpen for his first major league game in 13 months. He was hoping Aaron Judge would send home run No. 61 into the New York Yankees bullpen in right-center. “I’m thinking if I catch the next one or something, it might go for a pretty penny,” Britton said before Thursday night’s 5-4, 10-inning win over Boston. “I’ll be out there with the glove on.” Brutton, who did not pitch in the game, was activated one year and two weeks after the left-hander had Tommy John surgery. “I feel like if I get enough innings that I can be myself and I can help in the postseason,” he said. “Time will tell if that’s going to be the case, but that’s my goal.”
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Athletics host the Mets in first of 3-game series

New York Mets (95-56, first in the NL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (55-95, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Chris Bassitt (14-8, 3.32 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 163 strikeouts); Athletics: Cole Irvin (9-11, 3.79 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 114 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -225, Athletics +187; over/under is 7...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robbie Grossman
Person
Zack Wheeler
Person
Kyle Wright
Person
Austin Riley
Person
Noah Syndergaard
Person
Yu Darvish
Person
Rhys Hoskins
Person
Marcell Ozuna
Person
Homer
Person
Alec Bohm
The Associated Press

Judge falls just short of 61, Yanks clinch playoff berth

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge turned around a fastball in the ninth inning, and the already-standing crowd of 43,123 at Yankee Stadium erupted in noise, wondering, hoping he had hit a record-tying 61st home run and clinched a playoff berth with one mighty swing. Seconds later, groans arose in unison. Kiké Hernández made the catch a step in front of the fence, 404 feet from the plate. Judge remained one shy of the American League record set by New York slugger Roger Maris in 1961. But the Yankees did accomplish goal No. 1: Josh Donaldson’s 10th-innng RBI single gave...
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Celtics suspend coach Ime Udoka for 2022-23 season

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics have suspended coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season, effective immediately, and with no guarantee he will be back with the franchise in the future. The Celtics said Thursday night that Udoka was suspended for “violations of team policies.” Earlier Thursday, two people...
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
528K+
Post
531M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy