gohofstra.com
Hofstra Takes Weekend Series From Stony Brook
Stony Brook, NY - Junior Yagmur Cinel was incredible, posting career-highs of 17 kills and 19 digs, to lead the Hofstra volleyball team to a four-set win over Stony Brook on Sunday afternoon at Pritchard Gymnasium. Freshman Izadora Stedile was outstanding as well as she added 13 kills and season-highs of 20 digs and five service aces.
gohofstra.com
Strong Regional Duals, Premier Tournaments Highlight 2022-23 Wrestling Schedule
Hempstead, NY – Hofstra Head Wrestling Coach Dennis Papadatos unveiled today the complete schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season of Hofstra wrestling, including three home matches against tough conference competition. A number of high-profile national tournaments, as well as a slate of challenging regional dual matches, highlights a 2022-23...
AHA News: College Softball Player's Heart Stops After Routine Play
TUESDAY, Sept. 20, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- In her second game of the day, Fordham University shortstop Sarah Taffet hit a ground ball to first base. The fielder charged forward, stopped the ball and kept going to tag out Sarah. It turned into a small collision, with Sarah getting knocked to the ground.
These Long Island Schools Named 2022 Blue Ribbon Winners
Four Long Island schools were named 2022 Blue Ribbon winners. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, a part of the United States Department of Education, announces hundreds of recipients of the award each year. The award was created to recognize schools that are considered outstanding, and the winners are honored...
newyorkupstate.com
Marijuana retail opportunities few and far between in Long Island
NY Cannabis Insider’s conference schedule for the rest of 2022 is now available! Get tickets to our Syracuse half-day conference in September and our November full-day conference in Tarrytown. Beryl Solomon sees Long Beach in Nassau County as a perfect place to open a marijuana dispensary – in addition...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Plan for Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the release of the 2022 Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve Comprehensive Management Plan update. The plan focuses on current priorities facing the South Shore Estuary Reserve, such as climate change, resiliency, water quality, habitat restoration and public use of the estuary. The Final 2022 Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve Comprehensive Management Plan Update is available here. This announcement coincides with National Estuaries Week and Climate Week.
Long Island cops save fishing brothers cast overboard by Shoreham
SHOREHAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — Suffolk County police came to the rescue of two brothers who fell overboard while fishing in the Long Island Sound on Monday evening and clung to an inflatable seat cushion until help arrived, authorities said. Sometime after launching their 6-foot inflatable raft off of Shoreham Beach, Gustavo and Gusmil Quinones were […]
longisland.com
2022 Guide to Halloween Fun on Long Island
Spooktacular entertainment abounds on Long Island. Check out our list of the best places to get ghoulish this Halloween. Our events page has so many fun things to do and see on Long Island. Check it out. Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze: Long Island - Long Island’s most electrifying fall event....
New York spent $250M on tech to fight Covid that no one uses
National Guard personnel are managing New York's ventilator stockpile, one example of the equipment left behind after governments went on pandemic-fueled spending sprees.
New York State Thruway Toll Evaders to Have Registration Suspended
The Thruway Authority is no longer going easy on toll evaders. The New York State Thruway is the fifth busiest toll road in the United States, and it's a major route for Hudson Valley travelers, and long-distance travelers, linking the cities of Toronto and Buffalo with Boston and New York City. Operated by the New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA), the 496-mile mainline toll road extends from the New York City line at Yonkers to the Pennsylvania state line at Ripley, NY by way of I-87 and I-90through Albany, Syracuse, and Buffalo.
worldatlas.com
These Are The Best Towns Worth A Vacation In New York
New York is the world-renowned destination for the Big Apple and bountiful nature, embracing some of the state's top towns. These 10 charmers of New York are definitely bucket-list worthy for the next getaway on vacation in the state. Canandaigua. The town known as “The Chosen Spot” by the Seneca...
Fired NYC teacher rips Mayor Adams for keeping vaccine mandate: 'Why are you holding onto this?'
A former New York City teacher slammed Mayor Eric Adams after she was fired over her vaccination status, calling the move "personal" as the city fires school employees in droves over the COVID-19 mandate. Rachelle Garcia, who taught in Brooklyn for 15 years, joined "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday amid...
Loved ones honor Mets legend Buddy Harrelson at Walk to End Alzheimer's
The event at Belmont Lake State Park is part of the world's largest fundraiser for Alzheimer's care, support and research.
Be Kind: Dance students from Long Island send birthday cards to boy with autism
The family of a boy with autism named Austin in Georgia asked strangers to send him cards for his ninth birthday after no one showed up to his previous birthday parties.
Young Woman’s Life Taken Too Soon in One-Car Crash on Southern State Parkway in Islip
Authorities are still investigating a fatal crash on the Southern State Parkway in Suffolk County, New York. Emergency responders were called to the eastbound lanes of the Southern State Parkway near Exit 40 in Islip, New York at approximately 4:30am on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Southern State Parkway Exit 40S...
Masses pack Madison Avenue for Mexican Day Parade
NEW YORK -- It was a celebration of Mexican culture along Madison Avenue on Sunday for the Mexican Day Parade.To the beautiful sound of traditional music, it was a colorful display of culture as the parade stepped off at East 38th Street.Mayor Eric Adams kicked off the parade while hundreds, young and old, lined the sidelines, CBS2's Thalia Perez reported.Rolando Cedeño came to the parade with his wife and kids. He said he lives in Virginia and is originally from Morelos, just south of Mexico City."I'm feeling really nice because this is my second time bringing all of my family to celebrate independence day," Cedeño said.And like him, there was something for everyone."The mariachis we're really exciting to see. Those are like my favorite part," said Daniela Tiburcio of Passaic, New Jersey."It's really beautiful to see how Mexico is represented in the United States," added Paulina Lira of Houston, Texas.The festivities Sunday celebrated Mexico's independence from Spain in September, more than 200 hundred years ago.For many, the parade was about waving flags high and taking in the colors, sounds and culture of the day's festivities.
longisland.com
Teenager Strikes Guide-Rail and Overpass then Ejected from Vehicle and Dies
On Sunday, September 18, 2022, a little before 4:30 am, the State Police responded to a call for a crash on the Southern State Parkway eastbound in the area of exit 40 in the town of Islip, Suffolk County. A 19 years-old from Commack, NY, was driving a 2022 Hyundai...
NBC New York
14-Year-Old on Long Island Arrested for Online Terrorist Threat Against School: Police
Police on Long Island arrested a 14-year-old boy they said made a school threat on social media. Suffolk County Police arrested the teenager Thursday night after he allegedly said on social media that he was going to bring weapons to the R.C. Murphy Junior High School in Stony Brook and harm students and faculty.
Video shows Bronx gang hit against reputed mobster at McDonald’s: prosecutors
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Federal prosecutors on Monday played surveillance video from a McDonald’s drive-thru in the Bronx, allegedly showing Bloods gang members making sure they’d killed a reputed mobster. The victim, 71-year-old Sylvester Zottola, known as “Sally Daz,” was picking up coffee when he was shot multiple times. He was allegedly set up by […]
New York graduation requirements: Here are the educators who will explore high school diploma measures
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York State announced the educators who will undertake a thoughtful and inclusive process to explore high school state diploma measures, which should work to ensure educational excellence and equity for every student. The Graduation Measures Blue Ribbon Commission will develop recommendations to the Board...
