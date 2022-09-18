Child drowns at East Harbor State Park

MARBLEHEAD, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is investigating the drowning of a child at East Harbor State Park, the department said Sunday.

The 6-year-old child, later identified by the Ottawa County coroner as Frank Lester of Gibsonburg, Ohio, was swimming in the swim zone of the beach area on Saturday, went under the water and did not resurface, the update from the department said.

Witnesses attempted CPR, but the child did not respond. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, Ottawa County Coroner Dr. David Applegate II said.

No other information is available, the natural resources department said.

“ODNR reminds all swimmers to stay in designated areas at the beach or lake, exercise caution in murky waters, and keep a close eye on children while they are in the water,” the department said in its update Sunday.

Additional information is available at through an “Ohio State Parks Swim Safe” beach safety program web page provided by the department. A link is available here .



East Harbor is situated on a peninsula stretching into the waters of Lake Erie, the park’s web page states. The site is about 60 miles east of Toledo.