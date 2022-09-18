ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Child drowns at East Harbor State Park

By The Blade
 4 days ago

MARBLEHEAD, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is investigating the drowning of a child at East Harbor State Park, the department said Sunday.

The 6-year-old child, later identified by the Ottawa County coroner as Frank Lester of Gibsonburg, Ohio, was swimming in the swim zone of the beach area on Saturday, went under the water and did not resurface, the update from the department said.

Witnesses attempted CPR, but the child did not respond. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, Ottawa County Coroner Dr. David Applegate II said.

No other information is available, the natural resources department said.

“ODNR reminds all swimmers to stay in designated areas at the beach or lake, exercise caution in murky waters, and keep a close eye on children while they are in the water,” the department said in its update Sunday.

Additional information is available at through an “Ohio State Parks Swim Safe” beach safety program web page provided by the department. A link is available here .

East Harbor is situated on a peninsula stretching into the waters of Lake Erie, the park’s web page states. The site is about 60 miles east of Toledo.

Marty ?
3d ago

that's so sad to hear this. sometimes swim zones get so crowded n bump little kids down. it's hard to keep track of your child. 🙏🙏🙏for the family. keep floating devices on little kids esp in crowded beaches.🙏🙏💙💙

Morgan Romick
4d ago

My heart goes out to his family. Love, hugs and prayers sent their way. May God give them strength and surround them with his unwavering love, during this unbelievably difficult time. May that sweet baby boy, rest peacefully and one day be reunited with his family in Heaven.❤️ Reading this absolutely broke my heart.😭

