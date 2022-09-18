ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Longboat Observer

Lakewood Ranch seeks new security provider

The Lakewood Ranch Inter-District Authority is shopping for another security provider. Tom Merrell, director of operations for the Inter-District Authority, said the IDA has received complaints about the in-person security at the Lakewood Ranch neighborhood gates and at Lakewood Ranch Town Hall. Currently, security is provided by the Tactical Services...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Bradenton construction company promotes two longtime employees to VPs

After several years with a Bradenton-based construction company, two executives have cause for celebration. NDC Construction Co. announced that Kyle Huggins and Brando Fetzek were promoted to vice presidents of construction. Huggins, who has been with the company since 2003, has had experience as project manager for several projects. During Fetzek’s time with the company since 2011, he has worked on a number of projects for the School District of Manatee County.
BRADENTON, FL
Longboat Observer

Gulf Coast Community Foundation opens Sarasota Philanthropy Center

In a State Street building once occupied by an art gallery and at least one bank, Gulf Coast Community Foundation is ready to open its Sarasota Philanthropy Center, a centrally located spot for nonprofits and their donors to gather for meetings, retreats, conferences and more. The 5,000-square-foot, first-floor office space...
SARASOTA, FL
amisun.com

County, vendors face off on takeover of beach market

BRADENTON BEACH – Manatee County commissioners debated the county’s takeover of the Coquina Beach Market last week as vendors defended ousted organizer Nancy Ambrose. The beach market saga began publicly on Aug. 2 when, in a press release, Manatee County Information Director Bill Logan announced that the county would take over the market from Ambrose.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

The best things to do around Sarasota for Sept. 22-28

6 p.m. at Bishop Museum of Science and Nature, 201 Tenth St. W., Bradenton. It's time to get sweaty and learn some salsa. The Bishop Museum's "After Dark" series kicks off with an evening of dance in the museum's courtyard. Instructors from the Jae Phillips Dance Studio will teach you the steps for the first hour, and the last two hours are open dancing.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Twenty Sarasota youth with autism finished their second day of sailing camp

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This is the first time the three-day program has been in Sarasota. The program allows twenty youths the opportunity to learn how to sail at the Sarasota Sailing Squadron throughout the day. The kids start each day of camp with a session in the classroom before finishing the day out on the water sailing, according to Scott Herman, the founder of Spectrum Sailing. In the classroom, the kids learn about the boat, how the sails go up and down, how the sails are controlled with lines, and how the wind affects the sail on the sailboat making it move said David Hillmyer, the president of Sarasota Youth Sailing.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

St. Armands leaders in opposition over winter festival request

Now that St. Armands Circle is getting a new 60-foot tree for the holidays, the circle’s Business Improvement District leadership wants to take the season's celebration to the next level with a companion festival. Tom Leonard, the St. Armands BID chair, appeared before Sarasota City Commission on Monday seeking...
SARASOTA, FL
thatssotampa.com

Smashburger expanding with 15 new locations in Tampa

Open wide because Smashburger is planning a huge expansion in the Tampa area. Those perfectly caramelized patties have tantalized the taste buds of fast casual diners across the country. Tampa remains a major target market for restaurants, so it’s no surprise Smashburger is looking to increase its footprint here in Florida.
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

Town enters agreement for GMD roundabout, initially approves budget

The Town Commission last week entered an agreement with Manatee County to begin working toward construction of the roundabout at Broadway Street and Gulf of Mexico Drive. Since the project’s start in October 2021, design is about 65% complete. The design, permitting and construction documents are expected to be complete in November.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Florida

There is no doubt that Florida is a truly beautiful places that has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in Florida. On top of that, the food scene is one of a kind and you can get anything you are craving at any time of the day. But since we are talking about sunny Florida, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots that you should visit, if you want to enjoy fresh and high quality food,
FLORIDA STATE
Longboat Observer

Dead fish are increasing in ponds around Lakewood Ranch

It’s not a scene residents expect when they walk in paradise. Ponds all over the region have experienced what scientists suspect are lower oxygen levels, leading to dead fish. The Lakewood Ranch area is not immune to the problem. Summerfield’s Mark Engel said he has seen dead fish along...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
Longboat Observer

County committee to recommend land for acquisition, conservation

Staff of the Environmental Lands Management and Acquisition Committee said they are diligently working toward utilizing the $50,000 in funds they were provided by the Conservation and Parks Projects Referendum passed in November 2020. Responsibilities of the largely volunteer-staffed committee, which was established in 1993, have always included offering conservation...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Manatee County park in disrepair

Weekends mean baseball at Braden River Park, but parents say the facilities have have been declining for a while. Now, Manatee County says issues with loose bases, electrical systems, and more are underway.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

