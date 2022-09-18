Read full article on original website
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch seeks new security provider
The Lakewood Ranch Inter-District Authority is shopping for another security provider. Tom Merrell, director of operations for the Inter-District Authority, said the IDA has received complaints about the in-person security at the Lakewood Ranch neighborhood gates and at Lakewood Ranch Town Hall. Currently, security is provided by the Tactical Services...
businessobserverfl.com
Bradenton construction company promotes two longtime employees to VPs
After several years with a Bradenton-based construction company, two executives have cause for celebration. NDC Construction Co. announced that Kyle Huggins and Brando Fetzek were promoted to vice presidents of construction. Huggins, who has been with the company since 2003, has had experience as project manager for several projects. During Fetzek’s time with the company since 2011, he has worked on a number of projects for the School District of Manatee County.
6-year-old girl saved by Sarasota ER team returns to hospital to say thanks
SARASOTA, Fla. — A 6-year-old girl from Sarasota woke up one night in August having trouble breathing, and her parents knew something was not right. They then rushed their daughter, Kiali Vasquez, to the emergency room at HCS Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and was immediately checked by a doctor, the hospital said in a news release.
Longboat Observer
Gulf Coast Community Foundation opens Sarasota Philanthropy Center
In a State Street building once occupied by an art gallery and at least one bank, Gulf Coast Community Foundation is ready to open its Sarasota Philanthropy Center, a centrally located spot for nonprofits and their donors to gather for meetings, retreats, conferences and more. The 5,000-square-foot, first-floor office space...
theapopkavoice.com
Turning Florida’s rural lands into urban sprawl is a tragedy worthy of Shakespeare
Florida is home to a lot of imperiled species that are badly in need of protection. That includes the panther, of course, and the Key deer, the manatee, the gopher tortoise, and a whole lot more. To this very long list, I’d add one more: our remaining rural residents.
businessobserverfl.com
Atlanta multifamily company expands along Gulf Coast, adding over 500 units to its portfolio
An Atlanta multifamily real estate firm is increasing its presence on the Gulf Coast with 536 new units, 248 it bought in East Manatee County and 288 it plans to build in Pasco County. RangeWater Real Estate is a multifamily investor that buys, manages and develops properties across 11 states....
amisun.com
County, vendors face off on takeover of beach market
BRADENTON BEACH – Manatee County commissioners debated the county’s takeover of the Coquina Beach Market last week as vendors defended ousted organizer Nancy Ambrose. The beach market saga began publicly on Aug. 2 when, in a press release, Manatee County Information Director Bill Logan announced that the county would take over the market from Ambrose.
Longboat Observer
The best things to do around Sarasota for Sept. 22-28
6 p.m. at Bishop Museum of Science and Nature, 201 Tenth St. W., Bradenton. It's time to get sweaty and learn some salsa. The Bishop Museum's "After Dark" series kicks off with an evening of dance in the museum's courtyard. Instructors from the Jae Phillips Dance Studio will teach you the steps for the first hour, and the last two hours are open dancing.
Mysuncoast.com
Twenty Sarasota youth with autism finished their second day of sailing camp
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This is the first time the three-day program has been in Sarasota. The program allows twenty youths the opportunity to learn how to sail at the Sarasota Sailing Squadron throughout the day. The kids start each day of camp with a session in the classroom before finishing the day out on the water sailing, according to Scott Herman, the founder of Spectrum Sailing. In the classroom, the kids learn about the boat, how the sails go up and down, how the sails are controlled with lines, and how the wind affects the sail on the sailboat making it move said David Hillmyer, the president of Sarasota Youth Sailing.
Longboat Observer
St. Armands leaders in opposition over winter festival request
Now that St. Armands Circle is getting a new 60-foot tree for the holidays, the circle’s Business Improvement District leadership wants to take the season's celebration to the next level with a companion festival. Tom Leonard, the St. Armands BID chair, appeared before Sarasota City Commission on Monday seeking...
thatssotampa.com
Smashburger expanding with 15 new locations in Tampa
Open wide because Smashburger is planning a huge expansion in the Tampa area. Those perfectly caramelized patties have tantalized the taste buds of fast casual diners across the country. Tampa remains a major target market for restaurants, so it’s no surprise Smashburger is looking to increase its footprint here in Florida.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County Public Works warns of emergency road closure starting Sept. 26
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Public Works has announced that there will be an emergency road closure. The closure will affect 30th Street West between 47th Avenue West and 50th Avenue West. This closure will be in effect from Sept. 26 until Sept. 30. This work is for storm...
Longboat Observer
Town enters agreement for GMD roundabout, initially approves budget
The Town Commission last week entered an agreement with Manatee County to begin working toward construction of the roundabout at Broadway Street and Gulf of Mexico Drive. Since the project’s start in October 2021, design is about 65% complete. The design, permitting and construction documents are expected to be complete in November.
Florida pays another $950K to aviation company that flew migrants to Martha’s Vineyard
BRADENTON, Fla. — Just days after two planes carrying migrants arrived at Martha's Vineyard at Gov. Ron DeSantis' direction, state records show another payment has been made to the same Oregon-based aviation company. The governor's office has not confirmed whether the funds will be used for additional flights out...
3 Great Seafood Places in Florida
There is no doubt that Florida is a truly beautiful places that has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in Florida. On top of that, the food scene is one of a kind and you can get anything you are craving at any time of the day. But since we are talking about sunny Florida, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots that you should visit, if you want to enjoy fresh and high quality food,
Longboat Observer
Dead fish are increasing in ponds around Lakewood Ranch
It’s not a scene residents expect when they walk in paradise. Ponds all over the region have experienced what scientists suspect are lower oxygen levels, leading to dead fish. The Lakewood Ranch area is not immune to the problem. Summerfield’s Mark Engel said he has seen dead fish along...
Charlotte County approves 600-unit multifamily development
The Charlotte County Commission approved an agreement with Palladium Investment Company, LLC to build a 600-unit multifamily apartment complex that aims to be both affordable and attainable.
Longboat Observer
County committee to recommend land for acquisition, conservation
Staff of the Environmental Lands Management and Acquisition Committee said they are diligently working toward utilizing the $50,000 in funds they were provided by the Conservation and Parks Projects Referendum passed in November 2020. Responsibilities of the largely volunteer-staffed committee, which was established in 1993, have always included offering conservation...
WINKNEWS.com
Two people hospitalized after ‘physical altercation’ at a Port Charlotte Walgreens
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says two people are hurt after an incident at a Walgreens on Tuesday. Deputies say they responded to the Walgreens at 3001 S. Tamiami Trail for a physical altercation between two people. They say both people involved were taken to the hospital. The sheriff’s...
fox13news.com
Manatee County park in disrepair
Weekends mean baseball at Braden River Park, but parents say the facilities have have been declining for a while. Now, Manatee County says issues with loose bases, electrical systems, and more are underway.
