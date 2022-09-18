SFPD arrest shooter as most crimes rise in Santa Fe. Santa Fe Police last night arrested Salvador Sanchez Reyes, 41, after an incident early Monday afternoon in which he allegedly fired a gun at his ex-girlfriend near Las Acequias Park. According to a news release, the victim told officers she was in the neighborhood to visit a friend when she saw Sanchez Reyes in a vehicle and rolled down her window. She alleges Sanchez Reyes then “opened fire with a gun, shooting in her direction,” and chased her in his vehicle, firing the gun at her again (Officers saw numerous projectile impacts from gunfire on her vehicle). The gunfire prompted multiple calls to the Santa Fe Regional Emergency Communications Center, causing a large police turnout to the area. There were no injuries. An investigator subsequently reached Sanchez Reyes by telephone, but the latter hung up when informed he was facing criminal charges. Those charges: aggravated assault on a household member with a deadly weapon; shooting at or from a motor vehicle; and negligent use of a firearm. State Police and Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Officers arrested Sanchez Reyes on I-25 by the rest area near La Bajada without incident and he was expected to be booked into the Santa Fe County jail.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO