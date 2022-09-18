Read full article on original website
rrobserver.com
UNM Health holds drive-through and walk-in clinics in Rio Rancho and Albuquerque
Experts say this year’s flu season has already been a strange one. For more on times and dates click here. 9 AM – 2 PM 9 yrs + UNM Sandoval Regional Medical. 9 AM – 2 PM 6 mo.+ UNM Health Family Health Grande. Clinic. 1790 Grande...
rrobserver.com
Richmond American building second community in Rio Rancho, more are on the way
RIO RANCHO — Richmond American Homes of New Mexico is building a second community in Rio Rancho. And it’s just the beginning. “We will have additional communities in Rio Rancho late this year and early next year with more in the pipeline after that,” said David Newell, division president, New Mexico. “We are also actively working on projects in other municipalities as well with timelines TBD.”
Disappearance of Albuquerque Navajo woman to be featured on series
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The story of a missing Native woman from Albuquerque will be featured on a national broadcast. Investigation Discovery will highlight the disappearance of Pepita Redhair on “Disappeared” Wednesday night. Redhair vanished in March 2020 after her mother dropped her off at her boyfriend’s house. Investigators say there is no evidence the boyfriend is […]
A New Mosquito Is Stalking New Mexico
"If you’ve been stalked by tiny striped mosquitoes this summer, you’re not alone. These bold black-and-white bugs, aka Aedes aegypti, are 'aggressive biters' and 'a little bit sneakier' than other mosquitoes." —Nick Pederson.
KOAT 7
How prayers and walks are changing native communities for the better
TEEC NOS POS, Ariz. — A Navajo woman is bringing awareness to her own community. All regarding an unspoken topic for many Native American families. "When I was growing up, I really didn't see much of what I see now," said Martina Maryboy, an advocate for missing and murdered indigenous people.
New hope on the horizon for empty lot on San Mateo
There have been years of promises from the city to redevelop a high-crime corner tied to shootings and murders. So what is taking so long for the city to build something at San Mateo and Kathryn? News 13 asked the city about the holdup.
rrobserver.com
A man, a plan and a Garman
Say you’re 66 and freshly retired and living in Rio Rancho. If you’re Terry Gates, you embark on a mission to walk (almost) every street in the city. Maybe you’ve seen a stranger striding around your cul-de-sac or up and down your street, and he doesn’t look familiar. It could be Gates, although he expects this epic adventure to end sometime this month.
Harvest Fair at the Albuquerque Garden Center
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Garden Center is hosting the Harvest Craft Fair this year. The fair will be September 23 and 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Albuquerque Garden Center. The fair will feature about 42 crafters and a variety of crafts and fresh grown vegetables. There will food available, fun […]
Benefit concert to support veterans happening in Belen
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Mission 22 is holding a benefit concert September 22 at the Valencia County Fairgrounds. Mission 22 was formed with the goal of ending veteran suicide in America. The group supports veterans and their families thorough outreach events, free treatment programs and more. The concert features Bart Crow as a headliner and special […]
Albuquerque man builds solar farm on property
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local has taken on an ambitious home improvement project. He built a massive solar structure on his property. Stanley Harada, who is also a chief hearing officer with the City of Albuquerque, has been interested in solar energy since the 70s. It wasn’t until 2018 that he decided to make his […]
New Mexico law enforcement agencies gather for special training
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Law Enforcement agencies from across New Mexico gathered at the University of New Mexico Tuesday for a missing or murdered indigenous persons training session. The two-day class is part of the FBI’s initiative to do more to solve these cases. Tuesday’s focus was on collection data and sharing that data using the […]
Owners displaced after housefire in northwest Albuquerque
Albuquerque Fire Rescue extinguished a housefire near Montano and Unser Monday morning. AFR says crews responded to the fire around 2 a.m. Monday and they were met with heavy smoke coming form the garage when they arrived. Officials say the occupants of the home were able to safely evacuate. They say crews rescued a cat […]
Albuquerque class shows how to create lowrider designs
The teacher said they get students from the entire nation.
2022 New Mexico State Fair wraps up
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sunday was the final day of the New Mexico State Fair. Some highlights of the fair included the food, animals and all the different exhibits. Fairgoers that KRQE News 13 spoke with talked positively of their experience at this years’ fair. “The fair was more than I expected, you see, I have […]
“Noodle Man” back in Albuquerque cooking at local bar
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The star of the Amazon Prime short “The Noodle Man,” is back in Albuquerque. Dream Kasestatad is the chef and owner of the nation-traveling Thai food pop-up, ‘Pranom.’ Pranom will be at Sister Bar Monday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for a special Thai food kitchen takeover. Sister Bar will have specialty drinks […]
New Albuquerque restaurant competing in food competition
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “Duke it Out” is an annual chef competition in Albuquerque putting chefs to the test. Nine chefs will be competing, making two different courses. This year’s competition will include new restaurant ‘fuego505.’ The competition will be raising money and benefiting El Ranchito de los Ninos. The competition is September 28, from 5:30 to 8 […]
Santa Fe Reporter
Leaf Brief: Buying in Bulk
If New Mexicans were hoping for a burgeoning and competitive cannabis market, it seems we have arrived. Although things could change down the road, the cost of wholesale cannabis has dropped by half since Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Legislature legalized adult-use cannabis. That means the state’s cannabis industry is thriving and more competitive, at least according to some of the folks we talked to, though consumers aren’t seeing lower prices when they visit their bud tenders. Oh, New Mexico saw its highest cannabis sales ever in August to boot.
KRQE Newsfeed: Downtown stabbings, Las Cruces mourns, Storm chances, Redistricting vote, Painting low riders
Monday’s Top Stories Albuquerque man arrested for sex crime against minor New Mexico State Fair Grand Champion Steer racks up $11,000 bill Las Cruces man arrested after disappearing from hospital Film expo aims to help community with media careers Central New Mexico Community College student flees war in Ukraine, shares story New Mexico seeing threats […]
VIDEO: Game and Fish tiger hunt leads to alligator, drugs, instead
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We now have the video as Game and Fish raids an Albuquerque home looking for a tiger. On August 12 – with the help of police – Game and Fish conservation officers searched an Albuquerque home on Mountain Road near Rio Grande after getting a tip that a tiger was being held […]
Santa Fe Reporter
Most Crimes on the Rise in Santa Fe
SFPD arrest shooter as most crimes rise in Santa Fe. Santa Fe Police last night arrested Salvador Sanchez Reyes, 41, after an incident early Monday afternoon in which he allegedly fired a gun at his ex-girlfriend near Las Acequias Park. According to a news release, the victim told officers she was in the neighborhood to visit a friend when she saw Sanchez Reyes in a vehicle and rolled down her window. She alleges Sanchez Reyes then “opened fire with a gun, shooting in her direction,” and chased her in his vehicle, firing the gun at her again (Officers saw numerous projectile impacts from gunfire on her vehicle). The gunfire prompted multiple calls to the Santa Fe Regional Emergency Communications Center, causing a large police turnout to the area. There were no injuries. An investigator subsequently reached Sanchez Reyes by telephone, but the latter hung up when informed he was facing criminal charges. Those charges: aggravated assault on a household member with a deadly weapon; shooting at or from a motor vehicle; and negligent use of a firearm. State Police and Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Officers arrested Sanchez Reyes on I-25 by the rest area near La Bajada without incident and he was expected to be booked into the Santa Fe County jail.
