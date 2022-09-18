Read full article on original website
Chelsea interested in Monchi for sporting director role
Chelsea are interested in hiring Sevilla's Monchi as their new sporting director.
Graham Potter must not let Chelsea egos dirty a clean slate
Graham Potter has inherited a squad of players with little to no confidence in poor form, but that could end up being for the best as he looks to build a team from a group of very talented individuals.
Transfer rumours: Bellingham's preferred destination; Man Utd chasing Kane
Thursday's transfer rumours, with updates on Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, Gerard Pique, N'Golo Kante, Ousmane Dembele & more.
Transfer rumours: Boehly angry at Chelsea's Tchouameni miss; Busquets to leave Barcelona
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Aurelien Tchouameni, Rafael Leao, Jude Bellingham, Youri Tielemans and more.
Liverpool coach impressed by 'first class' Arthur Melo
Arthur has impressed Liverpool coach Barry Lewtas during training as he works hard to get fit.
England launch kits & join OneLove campaign for 2022 World Cup
England is one of many nations to join the Netherlands' OneLove campaign for the 2022 World Cup.
Joao Gomes: Flamengo expecting bids for Liverpool & Real Madrid target in 2023
Flamengo vice-president Marcos Braz expects to receive bids for Liverpool & Real Madrid target Joao Gomes in 2023.
The winner of the PFA Vertu Motors Premier League Fans' Player of the Month - August
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has been voted the PFA Vertu Motors Premier League Fans' Player of the Month for August.
Kai Havertz admits surprise at Thomas Tuchel sacking
Chelsea forward Kai Havertz has revealed that Thomas Tuchel's sacking as head coach came as a shock to him as he did not consider the team to be underperforming.
PSG boss defends Neymar over anger at being substituted
Neymar made his anger at being substituted for PSG against Lyon very clear, but his manager has come out and backed the Brazilian.
Transfer rumours: Messi's Barcelona phone call; Barella on Chelsea's radar
Friday's transfer rumours, with updates on Lionel Messi, Ismael Bennacer, Kim Min-jae, Nicolo Barella, Jack Grealish & more.
Bukayo Saka named England Men's Player of the Year
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka has been voted England's Player of the Year.
Sky Sports gets record peak audience for WSL clash between Liverpool & Chelsea
Sky Sports reveal record viewing figures for WSL clash between Liverpool & Chelsea.
Jude Bellingham yet to make decision on long-term future
Jude Bellingham has not yet made a decision on his long-term future and is unlikely to do so until after this winter's World Cup, sources have confirmed to 90min.
Jack Grealish remains fully committed to Man City
Jack Grealish is happy at Manchester City and has no intentions of leaving the club despite reports suggesting he is seeking a move away, 90min understands.
Premier League defenders - 2022/23 power rankings
Here are out top 10 defenders of the season so far...
Five underrated under-22 talents in MLS right now
We've taken a look at five underappreciated young talents in Major League Soccer under the age of 22.
Benjamin Pavard reveals he considered leaving Bayern Munich this summer
Benjamin Pavard considered leaving Bayern Munich this summer, he has revealed.
Frenkie de Jong insists he never wanted to leave Barcelona during the summer
Frenkie de Jong has spoken about the summer transfer saga that saw Barcelona try to sell him to Manchester United or Chelsea.
Man City's Rodri considers Tottenham a Premier League title rival
Rodri names Tottenham as a potential Premier League title rival to Man City.
