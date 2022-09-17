ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Softball Fall Ball Schedule Announced

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The Rutgers softball team's fall ball schedule is out with the Scarlet Knights taking to the field for five weekends throughout September and October. Fall ball begins with Rutgers hosting St. Peter's and Bloomfield College on Sunday, September 25 at the Rutgers Softball Complex. RU squares off against the Peacocks at 9 a.m., with St. Peter's vs. Bloomfield College following at noon and the Bears and Scarlet Knights meeting up at 3 p.m.
Game 4: Football vs. Iowa

RUTGERS (3-0) vs. IOWA (2-1) September 24, 2022 • 7 p.m. ET • FS1. SHI Stadium • Piscataway, N.J. PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Opening Big Ten play at home under the lights, Rutgers football hosts Iowa Saturday at SHI Stadium, presented by PNC. The Scarlet Knights are 16-7 in home night games with fans under head coach Greg Schiano (excludes 2020).
Men’s Lacrosse Alumns Star in 2022 PLL Season

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Rutgers men's lacrosse was well represented in the 2022 season of the Premier Lacrosse League, as the Scarlet Knights continue to produce players that achieve at the professional level following graduation. 11 total alumni of the men's lacrosse program were on rosters for PLL this season. An exciting summer of following alumns at the pro level saw four PLL debuts, two players play in the All-Star game and culminated with Christian Scarpello helping lead the Waterdogs to a trophy in his first ever professional championship.
