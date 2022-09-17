PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Rutgers men's lacrosse was well represented in the 2022 season of the Premier Lacrosse League, as the Scarlet Knights continue to produce players that achieve at the professional level following graduation. 11 total alumni of the men's lacrosse program were on rosters for PLL this season. An exciting summer of following alumns at the pro level saw four PLL debuts, two players play in the All-Star game and culminated with Christian Scarpello helping lead the Waterdogs to a trophy in his first ever professional championship.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO