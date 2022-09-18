ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston's future 'River Walk' development will host job fair on September 19 in Fifth Ward

ABC13 Houston
A 150-acre retail and housing development that broke ground last year in the Fifth Ward area will be holding a job fair on Monday, September 19.

ABC13 first reported on this development in 2021. The vision for this area is to be considered Houston's own River Walk.

Long ignored and often forgotten, an empty site along Houston's Buffalo Bayou in 5th Ward is being reimagined by a 150-acre development called East River. This is what it will look like.

"We are really focused on creating a very walkable, inviting, outdoor environment in all our projects. There will also be 360 multi-family units," Anna Deans with Houston-based developers Midway said.

The site, called East River, will have incredible views of downtown, planners said. It will be across from Minute Maid Park, next to Jenson Drive on the east, Clinton Drive to the north, and Buffalo Bayou to the south.

The multi-million dollar development will be a mixture of living spaces, retail stores, and offices with a pathway to walking trails along Buffalo Bayou.

They will be hiring for janitorial, security, and craft brewing positions. The job fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Saint Arnold Brewing Company on Lyons Avenue.

