First Goals/Personal Bests Headline Cardinals High Flyer of the Week
Wheeling, W. Va. - It was a big week for Wheeling University Athletics this week as the fall sports teams combined to go 5-2 across a full week of action. On Tuesday, the Wheeling University Athletics Department announced their weekly Male and Female High Flyers of the Week Awards with many of the milestone moments headlining the awards. Wheeling Women's Soccer player Medina Doka is the Female High Flyer of the Week while Men's Cross Country Runner Izaiha Browning takes home the Male High Flyer of the Week Award. Both experienced milestone moments this past week as they led their teams to success.
Volleyball Opens MEC Play with 3-1 Win Over Fairmont State
Fairmont, W. Va. – After a long and difficult non-conference slate that saw them take on some of the toughest teams in the country, the Wheeling University Volleyball team (7-6, 1-0) opened Mountain East Conference (MEC) play on Tuesday night against Fairmont State. It was a back and forth battle throughout the night, but the Cardinals opened Conference play on a high note as they took down the Falcons 3-1. It was a breakout game for Mady Winters as she set a season-high in kills to lead the offense.
Men’s Soccer Looks to Rebound in Battle for Wheeling
Wheeling, W. Va. - The Wheeling University Men's Soccer team (2-4-1, 2-2-1) hit a little bit of a rough patch last week after flying high through the first four games of their conference season. The Cardinals look for a bounce-back effort on Wednesday night when they host "The Battle for Wheeling" against their long-time rivals West Liberty, with kick-off scheduled for 7:30 PM. The Cardinals got a spark in the second half of their game against #6 Gannon and look to use that to carry the momentum back home with them against West Liberty.
Three Cardinals in Top 20 After Day One of Michael Corbit Classic
Erie, PA. – The Michael Corbit Classic kicked off on Sunday afternoon with 11 teams from the Atlantic Region joining at Whispering Woods Golf Course in Erie, PA. After the first 18 holes of competition, the Wheeling University Women's Golf team sits in fourth place after shooting a combined 325. It was their lowest mark as a team this season by five strokes and they enter day two with three Cardinals sitting in the top 20 of the event.
Rainy Morning Washes Out Day Two of Michael Corbit Classic/Wheeling Finishes 4th Overall
Erie, PA. - Day two of the Michael Corbit Classic was supposed to tee off on Monday morning, but the weather had other plans. A rainy morning in Erie, Pennsylvania produced sloppy conditions on the course, forcing the second round of the event to be washed away. The Cardinals still finished the event 4th overall, shooting a 325, and senior Emily Holzopfel was the team's leading golfer, shooting a 77 through the 18 holes.
Woman in custody after Fairview accident on Sept. 18
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A woman was arrested following an accident in Fairview on Sept. 18. First responders were dispatched to an accident in the 7200 block of West Ridge Road at about 11:15 p.m. At the scene, they found a car in a ditch. A woman reportedly was taken into police custody at the scene. Pennsylvania […]
PhillyBite
Best Mac and Cheese Spots in Pennsylvania
If you are looking for a great place to grab a bowl of mac and cheese, you've come to the right place. These restaurants serve delicious mac and cheese to satisfy your cravings. Pennsylvania has you covered whether you prefer a classic, spicy mac or even something a little different. These restaurants serve mac and cheese in different flavors, from creamy to tangy. Some even offer corn dog mac and cheese.
phillyvoice.com
Photo of rare white deer wins Pennsylvania Game Commission's trail camera contest
Trail cameras sometimes offer an unusual look at the rhythms of the wilderness, showing animals in various states of oblivious daily existence. Most of the time, the videos and photos that surface are pretty mundane, but every now and then, a camera will pick up an uncommon sight. The Pennsylvania...
Pittsburgh Weather: Strong winds, severe weather cause for concern heading into Wednesday
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Looking ahead, strong winds and fast-moving storms could be cause for concern heading into tomorrow.Aware: Gorgeous today - storms arrive later tomorrow followed by a drop in temperatures.Alert: First Alert Weather Day TOMORROW for afternoon/evening potential severe storms.Tuesday is shaping up to be a beautiful, warm, sunny final Tuesday of summer (we welcome fall just after 9 PM Thursday) with highs very seasonable in the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday will bring even warmer temperatures into the lower to mid-80s for the first half of the day before big changes arrive in the afternoon and evening in...
erienewsnow.com
Sudden, Heavy Rain Hits Western Erie County
Monday mornings at Elk Valley Elementary are usually hectic, as parents and buses drop off students for another week of learning. But Monday morning, the school sat empty, with classes delayed because of a power outage. "I've never had a two-hour delay in September," said superintendent Donna Miller. "We think...
Flooding and the impact it can have throughout Western Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Flooding -- It's one our area's most common and deadly weather threats thanks to our terrain and location near the jet stream, and it can happen during any season at any time.So are we seeing more of these flooding events? Yes we are."If you look at that last 22 years, we've had 5 instances of 3" an hour rain rates observed at Pittsburgh. From 1950-2000 we've only had 4", said Fred McMullen with the National Weather Service.You're probably thinking of events like Ivan in 2004 or the South Hills flooding in June of 2018.Most recently, Westmoreland County...
3 Pennsylvania restaurants listed among ‘best’ in U.S.: New York Times
It’s always nice to treat yourself to a meal out every once in a while. If you’re in the mood to do so, maybe check out these three restaurants in Pennsylvania which were just named among the 50 best in the United States. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania pizzeria among...
erienewsnow.com
Christina Vogel is the First and Only Solo Female Franchisee of Donatos: Giving You the Business
Tomorrow is national pepperoni day, and for those of you that like it, you just might want to get yourself a pepperoni pizza. A national pizza chain has three locations right here in Erie County. The art of making pizza is busy business. "The cheese and pepperoni are always popular....
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Recently, two cities in the great state of Pennsylvania have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Breaking: Shots fired at Millcreek Mall in Erie
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — There was heavy police presence at the Millcreek Mall and surrounding area Sunday afternoon following reports of shots fired. Police responded to multiple calls of shots fired around 4 p.m. Sunday at the Millcreek Mall food court area. Two suspects, possibly a third, fled from the mall on foot through Boscov’s, then were […]
Some neighbors upset by political Halloween set up in Bethel Park
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — A spooky display showing a skeleton using a bloody axe to chop the head off another skeleton wearing a Biden and Harris 2020 T-shirt is part of a Halloween set-up that had neighbors contacting Channel 11 News. “This year he came up with that. If...
Josh Shapiro rallies in Pittsburgh, vows to create more labor protections for Pa. workers if elected governor
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro said Monday during a campaign rally in Pittsburgh that he would work to create more labor protections for Pennsylvania workers if elected governor in November. Shapiro, the state’s attorney general, faces Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano in the general election. On Monday, Shapiro visited...
Farm and Dairy
Balancing love, loss and life after a farmer’s suicide
ENON VALLEY, Pa. — This was supposed to be the summer Rob and Stacy Cosgrove would start the next chapter of their lives together. They’d finally be empty nesters. The couple had successfully raised four children, Michelle, Maggie, Marissa and Brian, in the big white farmhouse just outside of Enon Valley proper. It’s the same farmhouse where Rob grew up with his parents and three older sisters.
Fall foliage map: When will the leaves change near me?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — As the first official day of fall approaches this week, you may be wondering when the leaves in your part of the state/country might be changing. Thursday, Sept. 22 marks the first day of fall this year. The Smoky Mountain Fall Foliage Prediction Map for 2022 is interactive, allowing users to view when […]
New Curtze family exhibit now open at Watson-Curtze Mansion
Nearly 600 people were at the Watson-Curtze Mansion on Friday as a way to honor Erie’s rich history. The Hagen History Center hosted its “Night at the Museum Gala” Friday night, and opened the new “Curtze Celebration Exhibit” on the second floor. The display includes furniture, paintings and many of the Curtze family’s possessions that […]
