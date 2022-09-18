Read full article on original website
O'Rourke Blames Abbott For These Issues in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Homeless conference in Houston inspires Aurora City CouncilDavid HeitzAurora, CO
UP Art Studio Partners With HPW and the Gulfton Community for Unique Art ProjectBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Controversial 'ShotSpotter' notifies police in north Houston of a man shot in the jawhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Good Samaritan provides CPR and calls 911 after double shooting in southwest Houston, according to HPDhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Ragin’ Cajun LB Details Racist Comments Directed at Him by Rice Player
Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football lost a game on Saturday for the first time in over a year. Their nation long winning streak was snapped in a 33-21 loss to the Rice Owls, as UL's offense struggled to move the ball. In addition to the offensive issues the Cajuns were penalized...
vicksburgnews.com
Port Gibson authorities arrest Louisiana man wanted in Texas
A Louisiana man is awaiting extradition for armed robbery after being apprehended by Port Gibson authorities. On Tuesday, Sept 20, at approximately 12:37 p.m., Officer Ivory Williams and Chief Russell Dorsey arrested Chad Carron of Lafayette, Louisiana in the 800 block of Magnolia Street for an outstanding arrest warrant for robbery from Fort Worth, Texas.
theadvocate.com
'A landmark in Lafayette': Hideaway Hall opening soon in former Schilling Shack space
Herbert Schilling says he can't share his favorite memory at the event hall his family operated for decades in Lafayette. The Schilling Shack, which opened in 1965 and closed in 2003, was home to some of the most infamous parties in Lafayette at a time when the city was booming.
wbrz.com
Model from Baton Rouge left paralyzed after deadly out-of-state crash
BATON ROUGE - A recent college graduate and granddaughter of a Louisiana lawmaker was on a trip pursuing her modeling career when she was involved in a major crash in another state. Diamond Jonise was reportedly on a cross-country trip to participate in New York Fashion Week with other aspiring...
WAFB.com
Heart of Louisiana: Old Music Jam
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Live music jam sessions are fairly common around south Louisiana, especially Cajun music jams. But once a month, Jam at the West Baton Rouge Parish Museum in Port Allen features what they call ‘old time music.’. The songs all sound familiar, from old records...
Lafayette man says Biggest loser improved his life and his relationship with food
Robert Richardson II, a Lafayette man who participated in the 2019 season of "The Biggest Loser", says the challenge completely shifted his lifestyle. He recalled what led him to want to make a change.
Abbeville Meridional
Wells brought water, and Mowata
David Abbott, who came to Crowley from Michigan in 1888 and settled down to grow rice, was not the first farmer to realize that we needed more than rainfall to irrigate a big field of water-loving rice. But he is credited with being the first one to do something about it.
L'Observateur
Red Beans & Rice: A Century-Old Tradition Lives On
(Lafayette, LA) — For over 100 years, Red Beans & Rice has been a dish held dear in the hearts of Louisianans. The delicious duo of iconic Louisiana brands, Cajun Country Rice and Camellia Brand, has come together again with their Red Beans & Rice Mondays campaign to keep the 19th Century Louisiana tradition of Red Beans & Rice alive and well, especially on Mondays, the traditional wash day.
Popular Breakfast Spot Expands to Carencro
A fan favorite restaurant is coming to the Carencro area. Village Deaux is set to expand to Carencro with its third location. Village Deaux is a local donut and breakfast shop that is based out of Maurice, Louisiana. According to Village Deaux, this shop will be very similar to our...
2 Injured After A Motorcycle Crash In Lafayette (Lafayette, LA)
Lafayette Police is investigating a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Eraste Landry and N. Bertrand road around 6 p.m. on Friday. According to the police, the motorcyclist was [..]
Baton Rouge Restaurant Offering $10k Reward for Arrest in Tragic LSU Student’s Murder
A Baton Rouge restaurant where murdered LSU student Allie Rice worked is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for her death. On the morning of September 16, 2022, LSU student Allie Rice was found shot to death in...
Louisiana Jeepers ‘Wild Side Ride’ to Benefit LOPA October 8
The Louisiana Jeepers Jeep Club is hosting its Annual "Wild Side Ride" to benefit the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency on October 8, 2022. The Wild Side Ride takes participants on a great ride through the back roads of St. Martin Parish. The ride is sponsored by Courtesy Jeep of Breaux...
No, That Lafayette Police Car Was Not Stolen—But That Cop Was Definitely ‘Jamming’ NBA Youngboy
A viral video that was posted to Facebook earlier this week had viewers convinced that a Lafayette police unit was stolen. Chico Bling shared a status update on his Facebook page suggesting that a Lafayette Police Department cruiser had been "stolen" due to the fact that the driver was "jamming NBA Youngboy."
New Restaurant Set to Open in Lafayette Today
There is another restaurant coming to the area… and it is set to open today. Soul Haus Kitchen, which is a local plate lunch restaurant, is opening a new location in the former Jambalaya Shoppe. The former location of the Jambalaya Shoppe is located at 4150 W. Congress St.
Abbeville’s Giant Omelette Celebration Releases Schedule of Events
One of the most interesting and unique festivals that we have in Acadiana is the Giant Omelette Celebration held each year in Abbeville, La. This year the celebration will be back on November 5 and 6, 2022 in Downtown Abbeville in Magdalen Square. The Giant Omelette Celebration is a family-friendly...
Joy Ride in Vermilion Parish Cane Field Ends in Robbery at Machete-point
Two suspects from Maurice have been arrested after they allegedly robbed a trio of teenagers who were taking their truck on a joy ride through a sugar cane field on Saturday, September 17. According to Eddie Langlinais - Public Information Officer and Violent Crimes Task Force Director for the Vermilion...
theadvocate.com
This Lafayette 10-year-old is 'everyone's friend.' Here's his formula for building relationships.
Ten-year-old William Whetsell, of Lafayette, to the rescue. Despite the challenges of the newspaper industry, William believes he's come up with something that could save the day. “To make your paper more popular I have created a comic strip,” he wrote. William included a sample of his comic strip,...
How Can We Improve Life in Lafayette Parish? It Starts with Answering the Call
What would you suggest to improve life in Lafayette Parish? You have a chance to give your opinions as One Acadiana is once again paying for a survey of 625 residents to gauge what improvements they think could be made. You might be chosen for your thoughts, but you need to answer the phone.
Louisiana Man Killed After Bucket Truck Veers Off Roadway and Collides with a Van
Louisiana Man Killed After Bucket Truck Veers Off Roadway and Collides with a Van. Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on September 17, 2022, that just after 12:00 p.m., LSP Troop D was notified of a three-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 26, about a half mile south of LA Hwy 102 in Jefferson Davis Parish. Larry Andrew Doucett, 75, of Hathaway, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
AT&T Customers in North Lafayette, Carencro Area Just Got A Brand New 5G Cell Tower
If you live or work near the Carencro-North Lafayette area you may have noticed a boost in signal over the past few weeks. A notice from AT&T has a lot of customers in the area feeling happy about their service (or at least a little less aggravated). As someone who lives in that area, I can relate.
