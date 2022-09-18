Read full article on original website
Cotton Festival won't have midway; new activities planned
Festival organizers are asking for the community's support; they say they weren't able to get a carnival because of the pandemic.
New Restaurant Set to Open in Lafayette Today
Soul Haus Kitchen, which is a local plate lunch restaurant, is opening a new location in the former Jambalaya Shoppe.
theadvocate.com
'A landmark in Lafayette': Hideaway Hall opening soon in former Schilling Shack space
Herbert Schilling says he can't share his favorite memory at the event hall his family operated for decades in Lafayette. The Schilling Shack, which opened in 1965 and closed in 2003, was home to some of the most infamous parties in Lafayette at a time when the city was booming.
KLFY.com
Road closures: New Iberia Sugar Cane Festival
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – As the New Iberia Sugar Cane Festival kicks off this week, several roads will be closed off due to festival activities. The festival will include events such as a 5K, the “blessing of the crop,” Fais Do Do music festival and a coronation ball.
Louisiana Jeepers ‘Wild Side Ride’ to Benefit LOPA October 8
The Louisiana Jeepers Jeep Club is hosting its Annual "Wild Side Ride" to benefit the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency on October 8, 2022. The Wild Side Ride takes participants on a great ride through the back roads of St. Martin Parish. The ride is sponsored by Courtesy Jeep of Breaux...
Colorado dance company narrates the St. Landry Parish church fires through dance
A Denver, Colorado dance company narrates through dance the impact of the three churches in St. Landry parish that burned to the ground in 2019.
Crumbl Cookies Announces Opening Date of First Lafayette Location
One question I keep getting asked is when is Crumbl Cookie opening up. Up until this afternoon, I really wasn't sure when this cookie place was planning to open its doors. As I was driving down Kaliste Saloom earlier today I did notice that the wrapping that was on the store's windows was gone so that gave me some hope. But then a few hours later my phone buzzed and I almost let out a scream because it was a notification saying that Crumbl Cookies is opening up at the end of this month.
Lafayette man says Biggest loser improved his life and his relationship with food
Robert Richardson II, a Lafayette man who participated in the 2019 season of "The Biggest Loser", says the challenge completely shifted his lifestyle. He recalled what led him to want to make a change.
L'Observateur
Red Beans & Rice: A Century-Old Tradition Lives On
(Lafayette, LA) — For over 100 years, Red Beans & Rice has been a dish held dear in the hearts of Louisianans. The delicious duo of iconic Louisiana brands, Cajun Country Rice and Camellia Brand, has come together again with their Red Beans & Rice Mondays campaign to keep the 19th Century Louisiana tradition of Red Beans & Rice alive and well, especially on Mondays, the traditional wash day.
Popular Breakfast Spot Expands to Carencro
A fan favorite restaurant is coming to the Carencro area. Village Deaux is set to expand to Carencro with its third location. Village Deaux is a local donut and breakfast shop that is based out of Maurice, Louisiana. According to Village Deaux, this shop will be very similar to our...
Why Are LPSS Teachers Reporting To A Church For In-Service?
While Lafayette Parish students will be home Wednesday, Lafayette Parish School System teachers are being asked to report to a local church to listen to a guest speaker. But online, some educators and commenters are crying foul. Last week, LPSS announced to teachers that half of a professional development day...
How Can We Improve Life in Lafayette Parish? It Starts with Answering the Call
What would you suggest to improve life in Lafayette Parish? You have a chance to give your opinions as One Acadiana is once again paying for a survey of 625 residents to gauge what improvements they think could be made. You might be chosen for your thoughts, but you need to answer the phone.
House in Youngsville Will Have You Ready for Halloween [VIDEO]
A house in Youngsville has gone all out for Halloween and it may be worth the drive to see it. As you'll see here, the entire yard is decorated with Halloween decor including clowns and a train track. What also caught my attention is the skeleton hanging from the light...
999ktdy.com
Abbeville Mother Begs Fellow Parents to Talk to Their Kids About Bullying Cancer Patient at School
A mother from Abbeville is pleading with fellow parents at her son's school in a Facebook post that has gone viral. Stephiney Granger says her 12-year-old son, Aiden, has been trying to get back into the swing of things after being diagnosed with cancer back in 2019. Granger says that...
theadvocate.com
This Lafayette 10-year-old is 'everyone's friend.' Here's his formula for building relationships.
Ten-year-old William Whetsell, of Lafayette, to the rescue. Despite the challenges of the newspaper industry, William believes he's come up with something that could save the day. “To make your paper more popular I have created a comic strip,” he wrote. William included a sample of his comic strip,...
KLFY.com
Jane St. in New Iberia closed for investigation
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — According to a Facebook post made by New Iberia Police Department, Jane St. from Vine St. to Corinne St. will be closed for an unknown period of time due to an investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.
Joy Ride in Vermilion Parish Cane Field Ends in Robbery at Machete-point
Two suspects from Maurice have been arrested after they allegedly robbed a trio of teenagers who were taking their truck on a joy ride through a sugar cane field on Saturday, September 17. According to Eddie Langlinais - Public Information Officer and Violent Crimes Task Force Director for the Vermilion...
Abbeville Meridional
Wells brought water, and Mowata
David Abbott, who came to Crowley from Michigan in 1888 and settled down to grow rice, was not the first farmer to realize that we needed more than rainfall to irrigate a big field of water-loving rice. But he is credited with being the first one to do something about it.
theadvocate.com
Village Deaux to open Carencro location later this year; Here's where it will land
Village Deaux will open a Carencro location this fall, its third location in Acadiana. Owners Drake and Rachel Pothier announced on social media late Friday they will move into the space that most recently house Cajun Market Donut at 115 Derek Drive, Suite 111. Cajun Market closed last month after...
Prairie Elementary Breaks Ground on New Facility
Prairie Elementary is getting a brand new facility. There was a groundbreaking ceremony that was held on Friday, September 16, 2022, to celebrate this new facility. Administrators say this is another step in their commitment to improving school facilities by creating a better environment for teachers and students to learn and grow.
