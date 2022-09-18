ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estherwood, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KLFY.com

Road closures: New Iberia Sugar Cane Festival

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – As the New Iberia Sugar Cane Festival kicks off this week, several roads will be closed off due to festival activities. The festival will include events such as a 5K, the “blessing of the crop,” Fais Do Do music festival and a coronation ball.
NEW IBERIA, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Estherwood, LA
KPEL 96.5

Crumbl Cookies Announces Opening Date of First Lafayette Location

One question I keep getting asked is when is Crumbl Cookie opening up. Up until this afternoon, I really wasn't sure when this cookie place was planning to open its doors. As I was driving down Kaliste Saloom earlier today I did notice that the wrapping that was on the store's windows was gone so that gave me some hope. But then a few hours later my phone buzzed and I almost let out a scream because it was a notification saying that Crumbl Cookies is opening up at the end of this month.
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Auction#Dj
L'Observateur

Red Beans & Rice: A Century-Old Tradition Lives On

(Lafayette, LA) — For over 100 years, Red Beans & Rice has been a dish held dear in the hearts of Louisianans. The delicious duo of iconic Louisiana brands, Cajun Country Rice and Camellia Brand, has come together again with their Red Beans & Rice Mondays campaign to keep the 19th Century Louisiana tradition of Red Beans & Rice alive and well, especially on Mondays, the traditional wash day.
CROWLEY, LA
KPEL 96.5

Popular Breakfast Spot Expands to Carencro

A fan favorite restaurant is coming to the Carencro area. Village Deaux is set to expand to Carencro with its third location. Village Deaux is a local donut and breakfast shop that is based out of Maurice, Louisiana. According to Village Deaux, this shop will be very similar to our...
CARENCRO, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Halloween
KLFY.com

Jane St. in New Iberia closed for investigation

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — According to a Facebook post made by New Iberia Police Department, Jane St. from Vine St. to Corinne St. will be closed for an unknown period of time due to an investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.
NEW IBERIA, LA
Abbeville Meridional

Wells brought water, and Mowata

David Abbott, who came to Crowley from Michigan in 1888 and settled down to grow rice, was not the first farmer to realize that we needed more than rainfall to irrigate a big field of water-loving rice. But he is credited with being the first one to do something about it.
CROWLEY, LA
KPEL 96.5

Prairie Elementary Breaks Ground on New Facility

Prairie Elementary is getting a brand new facility. There was a groundbreaking ceremony that was held on Friday, September 16, 2022, to celebrate this new facility. Administrators say this is another step in their commitment to improving school facilities by creating a better environment for teachers and students to learn and grow.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
19K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy