One question I keep getting asked is when is Crumbl Cookie opening up. Up until this afternoon, I really wasn't sure when this cookie place was planning to open its doors. As I was driving down Kaliste Saloom earlier today I did notice that the wrapping that was on the store's windows was gone so that gave me some hope. But then a few hours later my phone buzzed and I almost let out a scream because it was a notification saying that Crumbl Cookies is opening up at the end of this month.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO