ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leechburg, PA

Apollo-Ridge’s Jake Mull puts best foot forward in multiple sports

By Michael Love
Valley News Dispatch
Valley News Dispatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AZtn0_0i0fDPMV00
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Apollo-Ridge’s Jacob Mull dives short of the end zone against Ligonier Valley on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Apollo Ridge’s Owens Field.

Throughout the WPIAL, there are athletes who play a sport in every season.

Some might add a second sport in one of those seasons, but not many are like Apollo-Ridge’s Jake Mull, who makes it work in five sports: football, soccer, basketball, baseball and track and field.

“I couldn’t imagine my life without all the sports I play,” said Mull, a starter and key member of the Vikings football team and Leechburg co-op soccer team.

“I love it. It’s my favorite thing to do. I want to be a part of a team, work hard and help win games.”

Soccer is Mull’s main sport in the fall. It takes precedence.

It’s a working relationship with football through the games, the practices and the film sessions, all while maintaining a focus on academics.

“I’ve learned a lot about time management in the seasons with two sports and all of my responsibilities in keeping up my grades,” Mull said.

“After practices, it’s straight to finish my homework, and then I make sure I get enough rest. In the morning, I wake up fully refreshed.”

Apollo-Ridge football coach and athletic director John Skiba said he appreciates Mull’s dedication to academics and his focus on excelling in every sport.

“He’s a great student, and it’s impressive to see him balance everything,” Skiba said.

“The biggest thing with him is making sure he gives his body enough of a break and rest. He is such a big part of both sports in the fall, and he is always going 100 percent. The trainers do a really good job of taking care of him and making sure he’s on top of his game.”

While he’s in season with football and soccer, Mull also has an eye on the basketball season, where he is the starting point guard.

Last year, injury cost him all but nine games. He averaged 7.1 points, 3.2 assists and 2.5 steals.

Mull has risen to a level in football where he rarely leaves the field. He’s a starting wideout and safety and handles the punting and kicking duties. He also returns kicks.

In eighth grade, he fared well at running back and also was the kicker. But while soccer was his No. 1 sport in the fall, he said he wasn’t sure what his future was in football.

As a freshman, he was the kicker and he delivered 31 extra points. Keighton Reese, a junior at the time, did the punting.

“I wasn’t really planning on continuing with football after my eighth-grade year,” Mull said. “But I talked with the coaches, and they told me they would work with me to help me improve my kicks. They also made sure to work around my schedule with soccer and helped me stay focused with both soccer and football and what I needed to do with my classes. I decided to keep going, and that’s what kind of started this whole thing.”

In Mull’s sophomore year, Gavin Cole transferred back to Apollo-Ridge and earned the kicking duties.

“Gavin was a little bit better than me. The coaches asked me if I wanted to try a different position,” Mull said.

“I originally told them no, and I again considered not playing. They said I was a great athlete, and they really wanted me to play. I was in a defensive role, and I felt I got better throughout the season.”

Last year, Mull expanded his football resume to the offensive side of the ball at receiver and saw time as a starter at free safety. He also regained his kicking duties and added a punting role.

Mull started this year in a big way with career bests of four catches for 127 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-28 Week Zero win over Leechburg.

He hoped to keep the momentum going the next week against Valley.

Mull took a tough hit to the ribs during a first-quarter run and left the game. He came back in the second quarter and picked off a pass and returned it 45 yards to snuff out a Valley drive and give Apollo-Ridge strong field position in what was a tight game.

He suffered a second shot to the ribs on the interception return and left the game for good before halftime. Apollo-Ridge took several injury hits in that game, including the loss of starting quarterback Karter Schrock to a leg injury, but was able to hold on for a 35-19 win.

Mull was a late-week decision before the Vikings’ Week 2 game at Deer Lakes on Sept. 9, but he was in the lineup. He also didn’t miss any Leechburg soccer matches.

On Friday, he caught three passes for 49 yards in a 28-14 loss to Ligonier Valley. He added six tackles.

In soccer, Mull, a forward/midfielder, helped Leechburg jump to a 2-0 start with three goals and an assist in shutout wins over Derry and Greensburg-Salem.

“Jake has an engine that just never shuts off,” Leechburg soccer coach Brad Walker said.

“He is just an athlete, no matter what he plays. He would probably excel in any other sport he picks up. For us, he just finds himself in the right place at the right time and is very instinctive.”

Tags: Apollo-Ridge

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pennsylvania Almanac

Late Pittsburgh-area magician to be honored in Scott Township magic show

In decades as a magician, Dick Recktenwald pulled quite a few rabbits from a hat. They weren’t live rabbits, mind you, but sponge rabbits. Still, though, they were rabbits. “That was always a crowd-pleaser,” according to his son, Mark Recktenwald. The younger Recktenwald would accompany his father when he put on magic shows at Cub Scout banquets, nursing homes, lodges, birthday parties, family picnics and other events.
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Apollo, PA
Leechburg, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Leechburg, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: scarecrow contest, spaghetti dinners, rummage sale

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Tree comes down, blocking road in Upper St Clair

UPPER SAINT CLAIR, Pa. — A tree fell, blocking a road in Upper Saint Clair on Wednesday morning. The tree came down early Wednesday morning on Giant Oaks Drive. It brought down part of a pole and wires with it. No injuries were reported. Crews were working to remove...
UPPER SAINT CLAIR, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Twp. Taking Another Step Toward Pullman Recreational Development

Butler Township continues to advance plans for a recreation property at Pullman Business Park. At their meeting Monday night, Butler Township Commissioners awarded a contract to prepare the Pullman Recreational Complex site to Butler-based Demex LLC at a cost of nearly $385,000. The Demex proposal was the lowest of four...
BUTLER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Vikings
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh Pop podcast: Talking KDKA-TV’s new weekend anchor, DirecTV’s Sunday Ticket fumble

In this episode of the “Pittsburgh Pop” podcast, host Tim Benz and TV Talk columnist Rob Owen discuss Pittsburgh pop culture news of the moment, including KDKA-TV’s newly-appointed weekend evening and late news anchor, Erika Stanish. Paul Martino had anchored those newscasts for years before he was pulled from the desk in early 2021, which led, in part, to his retirement. After Martino, KDKA reporters Bryant Reed and Royce Jones frequently anchored in the time period before John Shumway was tapped for the role in summer 2021. KDKA news director Shawn Hoder said the position was open when he arrived at KDKA this summer with Stanish “doing it and doing it well. So — just made it official!” In addition to anchoring weekends, Stanish will report Wednesday through Friday for the station’s 4, 5, 6 and 7:30 p.m. newscasts.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man rescued after falling into the Allegheny River

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was rescued overnight after falling into the Allegheny River.First responders found the man under the 62nd Street Bridge near the Etna River Park.He says he fell off of a cement wall and couldn't swim.Rescuers threw him a life jacket before pulling him into a boat.He's now recovering. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Pittsburgh

Dog park with mobile taproom opens in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new dog park is now open in Pittsburgh.Dog Park opened Friday at SouthSide Works. The 1,400-square-foot space is free and open to the public and includes a mobile taproom by Levity Brewing.If you want to bring your pup for a visit, the park is located in the grassy area behind the Cheesecake Factory. It is open seven days a week from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Mt. Lebanon has six national merit semifinalists

Six Mt. Lebanon High Seniors were selected as semifinalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Competition. Among them were: Chase Dustevich, Amanda Green, Constantine Matros, Hayden Sinar, Amy Tan and Vishnu Venugopal. Based on the results of the PSAT, less than 1% of the 1.6 million students, who as juniors...
MOUNT LEBANON, PA
PublicSource

With PNC preparing to sell, a McKeesport housing complex’s residents hope hard-won improvements continue

Explore the series. “I didn’t expect it to go this far,” Tanya Brown said as she stood outside of the Eat’n Park in McKeesport, wearing a black T-shirt with the words, “Treat yourself like a queen and you’ll attract a king.” The restaurant is down the hill from Hi View Gardens, where residents last year […] The post With PNC preparing to sell, a McKeesport housing complex’s residents hope hard-won improvements continue appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
MCKEESPORT, PA
cstoredecisions.com

GetGo Adds Former Steelers Star’s Burger to Menu

Giant Eagle’s GetGo Café + Market launched a new burger created by former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Brett Keisel. Keisel invented the Sweet Heat Burger to join GetGo’s other signature burger offerings, available at all participating GetGo Café + Market locations for a limited time. “The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Chances for severe weather Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We have a chance for severe weather today.  Today: Morning storms, mostly cloudy for the afternoon with just a low rain chance.Any Alert Days Ahead? Potential for Wednesday to be one.  Already painted into a level one out of five marginal risk.Aware: Temps are expected to be all over the place over the next 7 days.The chance for severe weather is not very high but it does exist.  If we see severe weather today it would be due to strong wind speeds. The timing of any severe storms would be from 9 a.m. to noon.  Outside...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Bike ride takes place to honor memory of Washington County man

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A bike run was held this afternoon to honor the memory of a Washington County man who was shot and killed in 2017.Travis Larson's family said he was in the wrong place at the wrong time when he was gunned down and said the case remains open today.In hopes to keep his name alive, dozens gathered together at the Alpine Social Hall for a bike run in his memory."We're not giving up until justice is served. We need justice for my son. He deserves it," said Tami Avolia, Travis' mother. "I don't want my son to ever be forgotten."All proceeds from today's event will go to a family in need.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain, autumn temperatures returning

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We're less than a week away from the first day of autumn, and if you step outside by the end of next week, you'll feel it in the air.ALERT: None.AWARE: A few showers/storms are possible Monday.WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosThe warm and above-average temperatures are still going strong! We'll stay mostly clear tonight with lows around 60 degrees. Sunday will be sunny and warm again with highs in the low to mid-80s, so at least it's dry for the Steelers' home opener!The rain finally returns for some of us come Monday. A few showers may...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Valley News Dispatch

Valley News Dispatch

Tarentum, PA
1K+
Followers
39
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Valley News Dispatch

Comments / 0

Community Policy