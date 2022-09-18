Read full article on original website
Freshman cornerback confident, must work on technique after career-high in snaps
Without cornerbacks Sheridan Jones (injured early in the first quarter) and backup Nate Wiggins (not dressed) on Saturday, Clemson relied heavily on freshmen cornerbacks Toriano Pride Jr. and Jeadyn Lukus against Louisiana Tech.
The Notes: No. 4 Clemson 48, La. Tech 20
Clemson gained 521 total yards, a season high. It was Clemson’s 79th 400-yard game since 2015, tied for second-most in the nation, and its 49th 500-yard game in that span. Clemson recorded 280 rushing yards and 241 passing yards, its 57th game exceeding 200 yards in both categories under Dabo Swinney. Clemson is now 57-0 when both passing and rushing for 200+ yards under Swinney.
Shipley feels 'very confident' in Clemson's offense heading into Wake Forest
"We love to see it. That offensive staff puts in hours and hours of work to get the game plan, and we were able to go in tonight and execute. We still got some things holding us back so once we get those figured out I believe we can do more."
Putnam, Shipley Collect ACC Weekly Honors
CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that center Will Putnam (Offensive Lineman of the Week) and running back Will Shipley (Running Back of the Week) have earned ACC Player of the Week honors for their performances in Clemson’s 48-20 win against Louisiana Tech on Saturday.
Clemson RB Will Shipley Shows Out vs. Louisiana Tech
Clemson running back Will Shipley carried the load for Clemson in their 48-20 win over Louisiana Tech. The sophomore back repeatedly made big plays for the Tigers and finished the game with 12 carries for 139 yards and 2 scores in the win. Check out the best plays from Shipley's big game brought to you by the ACC Digital Network.
CST Radio Rewind: The "Portal Reward-al" Edition
During Tuesday's show, Swanny thinks it's important to rethink how the portal can best help players while keeping rosters intact during a season.
Garcia’s Hat Trick Pushes the Tigers Past Presbyterian
CLEMSON, S.C. – No. 1 Clemson Tigers pushed past Presbyterian College (5-1-0) under the lights at Historic Riggs thanks to an electric performance by freshman Marco Garcia. The Tigers advanced to 7-1-0 in 4-0 fashion as Garcia recorded his first career goal and hat trick, becoming the first freshman Tiger to score a hat trick since Eric Quill in 1996.
