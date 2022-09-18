Tell Us Your Best Tips For Having A Budget-Friendly Vacation?

I want a luxury trip, but I do not want that luxury price tag.

Everyone loves vacation. In fact, if we could be on vacation 52 weeks of the year, that really would be ideal.

However, as we all know...holidays cost money. Sometimes, they cost A LOT OF MONEY.

Of course, shoestring budget travel is a thing, but hostels and cooking your own meals while on holiday isn't everyone's cup of tea.

So, in order to maximize vacation while minimizing spending — and still having an amazing time — it's all about finding the right ways to use your money.

We wanna know: What are your tips for saving money while on vacation?

Universal

Perhaps you only travel during certain months? Or, do you have a secret way of finding cheap accommodation, like home-swaps? Maybe you've found the best way to discover cheap local restaurants.

Whatever it is, let us know in the comments below, for a chance to be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post!

Gayrat Tolibov / Getty Images/iStockphoto