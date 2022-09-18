ALBANY, N.Y. – The Yale field hockey team saw its four-game win streak come to an end Sunday afternoon at UAlbany, as the Great Danes topped the Bulldogs 3-0 at Alumni Turf. UAlbany (5-2, 0-0 America East), which has won four in a row, grabbed the lead at 7:21 on a goal by forward Sophia Schoonmaker. Yale (4-2, 0-0 Ivy League) came up empty on a pair of penalty corners in the first half, and the Great Danes took a 1-0 lead into halftime.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO