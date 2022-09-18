ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

KGMI

Sehome forfeits football game for “serious student behavior”

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Sehome High School forfeited its football game with Sedro-Woolley Friday night, September 16th, for what the district calls “serious, confirmed student behavior.”. The Bellingham District office did not give details to comply with federal privacy laws, but says in a statement that the student actions...
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

Whatcom County business announcements

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The following business announcements were recently received by Whatcom News. New Bellingham clinic to specialize in prediabetes, diabetes, metabolic syndrome, weight management, osteoporosis, osteopenia and bone health. Sandhya Gelou, MD and Alexander Gelou, MD have announced the opening of their specialty medical practice, The Diabetes,...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
kpug1170.com

Former WWU student convicted for murdering ex-girlfriend

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A former Western Washington University student has been convicted of shooting his former girlfriend to death in 2019. A jury convicted 24-year-old Rigoberto Galvan of Aggravated First Degree Murder and First Degree Burglary for killing 22-year-old Stephanie Cresswell-Brenner. Galvan broke into her 20th Street apartment and...
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcomtalk.com

Local Nonprofit Health Center Prescribes Empathy for Confronting the Crisis of Homelessness

Homelessness has been on the rise across the country since 2016. In places like Whatcom County, the lack of available housing makes homelessness an even more prevalent and visible issue. Most Washingtonians can relate to the sense that housing opportunities are becoming further and further out of reach. The economics of post-pandemic life and the high cost of living in our region have deepened financial worries for everyone. As inflation and interest rate changes threaten to worsen the housing market and exacerbate challenges for small business owners, economic tensions lead to stress that can result in conflict. Negative interactions between housed and unhoused people are particularly discouraging for anyone hoping we can come together as a community to end homelessness.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
NBC Washington

Family of Teen Stabbed on Arlington Trail Searching for Attacker

A teenager who was stabbed while running on a trail in Arlington, Virginia, is trying to help authorities, along with his family, find his attacker. Max, 17, of Arlington, said he was out for a run near Curtis Trail in the area of Washington Boulevard and Interstate 66 late at night in August when he was blindsided by the attack.
whatcom-news.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: 7am to 7pm Slater Road closure announced

FERNDALE, Wash. — City of Ferndale Public Works announced today that Slater Road is scheduled to be closed to all traffic tomorrow, Tuesday, September 20th, between 7am and 7pm. Flaggers will divert traffic to a detour via LaBounty Drive and Rural Avenue while Slater Road is closed between LaBounty...
FERNDALE, WA
KING 5

126 dogs seized from Skagit County property

BURLINGTON, Wash. — More than 100 dogs were seized from a property in Skagit County where they were living in deplorable conditions. There are so many animals that need help that the Humane Society of Skagit Valley was forced to close to the public so workers can care for the animals.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA

