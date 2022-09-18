Steve Gleason discharged after two night hospital stay

New Orleans Saints icon Steve Gleason says he is improving after admitting himself to a local hospital.

Updated: Sept. 18, 2:45 p.m. — Gleason shared on Twitter Sunday that he wasn't not going to be at the Saints game but that he would be watching the game not in the hospital as he was discharged by the Ochsner team.

Gleason also shared in the tweet that he wanted to escape to cheer on the Saints as they play Tampa Bay, but said that he will still "be happily watching."

Updated: Sept. 17 — Gleason announced on Twitter Friday that he was going to an emergency room for the first time in three or four years.

"I've had relentless hiccups for 5-6 days, and they think it may be developing early signs of pneumonia," Gleason wrote. He also expressed "gratitude for my team."

Gleason's foundation, Team Gleason, said in a statement that gleason was admitted to Ochsner Medical Center after suspicion of pneumonia and chronic hiccups.

"Thanks to the great care team at Ochsner, Steve is improving and we expect him to recover as quickly as possible," Team Gleason said in a Facebook post. "Thanks to all who have sent messages of support for Steve. He and his family are so appreciative of the love and support."

Our founder and inspiration, Steve Gleason, was admitted to Ochsner Medical Center yesterday after suspicion of... Posted by Team Gleason on Saturday, September 17, 2022

Gleason also posted to his personal Twitter account after being admitted to the hospital. He said doctors agreed with his decision to go to the hospital because his sodium levels were critically low. That, Gleason said, put him at risk of having a seizure and brain swelling. Gleason also cracked a joke, saying his hospital stay marked the first time he has "been fully reclined in nine years."

Gleason is revered by Saints fans and New Orleanians in general for providing the city and the team a sign of rebirth following Hurricane Katrina. Gleason, a safety for the Saints, blocked an Atlanta Falcons punt in the first game back in the Superdome after Katrina, leading to the Saints first score of that 23-3 victory on September 25, 2006. He retired from the NFL in 2008. In 2011, Gleason announced he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.