Matt Smith Was Told That The Queen Used To "Watch 'The Crown' On A Projector On A Sunday Night"

By Natasha Jokic
 4 days ago

Matt Smith spilled alllll the tea on what various members of the royal family thought of his portrayal of Prince Philip in the early seasons of The Crown .

Filmmagic / FilmMagic for HBO

Speaking on the Today show , Matt began by talking about his first pre- Crown royal interaction with then-Prince Charles. "I met the now-King Charles; told him that I thought he had fabulous shoes, which he told me he had for 30 years," he recalled.

WPA Pool / Getty Images

His role as Prince Philip got him one apparent fan, however: Prince Harry. "I met Harry once at the polo, which sounds a bit grand, but it wasn't that grand," Matt continued, explaining how Harry came up to him and shook his hand. “He walked up to me and went, ‘Granddad.’”

Max Mumby / Getty Images

Matt added, “He watched the show. I can’t claim to know if he watches it currently, but he watched a bit of it then.”

Robert Viglasky / Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

As for the big cheese, he added, “I heard the Queen had watched it, and she used to watch it on a projector on a Sunday night, apparently — and I know Philip definitely didn’t.”

Robert Viglasky / Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

The intel on Philip came from a friend who attended a dinner with the royal. “By the end of the meal, he was like, 'Philip, I have to ask, have you watched The Crown ?” Matt explained. “Apparently, he turned 'round to him and went, 'Don't be ridiculous.'"

Today / Via today.com

You can watch the full interview here .

