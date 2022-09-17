Read full article on original website
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville Schools Receive Donation Towards Auditorium
The Taylorville School District has received a $25,000 check from current and past board member representatives of the Taylorville Public Schools Foundation. The check has been donated for the auditorium and field house capital project. The funds were a combination of a restricted endowment from the estate of Eleanor A.G. Kammerer for the construction of a pavilion for the performing arts and the remainder was supported by the Foundation’s operating budget for the 2022-2023 school year. Ele Kammerer, the aunt of retired District #3 educator Susan Jackson, gifted the funds upon her death for the purpose of a pavilion.
newschannel20.com
Power restored to CWLP customers after pole on fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Power was restored to all customers by 11 a.m. More than 1,400 City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) customers were without power Tuesday morning after an equipment failure that left a pole on fire. CWLP says the failure happened at its Eastdale substation. The...
WAND TV
Multiple garbage trucks destroyed in fire
HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WAND) — Several garbage trucks are now unusable after a fire early Monday morning. Firefighters with the Harristown Fire Protection District responded to the Waste Management facility off of Bear Road just before 1 a.m. Once on scene, they found multiple trucks on fire with thick black smoke billowing into the air. The fire was large enough to warrant an additional response from Warrensburg, Niantic and South Wheatland firefighters.
taylorvilledailynews.com
CTI Hosts Vibe at Five To Introduce New Building on Cheney
CTI hosted the Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce’s monthly “Vibe at 5” event Wednesday night. Dozens from the community came to check out the new CTI building on Cheney. It’s the first public event at the CTI building since the ribbon cutting ceremony. Attendees enjoyed food, drinks, and various forms of entertainment.
WAND TV
Breaking down soft lockdowns after several issued
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WAND) - Several soft lockdowns have been issued at schools across Central Illinois. Including schools in Champaign, Urbana, Decatur and several in Springfield with only a few weeks in to the school year. Parents may be on edge when they receive these reoccurring alerts. "First reaction would be...
Marijuana dispensary vote surprises mayor
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon mayor thought city council members would approve a marijuana dispensary but tonight they did the opposite. “Honestly you really can’t keep out a dispensary as long as it meets the requirements it’s not against the law,” said Mayor Rick Hall. Justice Cannabis Company was hoping to set up shop […]
newschannel20.com
Springfield residents get Ring doorbells to help prevent crime
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A local organization is now partnering with the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office to help combat crime in local neighborhoods by using video home-security devices in doorbells. The Pioneer Park Homeowner’s Association gave Ring doorbells to local residents to prevent or help solve crimes in...
checkoutdfw.com
This property in Decatur has a 4-bedroom home, a carriage house and a stocked pond with a windmill
A piece of property in Decatur comes with a four-bedroom home and a carriage house. The house is on the market for $3.9 million. The four-bedroom home comes with a country kitchen, a butler's pantry and a large owner's suite. According to the listing, the main dining area has 9 large picture windows.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Fall Sports Season Means Fall Injuries; Pana Community Hospital Addressing The Need
It’s the high school sports season. While it’s time of celebration for many, it’s also a great time to highlight what happens if an injury occurs. Dr. David Tapscott is an Orthopedic Specialist who visits Pana Community Hospital. Orthopedic Specialists focus on correcting ailments in the skeletal system.
Decatur homes get free makeover
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — ADM Cares and Decatur Block by Block gave homes in the Johns Hill Neighborhood a facelift. The two organizations partnered together as part of a neighborhood revitalization project. “We want to make sure that this community is and continues to be a great place to live and work,” director of ADM […]
wmay.com
Riverton Truck Stop Nearing Completion
The long-awaited truck stop at Interstate 72 and the Riverton exit is nearing completion… and could be open in early October. Ground was broken on the site in August of 2021, with initial plans for an opening in the spring of this year. That was later pushed back to summer, then pushed back again. Ryan McCrady of the Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance says supply chain issues have slowed construction. Riverton officials say there have also been delays in hiring and training staff for the TA Express, which includes a gas station, a convenience store, food from Little Caesar’s and Taco John’s, and a laundry facility.
Shots fired at Springfield park
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police responded to a call of shots fired at a park in Springfield. Police responded to the scene just before 2 p.m. Monday. Officers marked several bullet casings found on the side of the road along 7th Street. According to eyewitnesses, the shooting happened in Enos Park in Springfield around […]
Springfield PD honors officers for arrest of armed suspect
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department recently honored two of its own for their actions in keeping the community safe. Officials said that on Aug. 9, Officers Redding and Orr responded to a call of a person with a gun in the area of Loveland Avenue and Cedar Street. Upon arrival, the officers […]
wmay.com
Still Few Details On Downtown Drive-By Shooting
Few new details have emerged yet about an apparent drive-by shooting near two busy downtown Springfield bars Sunday morning that sent two people to the hospital. Some witness accounts indicated 20 or more shots were fired on Washington between 4th and 5th Streets around 1am Sunday. Police were patrolling in the area and responded quickly to the scene, finding one injured victim and a number of vehicles struck by bullets. A second victim later turned up at a Springfield hospital. Neither man’s wounds are considered life-threatening.
Effingham Radio
Brian Alan Niebrugge, 57
Brian Alan Niebrugge, 57 of Effingham, passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Regional Hospital in Terre Haute, Indiana. A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 26, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Effingham with burial in St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to the time of mass, Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Sacred Heart School.
wglt.org
Teacher whose resignation was rejected by Unit 5 speaks out
A Unit 5 teacher whose resignation was rejected says she feels like a hostage now, working for the district. Jennifer Hawkins’ family learned in late July they’d need to relocate to Springfield. But district leaders told the Cedar Ridge Elementary resources teacher, if she did leave, they’d ask...
State Police: Traffic slowing on I-55 Tuesday evening
WILLIAMSVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police officials in Sangamon County announced that traffic on Interstate 55 will be slowed down Tuesday evening. The officials said an electric company will be installing new power lines along the highway near Williamsville from approximately 8 to 9 p.m. To allow the lines to be safely brought across […]
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville City Council To Meet; Discuss Extended Sunday Liquor Sales
The Taylorville City Council is set to meet this evening for their bi-monthly city council meeting. After presenting the FFA Livestock Judging Team with the Youth of the Month, the board will review the minutes and discuss the salaries of the Aldermen for the City of Taylorville and discuss a business district agreement development.
wgel.com
Two Arrested In Three-County Pursuit
A police pursuit, which began in Clinton County, went through Bond County and ended in Hillsboro early Monday morning, resulted in the arrest of two subjects. The Bond County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the pursuit at 12:01 a.m. Monday as it was underway in Clinton County and entering Bond County.
newschannel20.com
All clear after gas leak near elementary school
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There was a gas leak in the area around Black Hawk Elementary School on Tuesday. Officials say that the leak happened at the end of the school day near dismissal. We're told that Ameren has given the school the all-clear. The school will be in...
