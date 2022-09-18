ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

uncwsports.com

Men's Soccer Preview: North Carolina

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – The UNCW men's soccer team carries a four-game unbeaten streak into Tuesday night's 7 p.m. matchup at Atlantic Coast Conference foe North Carolina at Dorrance Field. The game will be live streamed on the ACC Network Extra with Live Stats available on UNCWStats.com. The Seahawks...
WILMINGTON, NC
country1037fm.com

Popular Restaurant Opens Their 7th North Carolina Location

One famous restaurant just opened its 7th location in North Carolina. Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is opening another North Carolina location in Kings Mountain. Are you ready for another Crave location to enjoy?. Restaurant News released an article stating that the new location will be located at 222 S....
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
kiss951.com

List: The Best Colleges In North Carolina According To US News

What are the best colleges in North Carolina? There’s no perfect college because no one student wants or needs the exact same things. What makes a particular academic institution stand out to one person may be exactly what another doesn’t want. And choosing which school that is can be a daunting task. Even creating a list of universities to visit and apply to can be overwhelming. That’s why U.S. News creates its Best Colleges rankings each year. And last year they released their rankings for 2022-2023.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Taco Places in North Carolina

If you are one of those people who are always to try new cuisines, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing taco spots in North Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some absolutely delicious food. While you can easily prepare them at home, there is something special about eating out with some close friends or family members, even if you don't do it very often.
NEW BERN, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Local archaeologists continue to dig into downtown Wilmington’s history

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– A local non-profit made up of professional archaeologists, historians, and private citizens continue to discover more of downtown Wilmington’s past. Public Archelogy Corps has been digging at a site on Front Street between Henderson and Quince Alley every other Saturday for two years. The group...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Fiona expected to strengthen into first major hurricane of 2022

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s been a relatively quiet hurricane season so far, but the tropics are still active. There’s over two months until the official end of hurricane season on November 30th, and we could see our first major hurricane of the season this week. The...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

‘Earwigs’ seeking moisture in Cape Fear homes

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– They’re small, slender insects commonly found in bathrooms, and if you’re seeing more of the pests known as earwigs, there’s a reason why. Experts say recent dry conditions have caused earwigs to find their way into many homes in the Cape Fear. Earwigs...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Cape Fear Fair and Expo not happening in 2022

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo will not be happening this year after years of operating in the Cape Fear according to the manager of the fair. Fair manager Skip Watkins said the fair had been operating at Wilmington International Airport for 20 years. The...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Reaction to the 2022 Cape Fear Fair and Expo being canceled

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo will not be returning this fall, and is now looking for a new location to host the annual event. The Cape Fear Fair and Expo has called Wilmington International Airport home for 20 years, but now, the space where the fair set up every year, is being leased by CIL ILM II.
WILMINGTON, NC
WXII 12

North Carolina gets $100M grant to help widen Interstate 85

North Carolina is getting $100 million from last year’s federal infrastructure law to widen an often-congested stretch of Interstate 85 near Charlotte and build amenities for modern travel and communications. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. The state Department of Transportation’s...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Inflation impacts North Carolina food banks

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – North Carolina food banks that help in times of crisis are feeling the strain of inflation themselves. MANNA FoodBank serves 16 counties in western North Carolina. Staff said sky-high prices, supply chain issues and a lack of charitable donations have changed things for food banks across...
ASHEVILLE, NC
columbuscountynews.com

$30,000 mixed use: 2.77 acres, Chadbourn NC

2.77 acres of quiet country land, Near 4350 Old Us Hwy 74 Chadbourn, with approximately 195 ft. of road frontage it is a great place for your home! A short drive to Myrtle Beach! Previously farmed so it is mainly cleared. No known restrictions. Lot Size:2.77 acres. Type:Residential Lots &...
CHADBOURN, NC
WECT

Riverfest returns to Downtown Wilmington

NCDHHS announces action plan to reduce suicide in N.C. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released a new action plan intended to reduce the rate of injury and death associated with suicide.
WILMINGTON, NC

