Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
uncwsports.com
Men's Soccer Preview: North Carolina
WILMINGTON, North Carolina – The UNCW men's soccer team carries a four-game unbeaten streak into Tuesday night's 7 p.m. matchup at Atlantic Coast Conference foe North Carolina at Dorrance Field. The game will be live streamed on the ACC Network Extra with Live Stats available on UNCWStats.com. The Seahawks...
Shot of Joe to Go: Not buying in to the Mountaineer magic
Appalachian State was the place to be this weekend with College Gameday there, and with thousands of ecstatic fans, but Joe Giglio explains why he's not ready to jump on the Mountaineers bandwagon in this week's Shot of Joe to Go.
country1037fm.com
Popular Restaurant Opens Their 7th North Carolina Location
One famous restaurant just opened its 7th location in North Carolina. Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is opening another North Carolina location in Kings Mountain. Are you ready for another Crave location to enjoy?. Restaurant News released an article stating that the new location will be located at 222 S....
kiss951.com
List: The Best Colleges In North Carolina According To US News
What are the best colleges in North Carolina? There’s no perfect college because no one student wants or needs the exact same things. What makes a particular academic institution stand out to one person may be exactly what another doesn’t want. And choosing which school that is can be a daunting task. Even creating a list of universities to visit and apply to can be overwhelming. That’s why U.S. News creates its Best Colleges rankings each year. And last year they released their rankings for 2022-2023.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Great Taco Places in North Carolina
If you are one of those people who are always to try new cuisines, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing taco spots in North Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some absolutely delicious food. While you can easily prepare them at home, there is something special about eating out with some close friends or family members, even if you don't do it very often.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local archaeologists continue to dig into downtown Wilmington’s history
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– A local non-profit made up of professional archaeologists, historians, and private citizens continue to discover more of downtown Wilmington’s past. Public Archelogy Corps has been digging at a site on Front Street between Henderson and Quince Alley every other Saturday for two years. The group...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Fiona expected to strengthen into first major hurricane of 2022
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s been a relatively quiet hurricane season so far, but the tropics are still active. There’s over two months until the official end of hurricane season on November 30th, and we could see our first major hurricane of the season this week. The...
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In North Carolina
Reader's Digest found the restaurants that best reflect the culinary culture in each state, including this popular favorite in North Carolina.
IN THIS ARTICLE
I grew up in the Bahamas and now live in North Carolina. Here are the 9 things that surprised me about my new home in the US.
I grew up around plenty of entertainment options and restaurants in Nassau. In Richlands, the closest movie theater and mall is 30 minutes away.
borderbelt.org
It’s fall festival season. Check out these events in North Carolina’s Border Belt
Fall is quickly approaching, and we all know what that means in North Carolina: festival season. Several festivals in Bladen, Columbus, Robeson and Scotland counties in the coming weeks will celebrate the region, from agriculture and food to music and family fun. The Border Belt Independent compiled a list of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Earwigs’ seeking moisture in Cape Fear homes
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– They’re small, slender insects commonly found in bathrooms, and if you’re seeing more of the pests known as earwigs, there’s a reason why. Experts say recent dry conditions have caused earwigs to find their way into many homes in the Cape Fear. Earwigs...
AOL Corp
This North Carolina brunch spot is the best in the state, Yelp says. Here’s why
A restaurant adds a Southern touch to its dishes — and serves the best brunches in North Carolina, a new report finds. Savorez in Wilmington was named the state’s No. 1 place to get mid-morning meals, according to results published Monday, Sept. 19. The review website Yelp created...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear Fair and Expo not happening in 2022
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo will not be happening this year after years of operating in the Cape Fear according to the manager of the fair. Fair manager Skip Watkins said the fair had been operating at Wilmington International Airport for 20 years. The...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Reaction to the 2022 Cape Fear Fair and Expo being canceled
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo will not be returning this fall, and is now looking for a new location to host the annual event. The Cape Fear Fair and Expo has called Wilmington International Airport home for 20 years, but now, the space where the fair set up every year, is being leased by CIL ILM II.
Chaos erupts at Scarowinds in North Carolina after false reports of gunshots
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – People at the recently opened Scarowinds got quite a different scare than what they were expecting Saturday night after confusion sparked fears of a shooting. Good Day Charlotte anchor Jason Harper was able to capture video outside of the park after people started running and screaming saying someone had […]
WXII 12
North Carolina gets $100M grant to help widen Interstate 85
North Carolina is getting $100 million from last year’s federal infrastructure law to widen an often-congested stretch of Interstate 85 near Charlotte and build amenities for modern travel and communications. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. The state Department of Transportation’s...
WXII 12
Best places to see fall colors in the North Carolina mountains over the next few weeks
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Fall is in the air, and for many people, that means a trip to see the fall foliage in the North Carolina mountains. There’s nothing like a weekend getaway or even a day trip to enjoy a ridge along the Blue Ridge Parkway. The colors from the mountain tops and overlooks are always breathtaking.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Inflation impacts North Carolina food banks
ASHEVILLE, N.C. – North Carolina food banks that help in times of crisis are feeling the strain of inflation themselves. MANNA FoodBank serves 16 counties in western North Carolina. Staff said sky-high prices, supply chain issues and a lack of charitable donations have changed things for food banks across...
columbuscountynews.com
$30,000 mixed use: 2.77 acres, Chadbourn NC
2.77 acres of quiet country land, Near 4350 Old Us Hwy 74 Chadbourn, with approximately 195 ft. of road frontage it is a great place for your home! A short drive to Myrtle Beach! Previously farmed so it is mainly cleared. No known restrictions. Lot Size:2.77 acres. Type:Residential Lots &...
WECT
Riverfest returns to Downtown Wilmington
NCDHHS announces action plan to reduce suicide in N.C. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released a new action plan intended to reduce the rate of injury and death associated with suicide.
Comments / 0