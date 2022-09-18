Read full article on original website
College football strength of schedule rankings for 2022 season
Playing a quality schedule is more important now than ever before as the College Football Playoff places a heavy premium on playing good opponents. It's not exactly a science to determine which college football teams have the hardest or easiest schedule for the simple reason that we don't know how ...
247Sports
Traylor: ‘We can’t be little brother’
A few days after UTSA’s strong showing against Texas this past Saturday night, Roadrunners Head Coach Jeff Traylor on Monday continued his post-game sentiment of no moral victories. UTSA led Texas 17-7 in the first half before the Longhorns pulled away in the second half for a 41-20 win.
Jimbo Fisher is effusive in praise of Arkansas linebacker, one-time target, Drew Sanders
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher was asked about Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders ahead of their matchup against the No. 10 ranked Razorbacks this weekend. Sanders was one of the top linebacker recruits in the nation out of high school, and the Texas native chose Alabama and played with the Crimson Tide for two seasons before entering the transfer portal. Fisher spoke about Sanders, and his experiencing recruiting him not just once, but twice.
Checking in on the Texas freshmen: UTSA
The Texas Longhorns have played more than 25 true and redshirt freshmen in the first three games of the season. The list includes six players that started at their position, headlined by left tackle Kelvin Banks and right guard Cole Hutson. [Get ONE MONTH of Inside Texas Plus for $1!]
Cowboys Wrap Up Cowboy Classic Saturday
ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ men’s tennis team wrapped up with day two of the Cowboy Classic on Friday, hosting Division II teams Dallas Baptist, Western New Mexico, and NAIA Texas Wesleyan at the Streich Tennis Center.
