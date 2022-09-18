Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher was asked about Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders ahead of their matchup against the No. 10 ranked Razorbacks this weekend. Sanders was one of the top linebacker recruits in the nation out of high school, and the Texas native chose Alabama and played with the Crimson Tide for two seasons before entering the transfer portal. Fisher spoke about Sanders, and his experiencing recruiting him not just once, but twice.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO