247Sports

Traylor: ‘We can’t be little brother’

A few days after UTSA’s strong showing against Texas this past Saturday night, Roadrunners Head Coach Jeff Traylor on Monday continued his post-game sentiment of no moral victories. UTSA led Texas 17-7 in the first half before the Longhorns pulled away in the second half for a 41-20 win.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
On3.com

Jimbo Fisher is effusive in praise of Arkansas linebacker, one-time target, Drew Sanders

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher was asked about Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders ahead of their matchup against the No. 10 ranked Razorbacks this weekend. Sanders was one of the top linebacker recruits in the nation out of high school, and the Texas native chose Alabama and played with the Crimson Tide for two seasons before entering the transfer portal. Fisher spoke about Sanders, and his experiencing recruiting him not just once, but twice.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
On3.com

Checking in on the Texas freshmen: UTSA

The Texas Longhorns have played more than 25 true and redshirt freshmen in the first three games of the season. The list includes six players that started at their position, headlined by left tackle Kelvin Banks and right guard Cole Hutson. [Get ONE MONTH of Inside Texas Plus for $1!]
AUSTIN, TX
