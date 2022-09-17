ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

Millersville Visits Farrell Stadium Saturday for PSAC East Opener at Noon

WEST CHESTER, PA - Saturday afternoon, West Chester hosts Millersville on Family Weekend. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. inside John A. Farrell Stadium on South Campus. Spectators and fans are strongly encouraged to arrive early and expect delays. Frequently asked Questions concerning West Chester University home football Game Day procedures and protocols can be found at the "Game Day Information" link above as well.
WEST CHESTER, PA
West Chester Defeats New Haven in Season Opener

WEST HAVEN, CONN – Heather Spangler (Gettysburg, Pa./Gettysburg) scored three trys and Sarah McNicholas (Stony Point, NY/Albertus Magnus) registered six conversions to lead West Chester University to a 66-0 win on the road over New Haven in the team's season opener Sunday. However, West Chester's defense shined on this...
WEST CHESTER, PA
WASD Names New Head Girls Basketball Coach

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (SEPTEMBER 20, 2022) — Tonight, the Williamsport Area School District hired Justin Marnon as its new head girls basketball coach. Marnon, who is a sixth-grade teacher at Lycoming Valley Intermediate School, replaces Terrill Seward who coached for the high school’s last four seasons. The 2022-2023 season...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
HSFB Top Ten Countdown: Week #5

LAKELAND (4-0) | Prev: 1 | W vs. Susquehanna, 63-7 DANVILLE (4-0) | Prev: 2 | W at. Loyalsock, 17-14 HAZELTON AREA (4-0) | Prev: 4 | W at Wilkes-Barre, 20-7 JERSEY SHORE (4-0) | Prev: 5 | W at Shikellamy, 49-6 MOUNT CARMEL (4-0) | Prev: 6 | W...
SCRANTON, PA
West Chester, PA
Schuylkill League Crowns Golf Champions

On Monday, the Schuylkill League Golf Championships were held at Mountain Valley Golf Course near Mahanoy City. Finishing their League Schedule, North Schuylkill and Lourdes finished tied, both with 10-2 records. The Spartans would win the Team Championship between Lourdes by 6 strokes to take the Division 1 Championship as well as the Schuylkill League Team Championship.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Smith brothers have big night at Clinton County Speedway, final race night approaches

Mill Hall, Pa. – Second generation divers, Johnny and Mike Smith of Scranton were both victorious at the Clinton County Speedway Friday Night. Johnny Smith drove the family owned RaceSaver Sprint car to a win in the 25-lap feature. Mikey Smith won the 600 Wingless Micro Sprints inaugural event. Other winners of the night included Brandon Moser in the Pro Stocks, Corey Stabley in the 270 Micros, and Andrew Rickets in the 4 Cylinders. ...
MILL HALL, PA
Final Round of Michael Corbett Fall Classic Cancelled Due to Rain

ERIE, Pa. - The Michael Corbett Fall Classic hosted by Gannon University has cancelled its second round due to weather in the area and course conditions. West Chester remains in a sixth place finish with the help of Golden Rams' leader Molly Gregor (Huntingdon Valley, Pa./Gwynedd Mercy Academy) after she tied for 14th place and marked a score of 80 after the first round.
ERIE, PA
Masks back at Bucknell University

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Masking has been a hot topic since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Two and half years later, many places no longer require face coverings. But students at Bucknell University in Lewisburg are wearing them once again. "This is our senior year. Why would we want...
LEWISBURG, PA
Loyalsock native wows judges on ‘The Voice’

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A singer with ties to central PA was a big hit on ‘The Voice,’ Monday night. Morgan Myles is a 2005 graduate of Loyalsock Township High School. But after Myles moved to Nashville to pursue her passion for music, she became nationally recognized by outlets like Billboard and CMT. Monday night […]
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
MEET THE SKOOK MARCHING BANDS: Pine Grove Area High School Cardinal Band

Next up in our new series highlighting the Marching Bands from our Schuylkill County School Districts, we feature the marching band from Pine Grove Area, directed by Ken Gibson. Number of Musicians: 105. Number of Band Front/Color Guard: 20. Makeup of Band: 8th Grade through 12th Grade. Drum Majors: Alexa...
PINE GROVE, PA
Lawsuit regarding alleged brutal hazing at Bucknell fraternity dismissed

Lewisburg, Pa. – A lawsuit filed by a former Bucknell University student regarding an alleged brutal hazing incident was dismissed last week in federal court. U.S. Chief Middle District Judge Matthew W. Brann filed the order to dismiss the case on Sept. 16. No details were provided as to why the parties requested the case be dismissed or under what terms. The lawsuit was filed by John Jean, who was...
LEWISBURG, PA
The Need for Speed at Weatherly Hillclimb

WEATHERLY, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dozens of drivers felt the need for speed Saturday and Sunday in Carbon County. They tackled a one-mile stretch of Hill Street again, Sunday, for the two-day Weatherly Hillclimb. The ‘Sports Car Club of America’ sanctioned race tracts, all kinds of slick cars, competitors, and a big crowd.One of the […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Gates set to open on 167th fair

Bloomsburg, Pa. — In less than a week, the gates will open on the 167th Bloomsburg Fair and with 900 vendors, a jam-packed grandstand line-up, and free shows throughout the week, it promises to be worth the wait. In addition to the hundreds of longtime fair favorites, over 50 new vendors will be on the grounds, said Tony Frazier, superintendent of concessions. That includes Tucci's Tattoo Parlor, which will be the first tattoo stand at the fair in decades, officials noted. ...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
University of Scranton Names Seven New Trustees

The University of Scranton named seven individuals to its Board of Trustees: William Canny ’77, H’07; Joseph Collins ’90; Mary Collins, Ph.D.; Matthew Cooper, M.D. ’90; Lisa DeNaples, D.M.D.; Rev. Keith Maczkiewicz, S.J.; and Rev. Adam Rosinski, S.J. ’07. William Canny. William Canny, executive director...
SCRANTON, PA
Pennsylvania’s Heritage Festival was held this Weekend

TROY – Saturday and Sunday, September 17 & 18th the Bradford County Heritage Association and the Troy Rotary Club held the Pennsylvania Heritage Festival at Alporan Park Gate #2. The days were spent experiencing life a little as you used to be in years gone by. Butter churning, milking a cow, broom sweeping races, and many other hands-on activities could be found as one wandered around the Festival.
TROY, PA

