Read full article on original website
Related
wcupagoldenrams.com
Millersville Visits Farrell Stadium Saturday for PSAC East Opener at Noon
WEST CHESTER, PA - Saturday afternoon, West Chester hosts Millersville on Family Weekend. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. inside John A. Farrell Stadium on South Campus. Spectators and fans are strongly encouraged to arrive early and expect delays. Frequently asked Questions concerning West Chester University home football Game Day procedures and protocols can be found at the "Game Day Information" link above as well.
wcupagoldenrams.com
West Chester Defeats New Haven in Season Opener
WEST HAVEN, CONN – Heather Spangler (Gettysburg, Pa./Gettysburg) scored three trys and Sarah McNicholas (Stony Point, NY/Albertus Magnus) registered six conversions to lead West Chester University to a 66-0 win on the road over New Haven in the team's season opener Sunday. However, West Chester's defense shined on this...
wasd.org
WASD Names New Head Girls Basketball Coach
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (SEPTEMBER 20, 2022) — Tonight, the Williamsport Area School District hired Justin Marnon as its new head girls basketball coach. Marnon, who is a sixth-grade teacher at Lycoming Valley Intermediate School, replaces Terrill Seward who coached for the high school’s last four seasons. The 2022-2023 season...
pahomepage.com
HSFB Top Ten Countdown: Week #5
LAKELAND (4-0) | Prev: 1 | W vs. Susquehanna, 63-7 DANVILLE (4-0) | Prev: 2 | W at. Loyalsock, 17-14 HAZELTON AREA (4-0) | Prev: 4 | W at Wilkes-Barre, 20-7 JERSEY SHORE (4-0) | Prev: 5 | W at Shikellamy, 49-6 MOUNT CARMEL (4-0) | Prev: 6 | W...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
skooknews.com
Schuylkill League Crowns Golf Champions
On Monday, the Schuylkill League Golf Championships were held at Mountain Valley Golf Course near Mahanoy City. Finishing their League Schedule, North Schuylkill and Lourdes finished tied, both with 10-2 records. The Spartans would win the Team Championship between Lourdes by 6 strokes to take the Division 1 Championship as well as the Schuylkill League Team Championship.
Smith brothers have big night at Clinton County Speedway, final race night approaches
Mill Hall, Pa. – Second generation divers, Johnny and Mike Smith of Scranton were both victorious at the Clinton County Speedway Friday Night. Johnny Smith drove the family owned RaceSaver Sprint car to a win in the 25-lap feature. Mikey Smith won the 600 Wingless Micro Sprints inaugural event. Other winners of the night included Brandon Moser in the Pro Stocks, Corey Stabley in the 270 Micros, and Andrew Rickets in the 4 Cylinders. ...
wcupagoldenrams.com
Women’s Golf Sits in Sixth Place After First Round of Michael Corbett Classic
ERIE, Pa. – The West Chester women's golf team is sitting in sixth place after the first round of the Michael Corbett Fall Classic hosted by Gannon University on Sunday. The team is coming off two successful rounds at the Evann Parker Memorial tournament that concluded Saturday evening. After...
wcupagoldenrams.com
Final Round of Michael Corbett Fall Classic Cancelled Due to Rain
ERIE, Pa. - The Michael Corbett Fall Classic hosted by Gannon University has cancelled its second round due to weather in the area and course conditions. West Chester remains in a sixth place finish with the help of Golden Rams' leader Molly Gregor (Huntingdon Valley, Pa./Gwynedd Mercy Academy) after she tied for 14th place and marked a score of 80 after the first round.
RELATED PEOPLE
upr.org
Family of injured Little League player suing League & bunk bed company
Little League Baseball Inc. and the company who made their bunk beds are reportedly being sued by the family of Easton Oliverson, the boy who fell off his bed and fractured his skull at the Little League World Series last month. 12-year-old Easton Oliverson arrived ahead of his team in...
Family of Little League World Series player injured falling off bunk sues organizers, bed maker
The family of the Little League World Series player who fell off his bunk bed and was severely injured is now suing the league as well as the maker of the bunk beds. Easton Oliverson recently returned home from his several-week-long hospital stay, his parents announced on Facebook, WNEP reported.
Masks back at Bucknell University
LEWISBURG, Pa. — Masking has been a hot topic since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Two and half years later, many places no longer require face coverings. But students at Bucknell University in Lewisburg are wearing them once again. "This is our senior year. Why would we want...
Loyalsock native wows judges on ‘The Voice’
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A singer with ties to central PA was a big hit on ‘The Voice,’ Monday night. Morgan Myles is a 2005 graduate of Loyalsock Township High School. But after Myles moved to Nashville to pursue her passion for music, she became nationally recognized by outlets like Billboard and CMT. Monday night […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
State game lands driving tour schedule for October announced by Pa. Game Commission
The Pennsylvania Game Commission has released its schedule of driving tours through the interiors of nine state game lands for Sundays, October 2, 9 and 16. The popular Stony Valley drive through State Game Lands 211 in Dauphin and Lebanon counties is not on the schedule for 2022. Here’s the...
skooknews.com
MEET THE SKOOK MARCHING BANDS: Pine Grove Area High School Cardinal Band
Next up in our new series highlighting the Marching Bands from our Schuylkill County School Districts, we feature the marching band from Pine Grove Area, directed by Ken Gibson. Number of Musicians: 105. Number of Band Front/Color Guard: 20. Makeup of Band: 8th Grade through 12th Grade. Drum Majors: Alexa...
Lawsuit regarding alleged brutal hazing at Bucknell fraternity dismissed
Lewisburg, Pa. – A lawsuit filed by a former Bucknell University student regarding an alleged brutal hazing incident was dismissed last week in federal court. U.S. Chief Middle District Judge Matthew W. Brann filed the order to dismiss the case on Sept. 16. No details were provided as to why the parties requested the case be dismissed or under what terms. The lawsuit was filed by John Jean, who was...
The Need for Speed at Weatherly Hillclimb
WEATHERLY, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dozens of drivers felt the need for speed Saturday and Sunday in Carbon County. They tackled a one-mile stretch of Hill Street again, Sunday, for the two-day Weatherly Hillclimb. The ‘Sports Car Club of America’ sanctioned race tracts, all kinds of slick cars, competitors, and a big crowd.One of the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gates set to open on 167th fair
Bloomsburg, Pa. — In less than a week, the gates will open on the 167th Bloomsburg Fair and with 900 vendors, a jam-packed grandstand line-up, and free shows throughout the week, it promises to be worth the wait. In addition to the hundreds of longtime fair favorites, over 50 new vendors will be on the grounds, said Tony Frazier, superintendent of concessions. That includes Tucci's Tattoo Parlor, which will be the first tattoo stand at the fair in decades, officials noted. ...
scranton.edu
University of Scranton Names Seven New Trustees
The University of Scranton named seven individuals to its Board of Trustees: William Canny ’77, H’07; Joseph Collins ’90; Mary Collins, Ph.D.; Matthew Cooper, M.D. ’90; Lisa DeNaples, D.M.D.; Rev. Keith Maczkiewicz, S.J.; and Rev. Adam Rosinski, S.J. ’07. William Canny. William Canny, executive director...
thehomepagenetwork.com
Pennsylvania’s Heritage Festival was held this Weekend
TROY – Saturday and Sunday, September 17 & 18th the Bradford County Heritage Association and the Troy Rotary Club held the Pennsylvania Heritage Festival at Alporan Park Gate #2. The days were spent experiencing life a little as you used to be in years gone by. Butter churning, milking a cow, broom sweeping races, and many other hands-on activities could be found as one wandered around the Festival.
Two new businesses have opened on Williams Street in Williamsport
Williamsport, Pa. — Two businesses have recently opened on Williams Street in Williamsport, and they’re both owned, operated, and geared towards women. Waxed Waxed opened June 1 and offers a variety of waxing services, as well as eyebrow lamination and eyelash extensions. Owner Mindy Day said she opened Waxed because she saw that there was...
Comments / 0