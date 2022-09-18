Read full article on original website
STULTZ: No ifs, ands or buts. Harsin facing must-win game
Bryan Harsin knew what was being asked on Monday when a reporter posed this question to him: is Saturday's game against Missouri a must-win? The Auburn coach, snarky maybe for the first time with reporters in his tenure, smiled and gave a very coach-speak response. "I would categorize every Saturday...
Everything Eli Drinkwitz said on Tuesday heading into Week 4 at Auburn
Missouri (2-1) will look to carry over the momentum from its week three win over Abilene Christian to its week four matchup against its first conference opponent in the Auburn Tigers (2-1). Head coach Eli Drinkwitz met with local media on Tuesday afternoon in advance of that game. Here is a full transcript of the press conference.
Competition open on Auburn’s OL
AUBURN | Six sacks. Nine quarterback hurries. A stagnant running game. Four penalties. It was a disastrous performance for Auburn’s offensive line in a 41-12 loss to Penn State. But there’s still nine more games on the schedule starting with Saturday’s SEC opener against Missouri. “Anytime you...
Harsin: Done 'some really good things’ in practice
AUBURN | Coming off a 41-12 drubbing by Penn State at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn coach Bryan Harsin met with the media Monday afternoon for his regularly scheduled press conference. One of the questions during the 15-minute session concerned what his team has done well in the first three games. “Yeah,...
Wilson ‘closer than you think’ to decision
AUBURN | Auburn picked up one commitment Sunday. A second could be coming soon. Lakeland (Fla.) High offensive tackle Gernorris Wilson is closing in on a final decision following his official visit to Auburn this weekend. “Real close. Real close. Closer than you think,” said Wilson of a commitment.
Weagle Watch: Williams records multiple sacks
Although Auburn lost its game this past weekend, several of its 2023 commits helped lead their high school teams to victory last week. Here's how several of the future Tigers did in their respective games. Ashley Williams Jr., 2023 Edge (Zachary) Williams has been the backfield a good bit this...
