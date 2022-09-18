Read full article on original website
Unsolved Death Of Masseuses Exposes Police CorruptionJeffery MacOak Grove, KY
Their Mother Vanished In 1974, But Authorities Refused To Take A Report Until 2013The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Campbell, KY
Local Record Label To Release First AlbumArtists Restoring Culture ( ARC Exhibit)Hopkinsville, KY
yoursportsedge.com
Madisonville Runs Win Streak Over UHA to Seven
Madisonville-North Hopkins survived a long second set and used its power at the net to hand University Heights Academy a straight-set loss Tuesday on Don Parsons Court. The Lady Maroons never trailed in taking the first set 25-15. Kendrea White had five of her 12 kills in the opening set. Kaitlyn Orange added four kills.
yoursportsedge.com
Fort Campbell Gets Past Trigg County on Senior Night (w/PHOTOS)
The Fort Campbell Falcons ended their two-match losing streak and picked up their third win of the season as they hosted the Trigg County Wildcats on post Tuesday night. The Falcons scored the first two goals of the night and then kept the Wildcats at arm’s length in picking up a 5-2 win.
yoursportsedge.com
Todd Central Overwhelms Russellville in Straight Sets
The Todd County Central Lady Rebels picked up their second straight win in impressive fashion Tuesday night since returning from the All A Classic state tournament. The Lady Rebels made quick work of the Russellville Lady Panthers in picking up the straight-set win 25-5, 25-11, and 25-2. The Lady Rebels...
yoursportsedge.com
Madisonville Pulls Away from Lady Tigers in Second Half
For a half, the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers were right in the thick of a tough 2nd Region battle against the Madisonville-North Hopkins Lady Maroons Monday evening at the Stadium of Champions. However the Lady Maroon offense found the goal four times in the second half as they pulled out to a 5-0 win over the Lady Tigers.
yoursportsedge.com
Adams Leads Hopkinsville Runners at Mustang Stampede
A quartet of runners from Hopkinsville High School traveled to Greenville over the weekend. The Tigers were there to take part in the annual Mustang Stampede. Hoptown’s leading effort for the day came from Kentrell Adams, who finished the race in a time of 20:35.37. That time put him in 85th place for the boys’ race.
yoursportsedge.com
Hoptown Lady Tigers Run at Mustang Stampede
Three Hopkinsville Lady Tiger runners finished in the top half of the field at one of Western Kentucky’s most competitive meets over the weekend. The Lady Tigers were in Greenville to compete in the Muhlenberg County Mustang Stampede. Hopkinsville’s best finish came from Lauren Mayes. Mayes finished the race...
yoursportsedge.com
State-Bound Hampton Leads Rebels at Region 3 Golf (w/PHOTOS)
After firing a 1-over 36 over the first nine holes at Indian Hills Country Club in Bowling Green on Monday, Todd County Central senior Jase Paul Hampton finished 9th to lead the Rebels at the Region 3 Golf Tournament. Hampton was tied for 1st when he made the turn, and...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Trigg County Wildcat Soccer Senior Night
Trigg County recognized the seniors on the boys’ soccer team during Senior Night ceremonies before their Monday night match against UHA. Check out the pics from the ceremony. Photos – Antoinette Seminario-Skinner.
yoursportsedge.com
Lyon County and North Laurel to Face Off in January
You will want to mark this date down on your calendars. The attention this game will get across the state, and possibly across the country will be pretty significant, as one of the top Kentucky basketball recruits in the Class of 2023 will square off against one of the top Kentucky basketball recruits in the Class of 2024.
yoursportsedge.com
Three Lady Colonels Take Part in Mustang Stampede
Three runners from Christian County were among those competing over the weekend at one of Western Kentucky’s top cross country events. The Lady Colonels were in Greenville for the annual Mustang Stampede. The Lady Colonels did not have enough to run for the team competition. Individual efforts for the...
yoursportsedge.com
William Lubas’ 3rd Place Finish Leads Falcons at St.Mary Invitational
A top five finish from William Lubas led the way for the Fort Campbell boys’ cross country team over the weekend. The Falcons were in Paducah to take part in the St. Mary Invitational at Noble Park. William Lubas finished his run in a time of 17:57.87, which put...
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Beth on Region Championship: ‘It Was a Good Day’
Marshall County freshman Trinity Beth now owns a pair of 1st Region golf championships. Beth claimed the 2022 regional title on Monday, turning in the only under-par round of the day with a 71 at the 1st Region tournament at the Country Club of Paducah. That was four shots better...
yoursportsedge.com
Caldwell’s Claire Knoth Qualifies for State First Round
Caldwell County senior Claire Knoth has qualified for the First Round of the Girls’ State Golf Tournament in Owensboro next week despite some struggles at times Monday on the difficult course at the Country Club of Paducah in the 1st Region golf tournament. Knoth shot a 99 in the...
yoursportsedge.com
Todd Central Runners Gain Experience at Mustang Stampede
A young Todd County Central cross-country team continues to make progress as the season rolls on. The Lady Rebels were in Greenville over the weekend to take part in the Muhlenberg County Mustang Stampede. The Lady Rebels did not have enough participants to run for the team competition. Individual efforts...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville’s Hancock Wins Coveted 2023 ‘Distinguished Young Woman’ Crown
With a record $15,000-plus in scholarships delivered and 15 young ladies representing all five local high schools, the Distinguished Young Women of Christian County capped the organization’s best-ever weekend late Sunday by crowning Hopkinsville High School’s Hadley Hancock its Class of 2023 “Distinguished Young Woman.”. A comprehensive...
yoursportsedge.com
Storm Swamps Colonels at Mortons Gap
The Hopkins Central Storm picked up their third straight win Monday evening in Mortons Gap. The Storm got three goals from Colton Browning as they thundered past the Christian County Colonels 5-1. Ryley Vincent and Jax Mitchell also scored for Central, whose offense has scored 14 goals over the last...
Clarksville F&M Bank Arena construction making progress
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In Clarksville, construction on the new F&M Bank Arena is coming along. When finished, the main bowl of the arena will be host to everything from concerts to Austin Peay basketball to ice hockey. It will also contain a separate new Ford Ice Center that will focus on youth hockey programming […]
whvoradio.com
Missing Woman Located In Tennessee
A woman who was reported missing in Hopkinsville Monday has been located. Christian County emergency management says 45-year-old Amy Marie Green has been located and is safe in Tennessee. No other information has been released.
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Allen’s 2nd-Half Strike Restores Lady Falcons’ Lead
The Fort Campbell girls’ soccer team twice took the lead on Thursday against visiting Todd County Central but couldn’t hold off the Lady Rebels in a 2-2 draw at Fryar Stadium. Watch as Anna Allen dribbles past a pair of defenders and beats the goalkeeper with a low...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville’s Mumford Claims ‘Hoptown Idol’ Title
The Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Department opened up its stage and microphone at Founders Square Friday night, for the annual Hoptown Idol contest. Around 20 contestants competed in the popular event, with Hopkinsville native Chassity Mumford winning the overall title. News Edge’s Eddie Owen spoke with Mumford after her big...
