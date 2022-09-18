ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
yoursportsedge.com

Lady Colonels Pick Up Big District Win at Fort Campbell

The Christian County Lady Colonels took a big step towards locking up the #2 seed in the 8th District tournament Tuesday night. The Colonels traveled to Fort Campbell and came away with a 3-1 win over the Lady Falcons. The Lady Colonels took the opening set in a fairly tight...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Union Pulls Away to Top Trigg Volleyball

After battling back to earn a come-from-behind win in the 2nd set and tie Tuesday’s match at Union County, the Trigg County volleyball team couldn’t maintain the momentum in a 3-1 loss to the Lady Braves. Misplaced serves plagued the Lady Wildcats in a 15-25 loss in the...
UNION COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Fort Campbell Gets Past Trigg County on Senior Night (w/PHOTOS)

The Fort Campbell Falcons ended their two-match losing streak and picked up their third win of the season as they hosted the Trigg County Wildcats on post Tuesday night. The Falcons scored the first two goals of the night and then kept the Wildcats at arm’s length in picking up a 5-2 win.
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Todd Central Overwhelms Russellville in Straight Sets

The Todd County Central Lady Rebels picked up their second straight win in impressive fashion Tuesday night since returning from the All A Classic state tournament. The Lady Rebels made quick work of the Russellville Lady Panthers in picking up the straight-set win 25-5, 25-11, and 25-2. The Lady Rebels...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Caldwell County, KY
Sports
County
Caldwell County, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
yoursportsedge.com

Madisonville Pulls Away from Lady Tigers in Second Half

For a half, the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers were right in the thick of a tough 2nd Region battle against the Madisonville-North Hopkins Lady Maroons Monday evening at the Stadium of Champions. However the Lady Maroon offense found the goal four times in the second half as they pulled out to a 5-0 win over the Lady Tigers.
MADISONVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Madisonville Runs Win Streak Over UHA to Seven

Madisonville-North Hopkins survived a long second set and used its power at the net to hand University Heights Academy a straight-set loss Tuesday on Don Parsons Court. The Lady Maroons never trailed in taking the first set 25-15. Kendrea White had five of her 12 kills in the opening set. Kaitlyn Orange added four kills.
MADISONVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

State-Bound Hampton Leads Rebels at Region 3 Golf (w/PHOTOS)

After firing a 1-over 36 over the first nine holes at Indian Hills Country Club in Bowling Green on Monday, Todd County Central senior Jase Paul Hampton finished 9th to lead the Rebels at the Region 3 Golf Tournament. Hampton was tied for 1st when he made the turn, and...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
yoursportsedge.com

Trigg’s Hunter Reynolds Cards a 156 at All-State Championships

With regional golf action beginning Monday, some of the state’s best boys’ high school golfers took to the course over the weekend for the final big event of the regular season. The 2022 Kentucky Golf Coaches’ Association All-State Championship was played Saturday and Sunday. Trigg County’s Hunter...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

UHA’s Glover Runs Personal Best at Mustang Stampede

A personal best effort for University Heights Academy’s Cole Glover Saturday at Muhlenberg County’s Mustang Stampede. Glover completed his run in a time of 17:25.17 on what some describe as a difficult course with a strong field of competitors. That time placed Glover 19th in the boys’ race....
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Hoptown Lady Tigers Run at Mustang Stampede

Three Hopkinsville Lady Tiger runners finished in the top half of the field at one of Western Kentucky’s most competitive meets over the weekend. The Lady Tigers were in Greenville to compete in the Muhlenberg County Mustang Stampede. Hopkinsville’s best finish came from Lauren Mayes. Mayes finished the race...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Todd Central Runners Gain Experience at Mustang Stampede

A young Todd County Central cross-country team continues to make progress as the season rolls on. The Lady Rebels were in Greenville over the weekend to take part in the Muhlenberg County Mustang Stampede. The Lady Rebels did not have enough participants to run for the team competition. Individual efforts...
TODD COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
yoursportsedge.com

Wildcats Drop Matches to Harrisburg and John Hardin

A pair of tough matches over the weekend for the Trigg County Wildcats. The Wildcats were in Mayfield to take part in the Eagle Classic hosted by Graves County High School. The opening match saw the Wildcats fall to John Hardin 8-0. Seven different players scored for the Bulldogs, led by Ethan Pena, who had two goals in the John Hardin win.
HARRISBURG, IL
yoursportsedge.com

Three Lady Colonels Take Part in Mustang Stampede

Three runners from Christian County were among those competing over the weekend at one of Western Kentucky’s top cross country events. The Lady Colonels were in Greenville for the annual Mustang Stampede. The Lady Colonels did not have enough to run for the team competition. Individual efforts for the...
GREENVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Lyon County and North Laurel to Face Off in January

You will want to mark this date down on your calendars. The attention this game will get across the state, and possibly across the country will be pretty significant, as one of the top Kentucky basketball recruits in the Class of 2023 will square off against one of the top Kentucky basketball recruits in the Class of 2024.
LYON COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Max’s Moment – Conlee Lindsey Drops Her First Hole-In-One

The region tournament is always a good time to hit a hole-in-one. University Heights Academy sophomore Conlee Lindsey used a pitching wedge to record her first ace, this one from 129 yards out on hole No. 4 at the Henderson Country Club. It also earned her this Max’s Moment.
HENDERSON, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Caldwell’s Claire Knoth Qualifies for State First Round

Caldwell County senior Claire Knoth has qualified for the First Round of the Girls’ State Golf Tournament in Owensboro next week despite some struggles at times Monday on the difficult course at the Country Club of Paducah in the 1st Region golf tournament. Knoth shot a 99 in the...
OWENSBORO, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Adams Leads Hopkinsville Runners at Mustang Stampede

A quartet of runners from Hopkinsville High School traveled to Greenville over the weekend. The Tigers were there to take part in the annual Mustang Stampede. Hoptown’s leading effort for the day came from Kentrell Adams, who finished the race in a time of 20:35.37. That time put him in 85th place for the boys’ race.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Storm Swamps Colonels at Mortons Gap

The Hopkins Central Storm picked up their third straight win Monday evening in Mortons Gap. The Storm got three goals from Colton Browning as they thundered past the Christian County Colonels 5-1. Ryley Vincent and Jax Mitchell also scored for Central, whose offense has scored 14 goals over the last...
MORTONS GAP, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy