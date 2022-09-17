Read full article on original website
eurekareddevils.com
Eureka Falls at Harris-Stowe in Four Sets
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Eureka volleyball team fell to Harris-Stowe in four sets on the road on Monday evening. In the team's first match in over a week, the Red Devils came out and won the first set, but the home team responded by claiming the next three in a row. The final scores were 25-18, 21-25, 17-25, 14-25.
Central Illinois Proud
GALLERY: Overnight storm damage in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Here is a look at some of the storm damage around Central Illinois after the storms Sunday night. Anyone who would like to submit photos to this gallery can learn more here.
1470 WMBD
Contents of church time capsule unveiled Tuesday
PEORIA, Ill. — A time capsule from the cornerstone of Hale Memorial Church in Peoria was unveiled Tuesday afternoon at the Scottish Rite Theatre. KDB Group acquired the church building in 2021 hoping to restore it, but recently tore it down due to structural issues. KDB’s Greg Birkland says...
eurekareddevils.com
Eureka’s Lizzie Brooksher Named SLIAC Defensive Player of the Week
EUREKA – For the first time, Eureka's Lizzie Brooksher (Saint Charles, Mo./Saint Charles) is the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week. The Red Devils' freshman goalkeeper tallied 22 saves and only allowed two goals in a pair of SLIAC contests last week. She recorded a 1.00 goals-against average with a .917 save percentage on the week, made seven saves in her second career shutout in the net in a 3-0 victory over Blackburn and posted 15 saves against Westminster.
Central Illinois Proud
City of Peoria preparing for possibility of migrant buses arriving
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The controversy over immigration at the nation’s southern border has become an issue of increasing concern in Central Illinois. WMBD learned Tuesday that Peoria is now in the planning phase for taking on migrant arrivals. So far, republican governors in southern border states have sent many to cities like New York, Washington, and Chicago.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Another Rollover Accident in Rockford
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
Who Is Defecating In The Wrong Spot In This Small Illinois Town?
Something strange has been happening in Northern Illinois. There's more going on than just #2 and it's a head-scratcher. There's no confirmation these stories point to one individual but if it's more than one it leads to one question. What's in the water of this small town?. I'm not going...
Screaming Bat-Winged Creature Seen Over this Illinois Bridge
Unusual things happen near bridges for some reason. That was especially true one early morning near a bridge in Illinois when a woman and her mother saw a huge bat-winged creature near an Illinois bridge which terrified them with its scream. Phantoms and Monsters shared the story of Shana Clippert...
Central Illinois Proud
3 arrested for LaSalle County burglary
LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three individuals in relation to a burglary Sunday. According to a sheriff’s office press release, deputies initially responded to a burglary in progress near the 3000 block of E 18th Road at approximately 11:16 p.m.
Central Illinois Proud
Unit 5 cleans up debris left from storms
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Cleanup continues across central Illinois after severe storms left trails of damage from Peoria to Normal. Unit 5 schools, called in custodial staff early Monday morning to prepare for the school day. School officials said most of the damage was at Normal Community High School...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria woman charged with biting, spitting on officers
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 25-year-old Peoria woman has been charged for biting and spitting on Peoria police officers during an incident last month. According to indictment papers, Shacorah Enge bit Officer Jennifer Long and spit on Officer Douglas Walton while the two were on duty on Aug. 12.
Central Illinois Proud
Two arrested on meth charges in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department has reported that two have been arrested on several meth-related charges. According to a Bloomington police press release, 50-year-old Terry Pyles and 24-year-old Nicole Pruser, both from Leroy, Ill., were taken into custody at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 14. They...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Ashlee is MISSING, Please Share
Man with gun arrested at Rockford restaurant
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they arrested Jakari Williams, 23, at the Gyros House on Auburn Street on Friday after he was seen with a large ammo magazine sticking out of a satchel while inside the restaurant. According to police, officers were called to the restaurant, at 2525 Auburn Street, at 4 p.m. […]
25newsnow.com
3 people injured in 2 vehicle crash
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Eastbound I-74 in Tazewell County. It happened at mile marker 107 between Morton and Goodfield at just before 4 o’clock. Three individuals were transported an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No lanes were blocked,...
wcbu.org
UnityPoint stands to make $75M in hospital affiliation transfer to Carle Health
UnityPoint Health stands to make $75 million in the expected transfer of three Peoria-area hospitals to the Carle Health banner. That's according to documents filed Monday with the Illinois Health Facilities and Service Review Board, a state regulatory agency. The affiliation swap includes Methodist, Proctor, and Pekin hospitals, as well...
Central Illinois Proud
13 arrested during directed patrol in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is reporting 13 arrests during directed patrol Monday. According to a Peoria police press release, during the directed patrol officers made 13 arrests, conducted 18 vehicle stops, issued five tickets and impounded two vehicles. Two major incidents were reported during the...
WIFR
Transgender teen sues Dakota School District over sports, bathroom access ban
DAKOTA, Ill. (WIFR) - A 14-year-old transgender girl and her family file a lawsuit against Dakota School District. They allege district leaders enforce a discriminatory and unconstitutional policy that bars her from using the girl’s bathrooms and locker rooms, and competing with the girl’s track team. 23 News...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Saturday Night @ Agatucci’s Restaurant
And there’s the owners, Tony and Danny Agatucci, two of the nicest guys in the world! Always a pleasure to see them and catch up on things. They told me business has been good in here and that’s always great to hear!. Usually I sit at the bar,...
KWQC
Police: 4 arrested in connection to robbery in Rock Falls
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Sterling man and three teens were arrested after police say they assaulted two people and stole a phone. Jesse J. Wilson, 18, a 17-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy, and a 13-year-old boy were each charged with robbery, a Class 2 felony, aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony and mob action, a Class 4 felony.
