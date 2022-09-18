Tell Me Some Super Easy-To-Do, Practical Money Saving Tips
As many people know, saving money can be extremely difficult, even if you live frugally.Netflix / Via giphy.com
There are a million factors that can affect your ability to save, including where you live, what sort of expenses you incur just by existing, and your relationship with money in general.CBC / Via giphy.com
I'm the first to admit that I personally am not great with money. I'm not terrible with it, but I definitely don't always make the best decisions when it comes to spending.TBS / Via giphy.com
For a lot of people, part of the problem is it can feel like a huge endeavor to change your spending habits in a meaningful way.CBS / Via giphy.com
(It's the same overwhelming feeling I get whenever I think about maybe possibly getting into superhero comics.)
Comments / 0