ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Tell Me Some Super Easy-To-Do, Practical Money Saving Tips

By Jess Goodwin
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DPMbk_0i0bacZF00

As many people know, saving money can be extremely difficult, even if you live frugally.

Netflix / Via giphy.com

There are a million factors that can affect your ability to save, including where you live, what sort of expenses you incur just by existing, and your relationship with money in general.

CBC / Via giphy.com

I'm the first to admit that I personally am not great with money. I'm not terrible with it, but I definitely don't always make the best decisions when it comes to spending.

TBS / Via giphy.com

For a lot of people, part of the problem is it can feel like a huge endeavor to change your spending habits in a meaningful way.

CBS / Via giphy.com

(It's the same overwhelming feeling I get whenever I think about maybe possibly getting into superhero comics.)

So, if you felt the same way but have any super simple but practical money-saving tips that worked for you, I want to hear about them. Share your advice in the comments for a chance to be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tips#To Do#Giphy#Lifehacks#Netflix Via#Cbc Via#Cbs Via#Buzzfeed Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Netflix
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy