ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Weeks After Criticizing Its Online Spread, Lea Michele Referenced In A New TikTok The Conspiracy Theory That She Can't Read

By larryfitzmaurice
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XS3d9_0i0baann00

Lea Michele may have just joined TikTok , but she's clearly wasting no time when it comes to getting those posts off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sSXry_0i0baann00
Bruce Glikas / Getty Images / FilmMagic

Yesterday, she posted her first-ever video to the platform, riffing off of a recent viral video by Javi Rodriguez that joked about her performance on opening night .

@leamichele

#duet with @javirod305 #funnygirl Clearly I can’t wait to get back to @funnygrlbwy next week

♬ som original - daniel beoni

Well, one day later, and she's back with another TikTok — and this one might make people's heads turn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RpJGM_0i0baann00
Bruce Glikas / Getty Images / WireImage

The video features Lea pretending to talk on the phone with an audio clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians — and the caption? "Calling Jonathan to read me the comments on my first TikTok."

@leamichele

lol 😉🤪😌

♬ original sound - Kardashian Clips

The "Jonathan" in question is presumably Jonathan Groff, Lea's bestie and former Spring Awakening costar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38RuUA_0i0baann00
Bruce Glikas / Getty Images

The joke, as a whole, is an obvious reference to the online meme/conspiracy theory that Lea can't read.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YkCzJ_0i0baann00

As BuzzFeed News points out, the meme has origins in a 2017 episode of the pop culture–focused podcast One More Thing .

Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The reference is...interesting, since Lea herself voiced her disapproval of the meme at the top of this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f38YG_0i0baann00
Bruce Glikas / WireImage / Getty Images

“I went to Glee every single day; I knew my lines every single day,” she told the New York Times . “And then there’s a rumor online that I can’t read or write? It’s sad. It really is."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fgMoi_0i0baann00
Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images for alice + olivia

She added, "I think often, if I were a man, a lot of this wouldn’t be the case.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44kqbu_0i0baann00
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for alice + olivia

I guess she thinks it's funny now! What a wild ride. Guess we're just gonna have to wait to see what she posts next.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yKpWv_0i0baann00
Cindy Ord / Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Groff
Person
Lea Michele
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Viral Video#Buzzfeed News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy