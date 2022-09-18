Weeks After Criticizing Its Online Spread, Lea Michele Referenced In A New TikTok The Conspiracy Theory That She Can't Read
Lea Michele may have just joined TikTok , but she's clearly wasting no time when it comes to getting those posts off.
Yesterday, she posted her first-ever video to the platform, riffing off of a recent viral video by Javi Rodriguez that joked about her performance on opening night .
Well, one day later, and she's back with another TikTok — and this one might make people's heads turn.
The video features Lea pretending to talk on the phone with an audio clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians — and the caption? "Calling Jonathan to read me the comments on my first TikTok."
