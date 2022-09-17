Read full article on original website
Related
Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance means for Dak Prescott, Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance in their Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals means for Dak Prescott’s return. The Dallas Cowboys‘ season appeared to be over in their very first game. Quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb in the team’s 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which required surgery that will sideline him for multiple weeks. After the injury, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declared that it will be Cooper Rush who will fill in in Prescott’s absence.
Dallas Cowboys BREAKING: New Timetable for Injured Dak Prescott Return?
The Dallas Cowboys Are Now Suggesting a New Timetable for Injured Dak Prescott Return.
Jerry Jones Reacts To Cowboys' Shocking Win Sunday
Jerry Jones was impressed by his Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys shocked the Bengals, 20-17, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Dallas is now 1-1 on the season, following a season opening loss to the Buccaneers, during which Dak Prescott suffered a serious hand injury. Jones was impressed...
NBC Sports
Even Jerry Jones had to give it up for Hurts after MNF
Jalen Hurts had a masterful performance against the Vikings on Monday Night Football. Down in Texas, Jerry Jones was impressed. “Well, Hurts has really evolved and is better than when he came out than you might have thought,” the Cowboys owner said on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday morning. “I was particularly impressed with his passing. I watched every snap last night. That’s what we’ve got.”
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watch: Cowboys fan rides horse into Walmart checkout line following Week 2 win
Despite being without injured franchise quarterback Dak Prescott, the Dallas Cowboys bounced back in Week 2 against the defending AFC-champion Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, coming away with a 20-17 victory. In the aftermath of the win, one particular Cowboys fan ventured into an area Walmart, sporting his Prescott jersey, to celebrate the thriller in style.
Jerry Jones drops eye-opening update on Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s return from injury
The Dallas Cowboys did not have a very good start to the 2022 NFL season. Not only did the Cowboys lose at home to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1, but they also lost Dak Prescott temporarily to an injury he sustained in the same game. While Prescott has not been placed on the injured reserve, the expectation is that he won’t be able to return to action for at least a few more weeks.
Comments / 0